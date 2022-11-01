ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Day says 'it's about us,' not the opponents in November stretch

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ryan Day said that with a soft stretch coming up before the heavyweight bout against Michigan on Nov. 26, it's not the opponent that matters. Ohio State's next three games are at Northwestern, home against Indiana and at Maryland, teams sporting a combined record of 10-14.
Ohio State cruises past Chaminade in exhibition matchup

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In its final tuneup before the start of the regular season, Ohio State had five players score in double figures in a dominant win over visiting Chaminade. The Buckeyes had 10 players score in a 101-57 win over the Silverswords, who made the trip to...
C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. named semifinalists for Maxwell Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two of Ohio State's most dynamic weapons on offense have been named semifinalists for one of the biggest awards in college football. Quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. were named semifinalists for the Maxwell Award for the Collegiate Player of the Year.
Columbus Weather: After foggy start, pleasant evening on the way

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The fog finally cleared, and we have a beautiful afternoon and evening in progress. Temperatures will remain mild and we have another chance for patchy fog Friday morning. Looking windy and wet for the Buckeyes in Evanston, Ill., on Saturday. CHIME IN | Share, view...
Candidates for Ohio's U.S. Senate seat stop in Columbus for a town hall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance met in Columbus Tuesday night for a final push before the election. The moderators asked the audience if inflation is the number one issue in the race, and the majority of audience members raised their hands. Both candidates were asked questions about that issue.
Reba McEntire reschedules Columbus concert originally set for Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — County music superstar Reba McEntire announced Wednesday she would be rescheduling three concerts, including one set for Friday at Nationwide Arena. "My doctor has advised me to go on vocal rest, so I have made the difficult decision to reschedule this weekend's shows," McEntire said on social media.
Suspect in 2020 deadly shooting in east Columbus arrested in Greenville, S.C.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man wanted on several charges, including murder, in a deadly shooting in east Columbus in 2020 was arrested Tuesday by U.S. Marshals in Greenville, S.C. Jacoby Howard, 30, was indicted on several charges including murder and tampering with evidence in connection to the shooting...
Columbus seeing a spike in hate, bias crimes being reported to police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members of the LGBTQ+ community are speaking out as Columbus sees an increase in hate and bias crimes being reported in the city. "I've lived in the closet for so long," Shannon, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, said. "I wasn't going to let someone shove me back into that fear of being who I am."
Columbus Zoo Wildlights returns Nov. 18

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An annual holiday tradition at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will return on Nov. 18. Wildlights will return to the zoo on Nov. 18 and will run through New Year's Day. Guests can enjoy Wildlights from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and...
Investigators share update on deadly Sheetz shooting in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators provided an update regarding the deadly shooting that happened at a northeast Columbus gas station early Sunday morning. Columbus police have released photos of 12 persons of interest in connection to the deadly shooting. Twenty-one-year-old Kevin Sobnosky was shot outside the Sheetz gas station...
2 people injured in north Columbus car crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were injured, including a child, in a north Columbus car crash early Thursday morning. Police said the accident happened along Maize Road around 1 a.m. One person was rushed to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition. The child was taken to Nationwide Children's...
1 person injured, several people detained in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was injured and multiple people have been detained after a shooting Wednesday on the south side. Police said one person was taken to an area hospital in an "unstable" condition. According to police, officers are speaking with multiple witnesses at...
Columbus Zoo offers half-priced admission for military on Veterans Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering half-priced admission to military personnel on Veterans Day. To honor veterans for the sacrifices they have made for our country, the zoo is offering a discount to veterans, past and present. Active-duty service members and veterans just need...
