FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Five Great Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
fullerton.edu
One Book, One CSUF: Open Call for Events, Reading Groups
The One Book, One CSUF Planning Committee is seeking proposals from CSUF faculty, staff, and/or administrators for Spring 2023 workshops, lectures, facilitated discussions, or other events on topics related to this year’s book. The committee envisions one-hour events, presented either in-person or via Zoom. Contact onebookonecsuf@fullerton.edu to submit your...
fullerton.edu
Campus Kicks Off Veteran and Military Appreciation Month
With a cloudy sky overhead, ROTC cadets raised the American flag in front of Cal State Fullerton for Veteran and Military Appreciation Month, a strong reminder to the veteran community that “We are proud to serve those who have served us.”. “We can never repay what you have done...
fullerton.edu
Educators to be Honored for Making a Difference
In a tribute to educators, the College of Education is honoring teachers, administrators and community partners who have made a difference in the lives of their students and our communities at the Sunday, Nov. 13, Honor an Educator Luncheon and Ceremony. Honor an Educator was created in 2006 as a...
fullerton.edu
Strategic Communications Unveils New University Logos
As an integral part of shaping and advancing the university brand, Strategic Communications is unveiling a new logo system to reflect the university’s growth and identity. Recognizing “Cal State Fullerton” and “CSUF” are the most recognizable institutional names and brand assets, the new official logos are designed to position it amongst stakeholders and public audiences. Careful considerations, marketing studies and input from various campus groups informed the new logo system.
fullerton.edu
Explore a World of Cultures at CSUF’s “Study Abroad in a Day”
To celebrate International Education Week 2022, which takes place from November 14-18, CSUF Study Abroad & Global Engagement (SAGE) invites all Titans to “Study Abroad in a Day!” This event will feature activity tables representing a wide variety of international cultures, hosted by different student organizations and international campus partners. There will be games, crafts, live performances and more!
These Are The Best Local Craft Beers In SoCal
Beer is a beautiful thing, but some buds are crafted with a lot more love than others. If you want a break from the big, corporate name brands, try some locally crafted microbrews. These are the absolute best craft beers from Southern California. Enjoy 50+ local microbreweries at CraftoberFest, opening at the Rose Bowl Saturday, November 5th. Paperback started where all great microbreweries start: a garage. After co-owners Chris and Brandon met each other by chance and discovered their mutual love of beer, they turned a garage (nicknamed “The Lab”) into a small brewery where they perfected recipes. Today, Paperback has grown into one of the best breweries in LA—even the cans’ labels are works of art!
redlandscommunitynews.com
Redlands school board campaign turns ugly
Amid the campaign for a position on the Redlands school board —a position that has traditionally been considered non-political, or at least non-partisan — a high level of rancor has marked this year’s campaign. Charges of theft were first leveled at incumbent school board member Patty Holohan’s...
topshelfmusicmag.com
Punk in the Park 2022 is coming to Orange County
Attention all punk fanatics — Punk in the Park is almost upon us! This Saturday and Sunday, on November 5th and 6th, the greatest punk music festival on the west coast will take place once again at Oak Canyon Park in the heart of Orange County, California. Brew Ha Ha Productions presents an epic two days of music, beer and mosh pits! Unfortunately for all you last-minute ticket buyers, Saturday is already sold out, but don’t let that get you down — there are still some tickets available for two-day packages and Sunday!
Black LASD lieutenant says Villanueva demoted him 2 days after promotion
A Black Los Angeles County sheriff’s lieutenant is suing the county, alleging he was wrongfully demoted by Sheriff Alex Villanueva in 2021 two days after being promoted to a prestigious post and that race might have played a role. Lt. John Lindsay’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges discrimination,...
idesignarch.com
Whimsical Rock House in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, California – The “Rock House” is a piece of whimsical real estate art on a desirable beachfront lot in Laguna Beach. The unique home was designed by Brion Jeannette Architecture. It is an exquisite landmark inspired by Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi. The 3,000-square-foot 3 bedroom...
SFGate
Star high school athlete shot dead in Southern California
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A star high school football player was shot to death on a Southern California street and police were searching for his killer. Richard Reed Jr., 17, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday on a corner in Victorville, about an hour's drive northeast of Los Angeles in San Bernardino County, authorities said.
4 Great Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
What Will Be Left of Westminster City Hall After the Election?
It’s an election unlike any other in Westminster. Nine candidates are on the ballot hoping to win a total of two City Council seats and the mayor’s – and govern the cultural heart of Orange County’s Little Saigon at a time of financial and political turmoil.
actiontourguide.com
Where Does the Pacific Coast Highway Start and End?
The PCH starts in Orange County, just a few miles south of Irvine and Long Beach, and runs all the way up to Mendocino County in the northern part of California. A Pacific Coast Highway road trip would be about 655 miles total, about three-quarters of the California coastline. When you reach the northern terminus of the PCH, you can continue to travel along the coast by taking Rt 101 north all the way up to the Canadian border, although the views on 101 aren’t quite as pretty. On the southern end, the PCH terminates by merging with I-5, which will take you down through San Diego and into Tijuana, Mexico.
thehowleronline.org
New Irvine amphitheater seeks to rival Hollywood Bowl
The Irvine City Council voted 5-1 on Sept. 27 to move forward with the construction of a permanent 14,000-seat outdoor amphitheater as a part of the city’s “Heart of the Park” Great Park Framework Plan. The new amphitheater will serve as a permanent replacement for the Irvine...
NBC Los Angeles
Military Tribute Days Begin at Knott's Berry Farm
Finding the opportunity to show sincere gratitude?. It's something that Southern California's legendary theme parks do in numerous memorable ways, throughout the calendar. And one of the oldest of the coaster-filled, ride-sweet theme parks, Knott's Berry Farm, spends much of November, and several December days, too, expressing thanks to those who serve.
oc-breeze.com
Huntington Beach native serves with the next generation of U.S. Naval Aviation Warfighters
A Huntington Beach, California, native is serving in the U.S. Navy where naval aviators learn the skills they need to fly missions around the world. Lt. Michael Stengel, a 2010 graduate of Edison High School and 2014 University of Arizona graduate, joined the Navy eight years ago. “I joined the...
Thrillist
A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park
Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
kcrw.com
Most vulnerable to flooding: Long Beach north to Bell Gardens
In LA, drought and fire are considered the biggest climate problems. But Angelenos should also worry about flooding, according to a new study from UC Irvine. Researchers found that hundreds of thousands of LA County residents could be inundated by at least a foot of flood water — should a once-in-a-100-year storm hit the area.
Storm delivers heavy snow to the Southern California mountains
The season’s first significant storm is bringing fresh snow to the mountains of Southern California. Chains were already required for travel as KTLA’s mobile weather vehicle, Drive 5, headed up Highway 18 toward Big Bear Thursday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by Big Bear Mountain Resort near Los Angeles. A winter […]
