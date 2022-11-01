Read full article on original website
foxbangor.com
4 people vie for 1 seat on Hermon Town Council
HERMON– There are four people running for the one open town council seat in Hermon. We spoke with three out of the four candidates about why they wanted to enter the race. “I chose to run for the open town council seat because there’s a lot of tension in the community and I really want to help bridge that tension and help us work together as a community. We’re such a great place to do business, to live and to be and I just want it to continue that way,” said Danielle Haggerty, Hermon Town Council Candidate.
Another Maine School District Has Requests to Remove Books From School Library
Regional School Unit 73 (RSU 73), which serves 1450 students in the towns of Jay, Livermore, and Livermore Falls, has had an appeal filed to remove two books from the school library at Spruce Mountain High School in Jay.
WPFO
Oxford Hills considers new gender identity policy, parents speak out
SOUTH PARIS (WGME) – There was controversy and concerns from parents Tuesday night about a proposed gender identity policy for schools in Oxford Hills. The school board held a public forum after many in the community reached out both in opposition and support of the policy. School officials say...
foxbangor.com
Bangor city council discusses options for ARPA funding
BANGOR — Bangor city councilors are trying to decide how to allocate more than $20 million in federal funding. The city has the funding thanks to the American Rescue Plan. Councilors discussed where they think the surplus funds should be allocated during a workshop Tuesday evening. Residents have been...
Mills, LePage campaign with less than one week until Election Day
MAINE, USA — Both major party candidates for Maine governor hit the campaign trail Wednesday, each in friendly party strongholds. Former Governor Paul LePage, a Republican, hosted a press conference at Dysarts Truck Stop in Hermon, standing in front of a parked heating oil delivery truck while discussing high heating energy costs Mainers are currently facing.
mainepublic.org
Bangor jury finds race discrimination, awards $3M to former EMMC employee
A federal jury in Bangor has awarded $3 million to a former employee of the Eastern Maine Medical Center, who says he was discriminated against when fired from his job three years ago. David Ako Annan is an immigrant from Ghana. He says he sued the hospital because his supervisor...
Bangor to close homeless encampments in next two months
BANGOR, Maine — An ongoing conversation in many Maine communities is how to reduce the number of people without a place to call home. In an effort to connect those who are unsheltered to services and housing, Bangor is looking to close the majority of its homeless encampments by the end of the year.
themainewire.com
State Commission Wants New $182M Per Year Welfare Program for Renters, Including Asylum Seekers
Members of a commission in Augusta are proposing the creation of a new rental assistance welfare program that would cost Maine taxpayers more than $182 million per year — or $500,000 per day. The push for a new state welfare program comes as funding for the federally funded Emergency...
Maine Campus
Governor Mills stance on Maine issues
Current Governor Janet Mills visited the University of Maine campus on Tuesday to rally the student body to vote in the upcoming election. The Maine Campus had the opportunity to ask Mills a few brief questions. Mills reflected on immigration into Maine, what her administration is doing to keep young people in the state and improving the state’s relationship with the Wabanaki people.
foxbangor.com
Lepage speaks out on impending heating oil crisis during campaign stop
HERMON — Former governor and current candidate Paul LePage was at Dysart’s in Hermon Wednesday, along with district two candidate Bruce Poliquin, talking about what they call an impending heating oil crisis this winter. Lepage says the state is facing a crisis in terms of heating oil, kerosene,...
Maine group recommends phone numbers be collected to prevent more recordings of attorneys
Phones within the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn. Photo by Fred J. Field. A study group on Tuesday finalized recommendations aimed at preventing Maine jails and prisons from recording attorney-client phone calls, but fell short of defining how to enforce its proposed changes or penalize facilities that record and share confidential calls in the future.
mainepublic.org
Municipalities warn of impeding crisis for 8,500 Maine households, with rent relief nearing an end
A legislative commission will recommend that the governor declare a state of emergency, as Maine's emergency rental assistance program is approaching its final days. More than 8,500 households across Maine were receiving benefits as of last week under this program, which was designed to distribute federal relief money to people who needed help paying their rent or utility bills during the pandemic. It also put unhoused Mainers in hotel and motel rooms.
townline.org
Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Augusta fires & fire departments – Part 2
Another fire Augusta historian James North described was the one that destroyed Augusta’s bridge across the Kennebec River the night of April 2, 1827. (See the July 28, 2022, issue of The Town Line.) It was spotted a little after 11 p.m. and spread so fast that the “citizens [who] rushed to the scene of conflagration with fire engine and buckets” could do nothing. The building still called the Craig store (see last week’s article) at the northwest end of the bridge was destroyed and other buildings damaged.
foxbangor.com
Former top official voices concern over lobster regulations
BANGOR– We’ve been hearing a lot in recent months about new regulations that many say will be devastating to Maine’s lobster industry. One of those people helped draft the current regulations that made lobstering the thriving industry it is today. Robin Alden once served as Maine’s Commissioner...
wabi.tv
Bangor takes first step in planning $20 million ARPA spending
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor took the first step toward allocating $20 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding at Tuesday’s workshop. The money can spent on services to disproportionately affected communities, negative economic impacts, public health and government services. Metrics discussed tonight included weighing how...
WMTW
Maine business owner sentenced for federal Paycheck Protection Program fraud
BANGOR, Maine — A Skowhegan man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to 20 months in prison for a bank fraud scheme related to his applications for federal Paycheck Protection Program loans. Nathan Reardon, 44, pleaded guilty back in July. He will have three years of supervised release when...
mainebiz.biz
Cumberland County restaurant operator fined $102K for violating federal labor laws
An operator of three southern Maine eateries has paid $102,000 to the U.S. Department of Labor for violating federal labor laws, the agency said Monday. El Grand Rodeo, the owner of El Rodeo in South Portland, El Rodeo Brunswick in Brunswick and Azul Tequila in Gorham, was ordered to pay $51,217 in restored tips and back wages, plus that same amount in liquidated damages, for denying 25 workers their full overtime wages or illegally keeping portions of their earned tips.
wabi.tv
80,000 signatures in favor of replacing CMP, Versant submitted to Secretary of State
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Boxes filled with more than 80,000 signatures were submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office Monday morning. “That is 80,000 Maine people who are tired of being abused by our state’s two for profit monopoly utilities, CMP and Versant,” said Andrew Blunt, executive Director of Our Power.
foxbangor.com
Seymour family embroiders apparel to rally Levant community
LEVANT — “It’s almost cathartic doing things to help people. It’s doing one little thing. The only thing you can do, but it probably helps them feel better as well as helping the family.”. What started off as Tracie Seymour sewing protective face masks and scrub...
WGME
Michigan men admit to trafficking 'staggering quantity' of drugs in Maine
BANGOR (BDN) -- Two Michigan men pleaded guilty Monday to trafficking a “staggering quantity” of drugs in Penobscot and Hancock counties rather than risk going to trial. Andre DuJuan Terry Jr., 34, and Devon Lamont Campbell, 26, both of Ypsilanti, Michigan, pleaded guilty at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor just as jury selection was about to begin in their joint trial.
