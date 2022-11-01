Read full article on original website
Debbie Stewart
2d ago
I don't see how in the world she would be re-elected unless she cheats but Hey it happens it happened in Washington a couple of years back😑
ruben lopez
2d ago
the great escape continues. over 90k have left Chicago this year and it's pushing to 120k
Reginald Lane
2d ago
Good take your non singing church choir with you.. maybe you’ll go down south and give away free gas and try to buy yourself a political position somewhere else because you just can’t do it here
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson threatens to leave if Lightfoot wins
"If she got re-elected, I'll move out of the city of Chicago," said Wilson. Asked why, he added, "Because you can't take crime, taxes high. I'm a business person as well, you know. You got red light taxes, driveway taxes, head taxes. Crime is high. Police got bad morale. Who (would) want to live here?"
Mayor Lightfoot on crime, city budget, and re-election bid
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joins Lisa Dent to discuss public safety, why her 2023 budget is the best plan forward for the city, supporting the Chicago Police Department, and her push to keep the Chicago Bears in Soldier Field. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Suburban Chicago Trustee Who Lost His Job Due To Felony Convictions Wants Job Back
A suburban trustee who lost his job when his felony convictions became public says he wants his job back. Larry Sapp says he wants people to know the truth about his past. He also says he wants his job back. An Army veteran, Sapp says he suffered a sexual assault...
Cook County Public Defender Sharone Mitchell weighs in on SAFE-T Act's no cash bail
The SAFE-T Act is set to take effect in January and it will eliminate cash bail. Cook County Public Defender Sharone Mitchell breaks down how the new law will change who stays in custody based on the offense, not the offender's bank account.
Highland Park residents alarmed by claims in political mailer that looks like newspaper
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- With six days to go until the midterm elections, attack ads are everywhere.But right now, what looks like a newspaper is popping up in some mailboxes – and it features a questionable headline about the Highland Park parade massacre this past summer.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the Lake County Gazette looks and feels like a newspaper – and the name of the paper is even believable. But it's a paper nobody asks for – and it has most recently showed up at homes in Highland Park.Below the fold of the front page, there...
Bailey reacts, blames Pritzker for death threats made against him by Chicago suspect
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old Chicago man is facing charges after police say he left a death threat on a voicemail for Gubernatorial GOP hopeful Darren Bailey. State Senator Darren Bailey says it is the political rhetoric from Governor JB Pritzker that has helped create this kind of hatred. "You can...
Chicago police officers pack courtroom at hearing for suspect in shooting of Officer Danny Golden
Injured Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden was escorted home in a massive police convoy that stretched from downtown to the South Side.
ABC7 Chicago
After East Garfield Park shooting wounds 14, Mayor Lightfoot calls for statewide assault weapon ban
CHICAGO -- After a shootout in East Garfield Park left 14 people wounded, Mayor Lori Lightfoot urged state lawmakers Tuesday to ban assault rifles and devices that turn semiautomatic weapons into machine guns. "Last night's shooting reminds us that there are too many weapons of war available to criminals," Lightfoot...
President Biden traveling to Chicago ahead of Election Day
CHICAGO - President Joe Biden will be in Chicago this weekend ahead to stump for Democrats ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections. Biden will travel to Chicago on Friday where he will participate in a "political reception," White House officials announced Thursday. He will also deliver remarks at an official event on Saturday but the location has not yet been disclosed.
evanstonroundtable.com
Black city employees allege discrimination, workplace racism and HR failures in new report
The city’s Black employees are enduring racial discrimination by city supervisors and white coworkers, and the Human Resources Department has failed to thoroughly investigate the complaints, according to a report from Black city employees. The City of Evanston Black Employee Action Group Tuesday night released an explosive 39-page letter,...
Early voting up in Illinois; Chicago slightly lagging behind
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois officials say early voting is up in the state. In-person early voting and mail-in balloting have been going on for weeks, and data shows the number of ballots cast before Election Day is running slightly ahead of the last midterm election in 2018 statewide. However, Chicago...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with threatening to 'mutilate and kill' Darren Bailey
CHICAGO - Prosecutors say anger over a political television ad at a bar led a Chicago man to send Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey a voicemail threatening to mutilate and kill him and his family — a threat that also prompted a lockdown of schools associated with the state senator and his family.
blockclubchicago.org
CTA President Dorval Carter In The Hot Seat As Fed-Up Commuters Want Him To Resign
CHICAGO — A group of commuters will call on CTA President Dorval Carter to resign amid long-running problems with the transit agency. The CTA has been under intense scrutiny for months, with officials, residents and employees blasting the transit system for long wait times, deteriorating conditions, security issues and “ghosts”: buses and trains that show up late or don’t at all.
Group calling for all Chicago sidewalks to be shoveled by the city workers
Chicago aldermen are being urged to make shoveling snow off the sidewalks the city’s responsibility, not homeowners’. The advocates are calling for a $750,000 pilot program where the city would shovel the sidewalks.
Activists to rally at city hall for citywide sidewalk snow and ice removal program
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's going to be a warm and breezy day, but activists will rally at Chicago's City Hall today, to demand a citywide sidewalk snow and ice removal program.Access Living, Better Streets Chicago, and supporting organizations will meet on the first floor of city hall at 9 a.m.They say leaving sidewalk snow and ice removal up to property owners doesn't work and it's a big hazard for anyone with mobility challenges.The groups want Chicago to try out the idea of the city plowing major sidewalks.
Police on mayor's security detail engage in shootout while stopping Logan Square robbery
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man picking up his grandson for school was held up by three men in Logan Square on Tuesday morning, when a Chicago police officer assigned to Mayor Lori Lightfoot's security detail witnessed the robbery, leading to a shootout with the robbers.Police said, around 7 a.m., officers with the mayor's security detail spotted a robbery in progress in the 1800 block of North Monticello Avenue, near the Bloomingdale Trail, also known as The 606.CBS 2 is told a nondescript building across the street from the robbery is a city-owned building, and there is often a large police presence on...
Family Secrets mobster moved to halfway house after serving time for murder linked to Chicago Outfit
Chicago mobster Paul Schiro has been moved to a halfway house after serving time for the 1986 murder of Arizona businessman Emil Vaci, whom Outfit bosses had feared was cooperating with law enforcement in a casino death case.
City May Tear Down Warm Tents Man Passed Out To Chicagoans Who Are Homeless
WEST LOOP — A Pilsen man providing tents to people experiencing homelessness throughout Chicago has faced an obstacle, he says: city leaders. For about a year, Andy Robledo has driven around Chicago in his 1974 blue Ford pick-up truck, giving out more than 70 orange ice fishing tents to people experiencing homelessness.
'You are now the hunted': Chicago mayor issues warning to gunman in East Garfield Park drive-by
Families of the victims of a Chicago Halloween shooting that wounded 14 are asking for strength.
Danny Golden case: Suspect seeks bond review in shooting of off-duty cop
One of the suspects in connection to the shooting of off-duty Chicago cop Danny Golden asked for a judge to review his bond, in hopes of getting out of jail.
