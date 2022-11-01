Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man arrested after uncle found dead outside Oklahoma City home, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a 36-year-old man after his uncle was found dead outside a southeastern Oklahoma City home. Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, police conducted a welfare check at a home in the 11000 block of Squirmy Drive, near Southeast 104th Street and South Peebly Road. A person reported that a family member told them he had killed his uncle.
Police Investigate Double Shooting, Drive-By Gunshots Injured 2 OKC Metro Teenagers
Authorities are investigating a double shooting on Oklahoma City's northwest side. The drive-by shooter injured two teenagers on Tuesday. Police said they were both shot in the legs. Oklahoma City police said three teenagers were walking together at an apartment complex near Northwest 63rd Street and North MacArthur Boulevard when...
Police Searching For 2 Suspects After Jewelry Heist
Oklahoma City Police are asking for help identifying two suspects they said stole nearly $16,000 worth of jewelry from a store in Oklahoma City. Police said the theft happened at a store located in OKC Outlets near West Reno Avenue and South Council Road. Authorities said if you know who...
OCPD Rules 67-Year-Old Man's Death A Homicide
Oklahoma City police said they found a man dead in the front yard of a home Wednesday during a welfare check. Authorities received the welfare check call just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home near Southeast 104th Street and South Peebly Road. Police received the call from a person...
Crash Results In Fire In North OKC
Authorities have responded to a crash at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday on the westbound Kilpatrick Turnpike near North May Avenue. The crash resulted in a vehicle fire, and has blocked all lanes of traffic. This is a developing story.
Oklahoma City Police: 2 Injured In Overnight Shooting
Police in Oklahoma City are investigating after they say a man and woman who are experiencing homelessness were shot on Monday night. Police say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. near I-44 and North Pennsylvania Avenue. Investigators say they currently believe that the victims were targeted. Both victims are expected...
KOCO
Police search for suspect after two people shot in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two people were taken to a hospital after an overnight shooting under a bridge in Oklahoma City. Police said a man was shot in the hip and a woman was shot in the leg at a bridge near Interstate 44 and Pennsylvania Avenue. The victims got...
Police Start Search For Suspect In Connection With Deadly Hit-And-Run
Oklahoma City police are still looking for the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run early Tuesday morning in southeast OKC. The driver took off after hitting a woman near Southeast 44th Street and Eastern Avenue and left his motorcycle near the scene. Authorities responded to the area around 4:30 a.m....
Authorities Say 2 Stabbings Outside Convenience Stores May Be Related
Oklahoma City police are investigating two stabbings outside separate convenience stores just hours apart. They believe they could be connected. An officer responded to the 7-Eleven around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near Northwest 10th Street and North Western Avenue after receiving a call that a man was stabbed and was "holding his guts," according to a police report.
‘This is something that’s really put the whole neighborhood on alert’ Edmond Police investigating alleged armed suspect lurking in backyards
An Edmond neighborhood is on high alert and after a masked suspect was caught on camera lurking in resident’s back yards.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police identify man found walking in traffic
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE:. The person and safely returned him home. Oklahoma City police need the public's help identifying a man they found on Tuesday morning. Police said the "non-communicative" man was walking in traffic near NW Expressway and Council. "He is unable to tell us who he...
KOCO
Authorities investigate reported shooting, crash that shut down part of I-35
OKLAHOMA CITY — An investigation into gunfire following a Halloween event in Oklahoma City shut down Interstate 35 overnight. Police told KOCO 5 that the incident started after a Halloween event near I-35 and Northeast 23rd Street. The shooting investigation shut down the interstate’s southbound lanes for nearly three hours.
KHBS
New bus in Oklahoma aims to help victims of human trafficking
A new bus from the Oklahoma Transit Association aims to help victims of human trafficking. The bus also aims to educate how the transit system works. "Whether that’s safety, whether that’s security or to make people aware of the opportunities for them to get to work," said Andrea Ball, executive director of the Oklahoma Transit Association.
okcfox.com
Man arrested in connection to homicide at Plaza Inn in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man wanted in connection to an Oklahoma City homicide was arrested over the weekend. Police arrested Anthony Dewayne Taylor for murder in the first degree on Sunday. Police responded to the Plaza Inn on Oct. 10 and found 41-year-old Kentrell Kindred shot to death.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
King facing additional charges in I-40 shooting
A Dallas, Texas man charged in the July 2021 shooting of two men on Interstate-40 is now facing additional felony charges of maiming and attempted robbery in the first degree. Lee B. King, 27, was initially facing a felony charge of maiming and two counts of shooting to kill. He appeared in Sequoyah County District Court on Oct. 31 before District Judge Jeffrey Payton and is scheduled to appear before him again on Nov. 28, according to court records.
