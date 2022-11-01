Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Closes Location In PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
SkySports
NFL Predictions Week Nine: Rams @ Buccaneers, Dolphins @ Bears, Titans @ Chiefs
Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold were back to make their Week Nine predictions on the latest episode of the Inside The Huddle podcast, looking ahead to Sunday's live NFL action on Sky Sports. Click on the link below to listen to Neil and Jeff on this week's podcast, where they...
SkySports
Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts continues to defy the doubters as the NFL's last remaining unbeaten team target a Super Bowl run
The Eagles are an NFL-best 7-0 so far this season - the league's lone remaining undefeated team - and now look to make history with a visit to the one-win Houston Texans (1-5-1) on Thursday Night Football - live on Sky Sports NFL from 12.15am, Friday morning. Live NFL. November...
SkySports
Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa hitting back at doubters with elite returns in special season
All looks Mcdandy in South Beach. Trading in college defenses for NFL Alpha squads is no quarterback walk in the park. Not with Patrick Mahomes inciting treasure hunts for every team's own Patrick Mahomes off-platform wizard-equivalent, not with Josh Allen morphing from untamed cannon to cold-blooded slayer, not with Justin Herbert and his palm-stingers transitioning seamlessly to the next level, certainly not with Tagovailoa's recovery from a car crash-calibre hip dislocation and posterior wall fracture following him out of Alabama and into his rookie season.
SkySports
Are the Green Bay Packers serious about winning? Jeff Reinebold askes the question after team makes no trades on Tuesday
Packers (3-5) fans watched on as their division rivals strengthened, the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings (6-1) bringing in tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions, and the Chicago Bears (3-5) adding star receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers. It is on offense too that the Packers are most...
SkySports
Odell Beckham Jr: Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants in the race for star receiver's signature
Beckham, according to sources, is targeting November for a return to competitive action in the NFL, fuelling speculation that the free agent receiver is soon to pick a destination for the remainder of the 2022 season. Last year, OBJ agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Rams on November 11...
Previewing Week 9 matchup w/Commanders Wire
The Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders will meet in Washington for the first time since the 2016 season. In that game, the Vikings lost to a Kirk Cousins-led Commanders by a score of 26-20. It will also be the first time that Cousins plays in Washington since he left the team after the 2017 season.
SkySports
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder 'exploring options' to sell the team
A statement released by the Commanders on Wednesday read: "The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL." Asked if the Snyders...
SkySports
2023 NFL Draft: Notre Dame's Michael Mayer is the full package and can join the NFL's elite tight ends
Notre Dame Stadium would previously salute a chunk gain or touchdown from Mayer by playing the chilling Michael Myers piano theme song from the Halloween horror movies. The premise being ironic fun, the connotations of devastating supremacy being no joke. He has compiled a convincing case as the premier tight...
