Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BJ’s Wholesale Returns to Community After 20-Year AbsenceJoel EisenbergOhio State
Ohio Krogers Adds Ghost KitchensCadrene HeslopColumbus, OH
Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar to help cats find permanent homesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrow sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
The Fire: Ohio State unveils hype trailer for road matchup with Northwestern
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0) will hit the road for a second straight week to take on the Northwestern Wildcats (1-7). The Buckeyes released their hype trailer for the game Thursday titled ch. IX: the fire. "We're walking through the fire right now....
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State's Tommy Eichenberg named Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week for 2nd time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the second consecutive week, Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has been named the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week. Eichenberg, who was recently named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, had 15 total tackles (10 solo) in Ohio State's 44-31 win over Penn State.
myfox28columbus.com
Ryan Day says 'it's about us,' not the opponents in November stretch
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ryan Day said that with a soft stretch coming up before the heavyweight bout against Michigan on Nov. 26, it's not the opponent that matters. Ohio State's next three games are at Northwestern, home against Indiana and at Maryland, teams sporting a combined record of 10-14.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State cruises past Chaminade in exhibition matchup
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In its final tuneup before the start of the regular season, Ohio State had five players score in double figures in a dominant win over visiting Chaminade. The Buckeyes had 10 players score in a 101-57 win over the Silverswords, who made the trip to...
myfox28columbus.com
C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. named semifinalists for Maxwell Award
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two of Ohio State's most dynamic weapons on offense have been named semifinalists for one of the biggest awards in college football. Quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. were named semifinalists for the Maxwell Award for the Collegiate Player of the Year.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: After foggy start, pleasant evening on the way
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The fog finally cleared, and we have a beautiful afternoon and evening in progress. Temperatures will remain mild and we have another chance for patchy fog Friday morning. Looking windy and wet for the Buckeyes in Evanston, Ill., on Saturday. CHIME IN | Share, view...
myfox28columbus.com
Candidates for Ohio's U.S. Senate seat stop in Columbus for a town hall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance met in Columbus Tuesday night for a final push before the election. The moderators asked the audience if inflation is the number one issue in the race, and the majority of audience members raised their hands. Both candidates were asked questions about that issue.
myfox28columbus.com
Reba McEntire reschedules Columbus concert originally set for Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — County music superstar Reba McEntire announced Wednesday she would be rescheduling three concerts, including one set for Friday at Nationwide Arena. "My doctor has advised me to go on vocal rest, so I have made the difficult decision to reschedule this weekend's shows," McEntire said on social media.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio voters, workers worry about poll intimidation, officials say instances are rare
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “We’re praying for peace at the polls.”. That was the sentiment behind a small march and prayer vigil last week in downtown Columbus. But despite concerns by voters, poll workers, and some elected officials, instances of voter or poll worker intimidation at the polls are rare, officials said.
myfox28columbus.com
Suspect in 2020 deadly shooting in east Columbus arrested in Greenville, S.C.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man wanted on several charges, including murder, in a deadly shooting in east Columbus in 2020 was arrested Tuesday by U.S. Marshals in Greenville, S.C. Jacoby Howard, 30, was indicted on several charges including murder and tampering with evidence in connection to the shooting...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio voters to decide if non-citizens should vote in local elections
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WSYX) — They are taxpayers. They are homeowners. They have kids in the local school district. The only thing they are not is American citizens. Should they be allowed to vote?. Voters deciding on Ohio Issue 2 will get the final say. In 2019, voters in...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus seeing a spike in hate, bias crimes being reported to police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members of the LGBTQ+ community are speaking out as Columbus sees an increase in hate and bias crimes being reported in the city. "I've lived in the closet for so long," Shannon, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, said. "I wasn't going to let someone shove me back into that fear of being who I am."
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Zoo Wildlights returns Nov. 18
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An annual holiday tradition at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will return on Nov. 18. Wildlights will return to the zoo on Nov. 18 and will run through New Year's Day. Guests can enjoy Wildlights from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and...
myfox28columbus.com
2023 Columbus Winter Beerfest returns January 21 with changes, tickets on sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Winter Beerfest is returning to the Greater Columbus Convention Center next year!. The annual event will return on Jan. 21 with some changes. Instead of two nights, the 2023 festival will include one-afternoon session and one evening session, both on Saturday. Over 300...
myfox28columbus.com
Investigators share update on deadly Sheetz shooting in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators provided an update regarding the deadly shooting that happened at a northeast Columbus gas station early Sunday morning. Columbus police have released photos of 12 persons of interest in connection to the deadly shooting. Twenty-one-year-old Kevin Sobnosky was shot outside the Sheetz gas station...
myfox28columbus.com
2 people injured in north Columbus car crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were injured, including a child, in a north Columbus car crash early Thursday morning. Police said the accident happened along Maize Road around 1 a.m. One person was rushed to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition. The child was taken to Nationwide Children's...
myfox28columbus.com
ABC 6 takes concerns about Westerville Road to Columbus leaders after deadly crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An intersection is in question after a pick-up truck hit and killed a 4-year-old and sent a woman to the hospital while they were trick-or-treating Monday night. Neighbors said the crossroad of Westerville Road and Valley Park Avenue has been a problem area. While ABC...
myfox28columbus.com
1 person injured, several people detained in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was injured and multiple people have been detained after a shooting Wednesday on the south side. Police said one person was taken to an area hospital in an "unstable" condition. According to police, officers are speaking with multiple witnesses at...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Zoo offers half-priced admission for military on Veterans Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering half-priced admission to military personnel on Veterans Day. To honor veterans for the sacrifices they have made for our country, the zoo is offering a discount to veterans, past and present. Active-duty service members and veterans just need...
myfox28columbus.com
Franklin County deputy cleared for full duty after more than yearlong battle with COVID
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More than a year after becoming gravely ill from COVID-19, a Franklin County deputy has been cleared to return to full duty. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Corbin Wood became gravely ill in September 2021. In October 2021, the Ohio Going Blue Facebook...
Comments / 0