KOCO

Man arrested after uncle found dead outside Oklahoma City home, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a 36-year-old man after his uncle was found dead outside a southeastern Oklahoma City home. Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, police conducted a welfare check at a home in the 11000 block of Squirmy Drive, near Southeast 104th Street and South Peebly Road. A person reported that a family member told them he had killed his uncle.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City man is arrested in connection with uncle's murder

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma City man was arrested Thursday in connection with his uncle's murder. Oklahoma City police said when they arrived at the scene Wednesday in rural Cleveland County, they found 67-year-old Randel Clark dead in his front yard. Police said they believe Clark's nephew, who...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Crash Results In Fire In North OKC

Authorities have responded to a crash at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday on the westbound Kilpatrick Turnpike near North May Avenue. The crash resulted in a vehicle fire, and has blocked all lanes of traffic. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Authorities Say 2 Stabbings Outside Convenience Stores May Be Related

Oklahoma City police are investigating two stabbings outside separate convenience stores just hours apart. They believe they could be connected. An officer responded to the 7-Eleven around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near Northwest 10th Street and North Western Avenue after receiving a call that a man was stabbed and was "holding his guts," according to a police report.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police identify man found walking in traffic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE:. The person and safely returned him home. Oklahoma City police need the public's help identifying a man they found on Tuesday morning. Police said the "non-communicative" man was walking in traffic near NW Expressway and Council. "He is unable to tell us who he...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KHBS

New bus in Oklahoma aims to help victims of human trafficking

A new bus from the Oklahoma Transit Association aims to help victims of human trafficking. The bus also aims to educate how the transit system works. "Whether that’s safety, whether that’s security or to make people aware of the opportunities for them to get to work," said Andrea Ball, executive director of the Oklahoma Transit Association.
OKLAHOMA STATE
sequoyahcountytimes.com

King facing additional charges in I-40 shooting

A Dallas, Texas man charged in the July 2021 shooting of two men on Interstate-40 is now facing additional felony charges of maiming and attempted robbery in the first degree. Lee B. King, 27, was initially facing a felony charge of maiming and two counts of shooting to kill. He appeared in Sequoyah County District Court on Oct. 31 before District Judge Jeffrey Payton and is scheduled to appear before him again on Nov. 28, according to court records.
DALLAS, TX

