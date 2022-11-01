Read full article on original website
Austin Chronicle
Hays D.A. Candidate Scrubs Suspected Coup-Planner From His Timeline
This summer, on the eve of 9/11, Hays County district attorney hopeful David Puryear held a fundraiser, yet inspection of the Republican's campaign finance filings and social media posts curiously finds zero evidence of it. Perhaps because the venue for Puryear's event is owned by a suspected chief architect of the coup plot to seize voting machines nationwide in 2020 and refuse surrender of the presidency.
southwestern.edu
Texas House Election Gains the Attention of Students
Prominent politicians throughout the state of Texas, whether incumbent or challenger, have begun to mobilize ahead of the November 8th, 2022 Midterm Election. Voters have begun the process of weighing their options as candidates have begun campaigning; however, most of their attention has been directed toward politics such as the legislative midterms for Congress. Many new Texan candidates are vying for their chance to head to the District of Columbia since congressional apportionment for Texas in Congress increased from thirty-six to thirty-eight Representatives as a result of a population increase of nearly four million shown in the U.S. 2020 Census. These midterm elections will have an impact upon localities and the federal policies that impact college students, including students here at Southwestern University.
fox7austin.com
Determining what voter intimidation is can get complicated, experts say
LAKEWAY, Texas - Early voting wraps up at the end of the week. Keeping it safe and secure is a priority for Secretary of State John Scott. He spoke about that as part of this Sunday's Texas, The Issue Is. "There are so many eyes, so many ears watching our...
fox7austin.com
'Pure hate': Lakeway couple receives threatening letter due to their political beliefs
LAKEWAY, Texas - A couple in Lakeway says they have been targeted in a very personal way because of their political beliefs. They recently got an anonymous letter in the mail they call an attempt at voter intimidation. "It’s an isolated incident on one hand, but on the other hand,...
Williamson County leaders receive voter intimidation complaints
ROUND ROCK, Texas — In Williamson County, some early voters are running into people who are intimidating them at the polls. County leaders confirmed to KVUE that they have received half a dozen complaints about aggressive campaigning at a polling location. All of the complaints received have centered around the Randalls on Gattis School Road in Round Rock.
First-time voters share why they decided to register and vote this November
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting for midterm elections ends Nov. 4 and many Texans are casting ballots for the first time. Outreach groups in the Austin area are also working hard to make sure all voters have their voices heard. "I'm canvassing. I'm knocking doors, just talking to neighbors,...
How early voting is shaping up in Travis County
Travis County has 38 voting locations open for early voting and will have 167 locations on Election Day.
Ethics commission admonishes D8 candidate for campaign materials violation
The Ethics Review Commission will file a letter of admonition for a City Council candidate who neglected to put required disclaimers on some of his campaign materials. At last week’s meeting, the commission held the preliminary hearing for the complaint by one-time Texas House candidate Julie Oliver against Richard Smith, who is running for the District 8 Council seat in next week’s election. Oliver filed the complaint in September after seeing that Smith’s campaign materials – specifically door hanger flyers, his website and yard signs – failed to disclose that the campaign has agreed not to comply with the contribution expenditure limits of the Austin Fair Campaign Chapter of city code.
2022 Travis County early voting turnouts trail behind 2018 midterms 7 days in
Just shy of 19% of Travis County registered voters have cast their ballots seven days into early voting. By comparison, nearly 28% of registered voters had already cast their ballots seven days into early voting during the November 2018 midterms.
kut.org
Pflugerville ISD has eight props on the ballot. Here's what they're all about.
Pflugerville residents will be voting on eight school propositions this election. Pflugerville ISD Superintendent Douglas Killian says he's curious to see what voters end up supporting. “That’s why there’s kind of a smorgasbord of things for you to look at," he said. Early voting runs through Friday ahead...
KVUE
International homebuyers contributed $613M to Austin's economy in one year
AUSTIN, Texas — International homebuyers in the Austin area contributed around $613 million to the economy in a one-year period, according to a new study. A new homebuyers report published by the Austin Board of REALTORS (ABoR) found that 3% of all residential sales dollar volume from April 2021 to March 2022 came from international buyers. The majority of the overseas homebuying population comes from India, with a 21% share of the market, followed by Mexico (10%), China (6%) and Canada (4%).
‘They’re working hard just to get by’: Texas congressman leads push for open enrollment outreach
As open enrollment for 2022 health care coverage approaches, there's a push to get more Texans insured.
dailytrib.com
Fired Kingsland librarian files wrongful termination complaint
Fired Kingsland librarian Suzette Baker filed a wrongful termination complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Assisted by civil rights attorney Iris Halperin of Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC in Denver, Baker filed her complaint on Sept. 16. She was fired from the Kingsland Branch Library on March 9. The causes...
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
newsradioklbj.com
Twitter in Texas: Elon Musk might move HQ to Austin
Ever since Elon Musk purchased Twitter, there has been allegations that the company’s HQ will move to Austin to join the billionaire’s other companies. Austin is already home to many other tech companies and this move would “benefit the city’s technology sector”, according to Thom Singer, CEO of the Austin Technology Council.
Controversial New Ad Shakes Up Governor’s Race
A brutal ad in the Texas governor’s race by a new dark money group, No It Couldn’t LLC, is airing in the closing weeks of the campaign in Houston and Austin. The entity was set up last week in Delaware and is reminiscent of another recent entry into Texas’ political ad wars, Coulda Been Worse LLC, also set up in Delaware.
fox7austin.com
'Marcha de los Ninos': Family of children killed in Uvalde gather at Texas Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas - Six events were held across Texas on Tuesday, Dia de los Muertos, to honor lives lost to gun violence and a push for policy change. One of the "Marchas de los Ninos" was held in Austin at the Capitol. Families of the Robb Elementary children that were killed took the stand, reminding the community who was lost on May 24, 2022.
fox7austin.com
Conservative PAC raises thousands in race for Round Rock ISD Board of Trustees
Although non-partisan positions, school board races seem to have become a battleground. These volunteer positions are drawing a lot of attention in Round Rock.
This area in Texas among top 10 housing markets that are cooling off the most in 2022
The housing market is always a huge talker in every state and city across the U.S. and it's in the market's nature to always be moving up and down. Now, in 2022, there are some areas across the country that are seeing the housing market cool off more than most.
texas.gov
AUSTIN REAL ESTATE SCAMMER SENTENCED TO 40 YEARS IN PRISON
Securities Commissioner Travis J. Iles announced that Tommie “Tom” Carter Jr, a 64-year-old resident of Austin, Texas, was convicted of first-degree securities fraud and sentenced to serve 40 years in prison. He was also ordered to pay restitution of more than $830,000 to victims. An investigation conducted by...
