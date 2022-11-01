Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football defensive lineman Jailen Weaver moving to offensive tackleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
klkntv.com
Dinner and fundraiser thanks Lancaster County firefighters
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An appreciation dinner and fundraiser was held on Thursday to thank all of the volunteers who battled Lancaster County’s historic wildfires last month. Everyone was invited to join and contribute to the community meal at Hallam Auditorium beginning at 5 p.m. First State Bank...
klkntv.com
City of Lincoln looking for volunteers to help winterize Sunken Gardens
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln is looking for volunteers for the annual Put the Beds to Bed event this Saturday. The event, held to prepare plant beds at the Sunken Gardens for the upcoming winter, will start at 8:30 a.m. at the gardens near 26th and D Streets.
klkntv.com
Percussion show comes to Food Bank of Lincoln to ‘Stomp Out Hunger’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Food Bank of Lincoln was filled with steady beats Wednesday as the Lied Center presented “Stomp Out Hunger.”. Six dance studios participated in a two-week food drive, with some collecting donations for even longer. On Wednesday, the cast of “Stomp,” which is on...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Fire & Rescue unveils three new vehicles to replace aging equipment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Thursday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Fire & Rescue unveiled three new additions to the city’s fleet. LFR said the new fire engines and ambulance will increase firefighter safety and lower response times. “The safety, the technology and durability of these new...
klkntv.com
Tickets now on sale for Lincoln’s annual Zoo Lights holiday event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Tickets went on sale Thursday for Lincoln Children’s Zoo’s annual holiday event, Zoo Lights by Lincoln Electric System. From Nov. 25 to Dec. 30, the zoo will be transformed into one of the largest light displays in the Midwest. The display includes a...
klkntv.com
Meet Officer Hunk, newest member of Crete Police
CRETE, Neb. (KLKN) – Crete is welcoming the newest member of its police department, Officer Hunk. Hunk is a 1-year-old purebred Belgian Malinois and the only police dog in Crete. He came from Europe and was trained in the Czech language, so his handler in Crete gives commands in...
klkntv.com
‘It reflects Nebraska’: University sings praises of new Husker football facility
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s $155 million athletic facility is getting closer to completion. The university shared a video showing new renderings of the facility in a Twitter post on Thursday. John Ingram, the associate athletic director for capital planning and construction, praised the facility...
These Nebraska Cities Are Some Of The Most Friendly-Friendly In The US
According to recent data.
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus pair cited, released after reported farm building break-in near Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested two Columbus people after they were found to be in connection to a farm building break-in. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they investigated an alleged break-in of a secured farm building southwest of Stanton. Following the investigation, SCSO said they arrested...
klkntv.com
Missing inmate back in custody at Community Corrections Center-Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An inmate is back in custody after going missing for three days, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Krista Foley, 33, was arrested by Sarpy County Deputies on Friday. She had “disappeared” on Sept. 25 during an approved visit to a church, officials say....
klkntv.com
Downtown Lincoln trail to close for four months for holiday event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Haymarket Connector Trail is now closed along Sixth Street between Charleston and V Streets. While the trail is closed, the Nebraska Christmas Lights Show will be held at Haymarket Park. The trail will reopen on March 1. All other trails in the area leading...
KETV.com
Penner and Raikes face off in District 5 State Education Board race
Neb. — The Nebraska State Board of Education has found itself in the middle of a firestorm over hot-button topics like Health Education Standards and critical race theory. In a week voters will decide on four of the eight board seats up for election. In our Commitment 2022...
nebraskanewsservice.net
‘This is our home’: Native community continues fight against Lincoln development
Native Americans in Lincoln and their supporters are continuing their fight against the Wilderness Crossing development set to be built near Wilderness Park. The legal team for the Niskithe Prayer Camp, which formed to protest the city’s support for Wilderness Crossing, is deciding how to respond to the latest legal development and hopes to take action soon, said Rose Godinez, senior legal and policy counsel for ACLU Nebraska.
klkntv.com
Meet Ella, available for adoption at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Ella is a 3- or 4-month-old long-haired Chihuahua mix looking for lots of love and cuddles. She’s around 5 pounds but will grow to about 15 pounds. If you’re thinking about adopting her, head to Capital Humane Society and meet her. If you’re...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Nebraska producers receive federal grants to support local meat processing
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two projects in Nebraska are receiving millions of dollars in federal aid supporting the expansion of local meat processing. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement Wednesday morning, noting that Lot 279 in Wisner and Norfolk will receive over $600,000 and the Greater Omaha Packing Plant in Omaha will get nearly $20 million.
klkntv.com
$30,000 city truck stolen in Lincoln, used for another crime, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police are searching for a vehicle that was stolen from the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department this week. Just after 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police say, security footage at the Casey’s near 40th and Adams Streets shows the truck pulling in and a passenger getting out with a metal bar.
klkntv.com
LPS students pick Pansing Brooks, Blood in mock election
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Public Schools students held a mock election Wednesday, and the results are in. In the 1st Congressional District, students elected State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks over Rep. Mike Flood. Pansing Brooks earned 10,221 votes, with Rep. Mike Flood trailing at 8,588 votes. For governor,...
WOWT
Prairie Flower Casino Renders
Wildfires in southern Lancaster County Sunday evening. Pedestrian hit by a car near 62nd & Dodge Monday night on Sept. 27, 2022. Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. WOWT Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit drug bust.
klkntv.com
Nebraska woman shares story after long battle with lung cancer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Kimberly Buchmeier of Auburn was a 37-year-old wife and mother of two in 2011 when she got news that would change her life. She had lung cancer, but she had never smoked. In Nebraska, more than 650 people died of lung cancer this year alone,...
KETV.com
Nebraska's high court hears battle over blue jeans
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. — Much ado about denim as a dispute over a change in dress code at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services makes it all the way to the state supreme court. A couple of dozen state employee union members dressed in jeans and flip...
Comments / 0