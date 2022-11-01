ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Debbie Stewart
2d ago

I don't see how in the world she would be re-elected unless she cheats but Hey it happens it happened in Washington a couple of years back😑

12
ruben lopez
2d ago

the great escape continues. over 90k have left Chicago this year and it's pushing to 120k

12
Reginald Lane
2d ago

Good take your non singing church choir with you.. maybe you’ll go down south and give away free gas and try to buy yourself a political position somewhere else because you just can’t do it here

WGN Radio

Mayor Lightfoot on crime, city budget, and re-election bid

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joins Lisa Dent to discuss public safety, why her 2023 budget is the best plan forward for the city, supporting the Chicago Police Department, and her push to keep the Chicago Bears in Soldier Field. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Highland Park residents alarmed by claims in political mailer that looks like newspaper

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- With six days to go until the midterm elections, attack ads are everywhere.But right now, what looks like a newspaper is popping up in some mailboxes – and it features a questionable headline about the Highland Park parade massacre this past summer.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the Lake County Gazette looks and feels like a newspaper – and the name of the paper is even believable. But it's a paper nobody asks for – and it has most recently showed up at homes in Highland Park.Below the fold of the front page, there...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

President Biden traveling to Chicago ahead of Election Day

CHICAGO - President Joe Biden will be in Chicago this weekend ahead to stump for Democrats ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections. Biden will travel to Chicago on Friday where he will participate in a "political reception," White House officials announced Thursday. He will also deliver remarks at an official event on Saturday but the location has not yet been disclosed.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with threatening to 'mutilate and kill' Darren Bailey

CHICAGO - Prosecutors say anger over a political television ad at a bar led a Chicago man to send Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey a voicemail threatening to mutilate and kill him and his family — a threat that also prompted a lockdown of schools associated with the state senator and his family.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

CTA President Dorval Carter In The Hot Seat As Fed-Up Commuters Want Him To Resign

CHICAGO — A group of commuters will call on CTA President Dorval Carter to resign amid long-running problems with the transit agency. The CTA has been under intense scrutiny for months, with officials, residents and employees blasting the transit system for long wait times, deteriorating conditions, security issues and “ghosts”: buses and trains that show up late or don’t at all.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Activists to rally at city hall for citywide sidewalk snow and ice removal program

CHICAGO (CBS) --   It's going to be a warm and breezy day, but activists will rally at Chicago's City Hall today, to demand a citywide sidewalk snow and ice removal program.Access Living, Better Streets Chicago, and supporting organizations will meet on the first floor of city hall at 9 a.m.They say leaving sidewalk snow and ice removal up to property owners doesn't work and it's a big hazard for anyone with mobility challenges.The groups want Chicago to try out the idea of the city plowing major sidewalks. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police on mayor's security detail engage in shootout while stopping Logan Square robbery

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man picking up his grandson for school was held up by three men in Logan Square on Tuesday morning, when a Chicago police officer assigned to Mayor Lori Lightfoot's security detail witnessed the robbery, leading to a shootout with the robbers.Police said, around 7 a.m., officers with the mayor's security detail spotted a robbery in progress in the 1800 block of North Monticello Avenue, near the Bloomingdale Trail, also known as The 606.CBS 2 is told a nondescript building across the street from the robbery is a city-owned building, and there is often a large police presence on...
CHICAGO, IL
