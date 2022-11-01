ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Dinner and fundraiser thanks Lancaster County firefighters

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An appreciation dinner and fundraiser was held on Thursday to thank all of the volunteers who battled Lancaster County’s historic wildfires last month. Everyone was invited to join and contribute to the community meal at Hallam Auditorium beginning at 5 p.m. First State Bank...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Percussion show comes to Food Bank of Lincoln to ‘Stomp Out Hunger’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Food Bank of Lincoln was filled with steady beats Wednesday as the Lied Center presented “Stomp Out Hunger.”. Six dance studios participated in a two-week food drive, with some collecting donations for even longer. On Wednesday, the cast of “Stomp,” which is on...
LINCOLN, NE
Tickets now on sale for Lincoln’s annual Zoo Lights holiday event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Tickets went on sale Thursday for Lincoln Children’s Zoo’s annual holiday event, Zoo Lights by Lincoln Electric System. From Nov. 25 to Dec. 30, the zoo will be transformed into one of the largest light displays in the Midwest. The display includes a...
LINCOLN, NE
Meet Officer Hunk, newest member of Crete Police

CRETE, Neb. (KLKN) – Crete is welcoming the newest member of its police department, Officer Hunk. Hunk is a 1-year-old purebred Belgian Malinois and the only police dog in Crete. He came from Europe and was trained in the Czech language, so his handler in Crete gives commands in...
CRETE, NE
Columbus pair cited, released after reported farm building break-in near Stanton

STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested two Columbus people after they were found to be in connection to a farm building break-in. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they investigated an alleged break-in of a secured farm building southwest of Stanton. Following the investigation, SCSO said they arrested...
COLUMBUS, NE
Missing inmate back in custody at Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An inmate is back in custody after going missing for three days, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Krista Foley, 33, was arrested by Sarpy County Deputies on Friday. She had “disappeared” on Sept. 25 during an approved visit to a church, officials say....
LINCOLN, NE
Downtown Lincoln trail to close for four months for holiday event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Haymarket Connector Trail is now closed along Sixth Street between Charleston and V Streets. While the trail is closed, the Nebraska Christmas Lights Show will be held at Haymarket Park. The trail will reopen on March 1. All other trails in the area leading...
LINCOLN, NE
‘This is our home’: Native community continues fight against Lincoln development

Native Americans in Lincoln and their supporters are continuing their fight against the Wilderness Crossing development set to be built near Wilderness Park. The legal team for the Niskithe Prayer Camp, which formed to protest the city’s support for Wilderness Crossing, is deciding how to respond to the latest legal development and hopes to take action soon, said Rose Godinez, senior legal and policy counsel for ACLU Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
Meet Ella, available for adoption at Capital Humane Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Ella is a 3- or 4-month-old long-haired Chihuahua mix looking for lots of love and cuddles. She’s around 5 pounds but will grow to about 15 pounds. If you’re thinking about adopting her, head to Capital Humane Society and meet her. If you’re...
LINCOLN, NE
Two Nebraska producers receive federal grants to support local meat processing

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two projects in Nebraska are receiving millions of dollars in federal aid supporting the expansion of local meat processing. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement Wednesday morning, noting that Lot 279 in Wisner and Norfolk will receive over $600,000 and the Greater Omaha Packing Plant in Omaha will get nearly $20 million.
NORFOLK, NE
LPS students pick Pansing Brooks, Blood in mock election

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Public Schools students held a mock election Wednesday, and the results are in. In the 1st Congressional District, students elected State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks over Rep. Mike Flood. Pansing Brooks earned 10,221 votes, with Rep. Mike Flood trailing at 8,588 votes. For governor,...
LINCOLN, NE
Prairie Flower Casino Renders

Wildfires in southern Lancaster County Sunday evening. Pedestrian hit by a car near 62nd & Dodge Monday night on Sept. 27, 2022. Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. WOWT Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit drug bust.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Nebraska woman shares story after long battle with lung cancer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Kimberly Buchmeier of Auburn was a 37-year-old wife and mother of two in 2011 when she got news that would change her life. She had lung cancer, but she had never smoked. In Nebraska, more than 650 people died of lung cancer this year alone,...
AUBURN, NE
Nebraska's high court hears battle over blue jeans

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. — Much ado about denim as a dispute over a change in dress code at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services makes it all the way to the state supreme court. A couple of dozen state employee union members dressed in jeans and flip...
NEBRASKA STATE

