Indianapolis Colts Reportedly Hit a New Low at QB, Reached Out to Andrew Luck About Returning
Desperate times call for desperate measures. And if anyone in the NFL has reached desperate levels regarding the quarterback situation, it’s the Indianapolis Colts. But just how bad has the Matt Ryan experiment gone in the Circle City? Bad enough, apparently, that the organization reached out to retired quarterback and former Colt Andrew Luck about a potential return.
What Grade did ESPN Give Colts in Nyheim Hines Trade?
How did ESPN feel the Indianapolis Colts did in their trade of Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills?
Frank Reich Makes Decision On Colts New Offensive Coordinator
As Frank Reich and the Colts continue to scramble for answers, the team decided to move on from offensive coordinator Marcus Brady on Wednesday. Per the IndyStar.com's Joel A. Erickson, "Frank Reich says he expects Marcus Brady to have continued success, says it comes down to being the right move for this time and this team. Reich says he'll handle the OC duties. 'Ultimately, the offense falls on me.'"
Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady
Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired by the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday in the aftermath of a quarterback change and
NFL Week 9 ATS picks: Lions shock Packers, Patriots beat Colts
The NFL's Week 8 schedule was awful. Only one game featured two teams with winning records and the quality of football was pretty bad. Week 9 should provide more compelling action. There are a couple really good matchups, including a pair of division leaders going head-to-head when the Kansas City...
NFL power rankings: Where do the Bears fall?
The Chicago Bears were a defensive nightmare against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The defense allowed 49 points to a Cowboys offense without Ezekiel Elliot in the backfield. Tony Pollard, Elliot's backup, went for three rushing touchdowns against the Bears. Dak Prescott added two of his own through the air and one on the ground.
Colts vs. Patriots: Initial injury report for Week 9
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) and New England Patriots (4-4) returned to the practice field Wednesday as they prepare for a Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium. As the week of practice begins, both teams released their initial injury reports Wednesday. The Colts will keep a keen eye on the injury report this week as it pertains to several big names being listed.
Colts, Pats both looking for offensive improvement
INDIANAPOLIS (3-4-1) at NEW ENGLAND (4-4) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Patriots by 5 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Colts 3-5-0; Patriots 4-3-1.
Colts Cover-2 Podcast: Colts fire OC Brady, trade RB Hines
IndyStar insiders Joel A. Erickson and Nate Atkins break down the two major moves the Colts made on Tuesday: the decision to trade Nyheim Hines and the decision to fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, along with taking a look at breaking news Wednesday that got its start from Jim Irsay.
