Green Bay, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin poll watchers lawsuit, judge sides with GOP

GREEN BAY, Wis. - A Wisconsin judge is ordering the city of Green Bay to give election observers more access. The Republican National Committee had filed a lawsuit, accusing a city clerk of refusing to let its poll watchers see the entire absentee voting process. "What are they trying to...
GREEN BAY, WI
whbl.com

Tim Michels Says He’d Make Changes First Day in Office

Republican candidate for Wisconsin Governor Tim Michels made his case to supporters at Ranieri’s Four-of-a-Kind in Sheboygan on Wednesday afternoon, following closely on the heels of current Governor Tony Evers’ visit earlier in the day. The enthusiasm among the crowd packed to capacity in the bar was no...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay clerk sued over absentee voting law

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A lawsuit for Green Bay clerk, Celestine Jeffreys, was heard in court today, claiming she did not give the public access to view the absentee voting process. Under Wisconsin law, election observers can watch nearly every step of the voting process, including ballots being...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Profile of Tim Michels

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The campaign for Tim Michels brings him to Northeast Wisconsin, rallying support in Marinette Tuesday night. A previous candidate for Wisconsin Senate and U.S. Senate, Michels now wants to be your next governor. Tim Michels was the only candidate for statewide office who declined a sit-down...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Associated Bank pledges $1M to northeast Wisconsin communities

(WFRV) – Several organizations throughout northeast Wisconsin will be receiving funds from Associated Bank after the business pledged a $1 million investment to the Greater Green Bay and Fox Cities region. The funds are in addition to the company’s annual $1 million in regional philanthropic giving and are designed...
WISCONSIN STATE
nddist.com

Endries Acquires Alliance Nut & Bolt

BRILLION, Wis. – Endries International Inc. is pleased to announce its acquisition of Alliance Nut & Bolt LLC. Alliance was founded in 1978 by Leon and Kevin Oshman. From the beginning, the business set out with a passion and commitment to provide the marketplace with an unparalleled level of customer service. In 1999, Kevin purchased his father’s stock, securing complete ownership, and embarked on a journey of growth. Today, that passion, commitment and drive for growth remains core to Alliance, which operates facilities in Salina, Kansas, and Okarche, Oklahoma.
BRILLION, WI
busytourist.com

34 Best & Fun Things To Do In Green Bay (Wisconsin)

You might be most familiar with Green Bay as the home of the Green Bay Packers, a championship football team. However, there’s plenty to love about this beautiful tourist destination even if you couldn’t tell a pigskin from a pork rind!. For starters, Green Bay is a natural...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Manufacturing Victory’ exhibit at the Oshkosh Public Museum

(WFRV) – ‘Follow the industrial journey that took the United States from a nation perilously unprepared for war to a global superpower that led the Allies to victory in WWII.’ That’s the mission behind the new exhibit at the Oshkosh Public Museum. Local 5 Live gets...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

VIDEO: Halloween candy bowl thefts a hot topic on social media

APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- Lots of kids have stashes of candy after going trick-or-treating on Halloween night, but some may have taken more than they were entitled to. Josh shared surveillance video from his home on Appleton's north side. It shows someone getting out of a car, grabbing an unattended candy bowl on the front porch, and running off.
APPLETON, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's First Commercial Facility to Convert Dairy Farm Waste into Renewable Biofuel

(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin's first commercial facility to convert dairy farm waste into renewable biofuel for vehicles broke ground earlier this month. According to Joe Schulz with Wisconsin Public Radio, that’s thanks to a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and the California-based Agra Energy. The $20 million facility is located at the Dairyland Farm in New Franken.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Utility Rate Hike Proposal Draws Heat

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The base rate to heat your home and provide electricity could be going up nearly 15% next year, but your testimony over the next few days could change the final rate decisions for 2023. The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin has the final say...
WISCONSIN STATE
WFRV Local 5

‘They make jokes about our facilities’: Proposed referendum in Green Bay could bring desired upgrades to school facilities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the November Election next Tuesday, voters in Green Bay will have the chance to choose if the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS) should borrow funds to improve district facilities. Some of those district facilities are joked about by opposing teams. “They make jokes about our facilities,” said […]
GREEN BAY, WI

