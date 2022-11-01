ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Indianapolis Colts Reportedly Hit a New Low at QB, Reached Out to Andrew Luck About Returning

Desperate times call for desperate measures. And if anyone in the NFL has reached desperate levels regarding the quarterback situation, it’s the Indianapolis Colts. But just how bad has the Matt Ryan experiment gone in the Circle City? Bad enough, apparently, that the organization reached out to retired quarterback and former Colt Andrew Luck about a potential return.
The Spun

Frank Reich Makes Decision On Colts New Offensive Coordinator

As Frank Reich and the Colts continue to scramble for answers, the team decided to move on from offensive coordinator Marcus Brady on Wednesday. Per the IndyStar.com's Joel A. Erickson, "Frank Reich says he expects Marcus Brady to have continued success, says it comes down to being the right move for this time and this team. Reich says he'll handle the OC duties. 'Ultimately, the offense falls on me.'"
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL Week 9 ATS picks: Lions shock Packers, Patriots beat Colts

The NFL's Week 8 schedule was awful. Only one game featured two teams with winning records and the quality of football was pretty bad. Week 9 should provide more compelling action. There are a couple really good matchups, including a pair of division leaders going head-to-head when the Kansas City...
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL power rankings: Where do the Bears fall?

The Chicago Bears were a defensive nightmare against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The defense allowed 49 points to a Cowboys offense without Ezekiel Elliot in the backfield. Tony Pollard, Elliot's backup, went for three rushing touchdowns against the Bears. Dak Prescott added two of his own through the air and one on the ground.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Patriots: Initial injury report for Week 9

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) and New England Patriots (4-4) returned to the practice field Wednesday as they prepare for a Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium. As the week of practice begins, both teams released their initial injury reports Wednesday. The Colts will keep a keen eye on the injury report this week as it pertains to several big names being listed.
