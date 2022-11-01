Read full article on original website
Report: Steelers Felt Chase Claypool Was Distraction Before Trading Him
The Pittsburgh Steelers were looking to relieve themselves from a "distraction" before the deadline, according to one report.
Grading Bills’ trades for Nyheim Hines, Dean Marlowe: Is Odell Beckham Jr. signing next?
When the Buffalo Bills made third-year running back Zack Moss inactive a few weeks ago in a game against the rival Kansas City Chiefs, the writing was on the wall that a change was coming at the position. Moss was active last week against the Green Bay Packers, but he...
What Bears' Justin Fields Told Roquan Smith After Trade to Ravens
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- For the first year-and-a-half of Justin Fields' NFL career, Roquan Smith has been one of the central pieces of the Bears' locker room. That's no longer the case after the Bears traded the star linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein. After head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles met with the Bears' leadership council to inform them of the move and the reason behind it, Fields made sure to connect with Smith as he headed for Baltimore.
How Trading Roquan Smith Hit the Bears Locker Room
Bears players describe Roquan Smith as the team's heart, and a rough loss to overcome as they prepare for Miami
Yardbarker
Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade
Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
NFL Rumors: Bears Stay Busy By Trading For Steelers Wideout
The Chicago Bears continue to be one of the most active teams ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Despite Chicago currently sitting in third in the NFC North and 14th in the 16-team conference, the Bears reportedly will trade for wide receiver Chase Claypool in a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chicago will send a second-round pick to the Steelers for the third-year wideout, as first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates.
NFL World Reacts To Bears' Significant Trade News
The final day before the NFL trade deadline has brought another stunner. The Pittsburgh Steelers are sending wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round draft pick. While it's no surprise that Claypool is on the move after he has been the subject of trade rumors ...
What Does the Bears Draft Capital Look Like After Chase Claypool Trade?
What Bears draft capital looks like after Claypool trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears have made another blockbuster, mid-season trade. This time general manager Ryan Poles sent a second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. The Bears entered the 2022 season slated...
NFL
Steelers trading WR Chase Claypool to Bears for 2023 second-round pick
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles turned from a seller into a buyer at today's trade deadline. The Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2023 second-round draft pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source informed of the move. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added that the Steelers are receiving the Bears' original second-round pick -- not the pick they received in Monday's deal with the Ravens for Roquan Smith.
ESPN
Former Bears LB Roquan Smith 'shocked' by trade to Ravens
Exactly one week after breaking down in tears when teammate Robert Quinn got traded by the Bears, inside linebacker Roquan Smith was all smiles after his first practice since leaving the Bears himself. Smith, who was acquired by the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, acknowledged he was "shocked" to be dealt...
NFL trade deadline: Tracking every move on a wild deadline day
The NFL apparently got drunk at a Halloween party and woke up this morning still tipsy enough to put on an all-time wild trade deadline. While the Seahawks haven’t been involved in any of the deals (yet), this trading season is eventful enough to be worth a closer look.
Yardbarker
Bears GM Ryan Poles Speaks on Roquan Smith, Trade Deadline
The NFL trade deadline came and went in a flash. But it was the most active deadline in recent memory and the Chicago Bears were at the center of the conversation. When Ryan Poles traded Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens, a lot of people panicked. But he wasn't done before the deadline passed.
Ravens ILB Roquan Smith reveals initial reaction following trade to Baltimore
The Baltimore Ravens pulled off a massive trade before the NFL trade deadline. The inside linebacker position was one that has seen some big contributions, but some believed it could use another talented playmaker. Baltimore certainly added on with the acquisition of linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. On...
