Bulls And Nets Starting Lineups

The Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls have announced their starting lineups for Tuesday’s game.

On Tuesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls are facing off in New York at Barclays Center.

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bulls will start Dosunmu, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic on Tuesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nets will start Irving, Harris, O'Neale, Durant, Claxton on Tuesday."

Both teams come into the game struggling.

The Bulls are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are currently 3-4 in their first seven games of the season.

DeMar DeRozan is off to an excellent start to the season averaging 25.9 points per contest on 53.0% shooting from the field.

This is his second season with the franchise, and last year he averaged a career-high 27.9 points per contest and made his fifth trip to the NBA All-Star Game.

As for the Nets, they are coming off a four-game losing streak, which they snapped on Monday night with a 116-109 win over the Indiana Pacers.

They are 2-5 in their first seven games of the season.

Earlier in the day, they parted ways with head coach Steve Nash , who had been in his third season with the franchise.

During his tenure, the team only won just one playoff series, which was a major disappointment.

They have a roster that features Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but the team needs to play better as a whole, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Last season, they were swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.