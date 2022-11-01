Read full article on original website
Here's why Phillies star Bryce Harper turned down $45 million a year from Dodgers
When Bryce Harper was a free agent in 2019, the Dodgers offered him a four-year deal worth $180 million. Harper wanted a longer contract and signed a 13-year deal with the Phillies.
Bryce Harper answers whether Phillies had something on Lance McCullers
If the Philadelphia Phillies had something on Lance McCullers Jr. during Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night, Bryce Harper wasn’t about to let the public know it. Harper was interviewed by FOX’s Tom Verducci after his Phillies beat the Houston Astros 7-0 to take a 2-1 series lead. Verducci asked whether the Phillies had spotted something with McCullers. Harper didn’t give up anything.
MLB
Gold Glove Awards announced, with 14 first-time winners
During a year that will be remembered for records falling and milestones being surpassed, those themes continued with the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards for 2022. The winners were announced prior to Tuesday's Game 3 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies on “Baseball Tonight” on ESPN2, with a record 14 first-time recipients earning the honor for best defensive player at each position (the old mark was 11, recorded in both 2020 and 1958).
Astros vs. Phillies: Lance McCullers Jr. rocked with 5 Philadelphia homers in 1st 5 innings
The Houston Astros kicked off their road portion of the World Series in no doubt the least ideal manner possible for them.
Phillies OF Bryce Harper’s immediate reaction after blasting 2-run HR over Lance McCullers
The World Series made its return to Citizens Bank Park as the Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Houston Astros for Game 3 of the Fall Classic. And Bryce Harper and the Phillies lineup immediately delivered in front of their raucous home crowd, hitting a two-run home run shot to right field off of Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr., who may or may not be caught tipping his pitches.
Phillies make pitching change thanks to Game 3 postponement
Monday’s postponement of Game 3 of the World Series has led to a pitching change for the Philadelphia Phillies. Noah Syndergaard was originally scheduled to start and face Lance McCullers Jr. However, since Game 3 was postponed due to the rain, the Phillies have decided to have Ranger Suarez make the start on Tuesday.
Baseball World Reacts to Astros Game 4 No-Hitter vs. Phillies
Houston pulled off the improbable, throwing the second no-hitter in World Series history.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh put Phillies ahead early in World Series Game 3 with home runs
The Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-1 over the Houston Astros in the World Series on Tuesday night, winning a 7-0 blowout in Game 3. The Phillies jumped ahead in the first inning in electric fashion, courtesy of a two-run home run from designated hitter Bryce Harper. Harper launched the first pitch he saw from Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr., an 85 mph breaking ball, into the right field stands, knocking in Kyle Schwarber, who had reached on a leadoff walk. According to Statcast's data, the ball had an exit velocity of 103.9 mph and traveled some 402 feet. Take a look at the beautiful home-run footage:
MLB
Urías wins 1st Orioles Gold Glove in 7 years
Brooks Robinson. Manny Machado. And now, Ramón Urías. Urías joined an exclusive club on Tuesday, becoming only the third Orioles third baseman to win a Rawlings Gold Glove Award -- receiving the honor for the American League. The 28-year-old was among the record 14 first-time Gold Glove recipients in 2022, as the winners were announced on ESPN2 ahead of Game 3 of the World Series.
MLB
Swanson, Fried earn Gold Glove Awards
ATLANTA -- If Dansby Swanson wants to know how to best display his first Rawlings Gold Glove Award, Max Fried can provide some experienced advice. Swanson claimed his first Gold Glove and Fried received his third when the awards were announced Tuesday evening. They were the only two Braves to receive this honor, which annually recognizes the best defensive player at each position in both the National and American Leagues.
MLB
Happ snags 1st Gold Glove for stellar season in LF
CHICAGO -- This was the year that Ian Happ put it all together for the Cubs. The lessons learned through all the ups and downs of previous seasons paved the way for the most complete campaign of the outfielder's career. The switch-hitting Happ found a level of consistency on offense...
MLB
Trevino, LeMahieu earn Gold Glove Awards
Jose Trevino and DJ LeMahieu shined as two of the Yankees’ most reliable defenders this past season, performances that have earned the Bronx duo some well-deserved hardware. Trevino and LeMahieu were selected as Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners, as announced Tuesday on ESPN before Game 3 of the World Series. It is the first career Gold Glove for Trevino and the fourth for LeMahieu.
MLB
Arenado, Donovan win historic Gold Glove Awards
ST. LOUIS -- MLB’s gold standard at third base, Nolan Arenado, nabbed his 10th straight Rawlings Gold Glove Award, while standout rookie Brendan Donovan beat out Cardinals teammate Tommy Edman to become the National League’s first utility Gold Glove Award winner on Tuesday night. Donovan, 25, is the...
MLB
Grisham wins 2nd Gold Glove on his birthday
SAN DIEGO -- Trent Grisham is a two-time Gold Glove Award winner. The Padres center fielder -- known for his excellent jumps, his elite range and his ability to chase down balls few other outfielders can get to -- took home the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award in the National League. In an announcement made Tuesday evening -- on Grisham’s 26th birthday, no less -- he beat out fellow finalists Victor Robles of the Nationals and Alek Thomas of the D-backs to claim the award.
MLB
Walker's standout season at 1B nets him Gold Glove
PHOENIX -- Christian Walker always believed he could be a good defensive first baseman, even if that wasn't his reputation as he was coming up through the Minor Leagues, so he kept working and working on it with D-backs infield coach Tony Perezchica. Walker was rewarded for his efforts Tuesday,...
MLB
Rodgers claims first career Gold Glove Award
DENVER -- The space on his trophy shelf that Brendan Rodgers has reserved -- since his high school days -- for a Rawlings Gold Glove Award will now be filled. Rodgers joined three-time winner DJ LeMahieu (2014, 2017-18) as the only Rockies second basemen in club history to win the award, which was announced Tuesday. Gold Gloves are determined via voting by the league’s managers and coaches, plus a SABR (Society for American Baseball Research) Defensive Index.
MLB
After streak was snapped, Betts takes home 6th Gold Glove
LOS ANGELES -- Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts won the Rawlings National League Gold Glove Award in right field for the sixth time in his already-decorated career on Tuesday. It’s the second time Betts has won the award in three seasons with the Dodgers, becoming the fourth outfielder to win multiple Gold Gloves with the organization and joining Willie Davis (3), Raul Mondesi (2) and Matt Kemp (2).
FOX Sports
2022 World Series top plays: Astros lead Phillies in Game 4
The Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Astros vs. Phillies (PHI leads series 2-1) Scoreless first. Unlike the previous two games, neither team got on the board in the first inning. Only...
MLB
The lowdown on potential FA SP Chris Bassitt
After performing well for the A’s from 2018-21 and earning his first All-Star selection in that last year, Chris Bassitt was traded in March to the Mets. New York was looking to further bolster a rotation that had already seen the addition of Max Scherzer, and it paid off. While Scherzer, Jacob deGrom and others missed time due to injury, Bassitt was a steady and productive presence, leading the team in starts (30) and innings (181 2/3).
MLB
Lefty vs. lefty: Advantage ... Alvarez?
Yordan Alvarez now has to face Ranger Suárez, the Phillies' one lefty starter, in Game 3 of the World Series instead of Game 4 … and that means potentially in a Game 7, too. You'd think that would be an edge for Philadelphia -- more opportunity to neutralize the Astros' most dangerous hitter with the platoon advantage.
