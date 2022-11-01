HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- With six days to go until the midterm elections, attack ads are everywhere.But right now, what looks like a newspaper is popping up in some mailboxes – and it features a questionable headline about the Highland Park parade massacre this past summer.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the Lake County Gazette looks and feels like a newspaper – and the name of the paper is even believable. But it's a paper nobody asks for – and it has most recently showed up at homes in Highland Park.Below the fold of the front page, there...

