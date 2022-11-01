Read full article on original website
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Nov. 2): Pokes Make the First CFP Ranking, Another Mid-Season Retirement
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • Pokes are ranked in the top-20 of the initial CFP ranking. • Cowboy Punter Tom Hutton has retired from football midseason. • Here’s a rough outline of what OSU needs to do to...
Illegal Motion Podcast: All is Not OK in Oklahoma State
The guys recap the week eight slate of games and look ahead to a huge showdown between Tennessee and Georgia...
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Narrow Favorite against Kansas on Saturday
Oklahoma State is a favorite against Kansas on Saturday as it looks to shake off its 48-0 loss to Kansas State from the weekend, but, uh, in the theme of Halloween week, it’s scary just how close oddsmakers are projecting this one. OSU is just a 2-point favorite at...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Hoops Preview: TV Info, Projected Lineups for Oklahoma State’s Exhibition vs. Ouachita Baptist
Record 15-15 7-21 Points Per Game 68.4 68.5.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Three Things Kansas Coach Lance Leipold Said Ahead of the Jayhawks’ Game against Oklahoma State
After starting the season 5-0, Lance Leipold is still in search of a win that would put Kansas in a bowl game for the first time since 2008. The Jayhawks had a bye week this past weekend and play Oklahoma State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Lawrence. Here are three things KU’s coach said ahead of the matchup.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Top 50 Forward Eric Dailey to Visit Oklahoma State this Week
Mike Boynton might not be done with his 2023 class after all. Eric Dailey, a 6-foot-7 forward from IMG Academy in Florida, announced Tuesday his intentions on visiting Oklahoma State this week. A consensus four-star recruit, Dailey is ranked as highly as the No. 41 player in the 2023 class.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Videos: Cowboys Preview Kansas
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State football team travels to Lawrence this weekend for a game against Kansas at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. After the Cowboys’ Tuesday practice, Brock Martin, Jaden Nixon and Caleb Etienne met with reporters to preview the Jayhawks.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Videos: Boynton, Players Preview Exhibition against Ouachita Baptist
STILLWATER — The 2022-23 Cowboy basketball season unofficially tips off Thursday as Oklahoma State hosts Ouachita Baptist for an exhibition in Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mike Boynton, Bryce Thompson and Moussa Cisse met with reporters Tuesday to preview the festivities.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Strong To Severe Thunderstorm Chances Return Friday
TULSA, Okla. - It is a windy and partly-cloudy Thursday before shower and storm chances return to Green Country on Friday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Gusty south winds will roll across the area on Thursday with speeds from 15 to 30 mph. Mostly...
Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66
There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
publicradiotulsa.org
As polls tighten, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to host rallies with big GOP names
Election day is next week, and Gov. Kevin Stitt is hosting a pair of “Red Wave Rallies” in Oklahoma City and Tulsa this week. Stitt will host a couple of nationally recognized names at those rallies. The first is with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The second is with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday in Tulsa.
String of mistakes leaves Oklahoma woman unable to vote in midterms despite thinking she registered to vote
A string of mistakes has left one Oklahoma woman on the sidelines for this election. Despite thinking she’d registered, she won't be able to vote on Tuesday.
KOCO
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Oklahoma?
It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at...
KOCO
Oklahoma state representative arrested for DUI
EDMOND, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative was arrested for driving under the influence. Edmond police said they found Rep. Ryan Martinez in a bar parking lot after midnight on Oct. 26. Martinez is a Republican serving District 39. He is unopposed in next week’s election and is the...
KTUL
Tulsa surgeon performs Oklahoma's first procedure with new artificial disc replacement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There is a new option for people suffering from chronic neck and back pain. Dr. Kris Parchuri says he has performed hundreds of spinal disc replacement surgeries in Green Country. Now, he's the first in Oklahoma to use a new procedure with a new device.
Oklahoma Aldi stores matching 2019 Thanksgiving prices
Discount supermarket chain Aldi announced it’s discounting Thanksgiving staples to match 2019 prices. Starting Wednesday, holiday food including appetizers, desserts, sides and beverages, will be discounted up to 30% as part of its Thanksgiving Price Rewind promotion, the grocer said. This as families across the country continue to struggle...
KOCO
Oklahoma man claims $2 million winning Powerball ticket
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City man claimed a $2 million winning Powerball ticket on Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma Lottery. Ronald bought the winning ticket at a Homeland store on Northwest 122nd Street. Authorities said he claimed his ticket Tuesday morning at the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center. A...
DHS: Several Arrested In Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation
Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS announced that 13 defendants have been arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. Homeland security agents joined the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and police officers from Tulsa, Broken Arrow, and Coweta at a building along Highway 51 between Coweta and Broken Arrow around 8:30 Wednesday morning. Dozens of officers were seen swarming the building and homeland security agents arrested at least eight people at the location.
kosu.org
In race for governor, Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister are trying to win favor with Oklahoma's growing Latino population
In an election year where Republicans nationally hope to make big waves among Latino voters and Democrats are trying to hold on to what has historically been a safe vote, both Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister are working hard to appeal to the community. Stitt is running what...
Comments / 0