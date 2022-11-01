ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC Chicago

What Bears' Justin Fields Told Roquan Smith After Trade to Ravens

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- For the first year-and-a-half of Justin Fields' NFL career, Roquan Smith has been one of the central pieces of the Bears' locker room. That's no longer the case after the Bears traded the star linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein. After head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles met with the Bears' leadership council to inform them of the move and the reason behind it, Fields made sure to connect with Smith as he headed for Baltimore.
Yardbarker

Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade

Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
NESN

NFL Rumors: Bears Stay Busy By Trading For Steelers Wideout

The Chicago Bears continue to be one of the most active teams ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Despite Chicago currently sitting in third in the NFC North and 14th in the 16-team conference, the Bears reportedly will trade for wide receiver Chase Claypool in a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chicago will send a second-round pick to the Steelers for the third-year wideout, as first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Bears' Significant Trade News

The final day before the NFL trade deadline has brought another stunner. The Pittsburgh Steelers are sending wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round draft pick. While it's no surprise that Claypool is on the move after he has been the subject of trade rumors ...
NFL

Steelers trading WR Chase Claypool to Bears for 2023 second-round pick

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles turned from a seller into a buyer at today's trade deadline. The Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2023 second-round draft pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source informed of the move. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added that the Steelers are receiving the Bears' original second-round pick -- not the pick they received in Monday's deal with the Ravens for Roquan Smith.
ESPN

Former Bears LB Roquan Smith 'shocked' by trade to Ravens

Exactly one week after breaking down in tears when teammate Robert Quinn got traded by the Bears, inside linebacker Roquan Smith was all smiles after his first practice since leaving the Bears himself. Smith, who was acquired by the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, acknowledged he was "shocked" to be dealt...
Yardbarker

Bears GM Ryan Poles Speaks on Roquan Smith, Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline came and went in a flash. But it was the most active deadline in recent memory and the Chicago Bears were at the center of the conversation. When Ryan Poles traded Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens, a lot of people panicked. But he wasn't done before the deadline passed.
