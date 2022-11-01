Read full article on original website
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
LA Mayoral candidate Bass has been slammed for accusing her rival Caruso of purchasing an endorsement from a Latino group called Avance Democratic Club. Los Angeles Democratic mayoral candidate Karen Bass.Mario Tama / AFP.
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff accuses DA of ‘electioneering’ by withholding investigative reports in use of force cases
LOS ANGELES – County Sheriff Alex Villanueva accused District Attorney George Gascón Thursday of intentionally withholding the results of investigations into three shootings involving deputies and a highly publicized deputy use-of-force case in an effort to impact the outcome of Villanueva’s re- election bid, and to derail the recent effort to recall Gascón.
Here’s a Twist: OC Sheriff Union is Attacking the Republican and Backing the Democrat in a High-Stakes Race
Law enforcement unions are among the most influential forces in local elections. And the conventional wisdom is they are most closely aligned with Republican candidates. But there’s a twist in a high-stakes Orange County race right now. The powerful county sheriff’s deputies’ union is spending big in backing the...
2urbangirls.com
LASD denies Black lieutenant’s wrongful demotion claim
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has denied the allegations of a Black sheriff’s lieutenant whose lawsuit maintains he was wrongfully demoted by Sheriff Alex Villanueva in 2021 two days after being elevated to a coveted position, saying the plaintiff is trying to influence the outcome of Tuesday’s election in which the sheriff is seeking reelection.
Newsom stays on sidelines of tightening LA mayor’s race
The California governor’s absence has become glaringly obvious as top Democrats like Barack Obama throw their support behind Rep. Karen Bass.
LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Stands Behind Calling Rick Caruso a ‘Con': ‘What Are His Values?’
The Congresswoman tells TheWrap how she plans to meet the city’s challenges and what it’s like to face an opponent who’s spent $100 million on his campaign. With less than a week until election day in Los Angeles, voter polls show mayoral candidates U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire businessman Rick Caruso locked in a dead heat, even though Caruso is on track to spend more than $100 million on his campaign, compared to Bass’ $8 million.
L.A. County Board of Supervisors votes to support Prop 1
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today to officially support Proposition 1, the state ballot measure that would make access to contraceptives and abortions a right under state law.
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parents
Los Angeles state Assemblymember Issac Bryan speaking at a “Stop CPS” rally at the state Capitol on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law last month that would limit county child welfare agencies (CPS) from seeking child support from parents.
LA County DPSS worker awarded $3.5M in workplace segregation case
A jury has awarded $3.5 million to a Black former Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services employee who maintained she suffered a backlash for speaking out against racial segregation in the workplace. The Los Angeles Superior Court panel on Thursday found in favor of plaintiff Lorna Young on...
Santa Monica Next
Malibu Attorney Who Could Net Millions from Lawsuit Against City Physically Intimidates Santa Monica Voters While Campaigning for Melkonians
A video showing Malibu attorney Kevin Shenkman physically intimidating a Santa Monica resident who attempts to ask questions of city council candidate Armen Melkonians surfaced over the weekend, drawing concerns from many, including State Senator Ben Allen. In the video, Melkonians stands nearby, smiling and filming with his phone, as...
Black LASD lieutenant says Villanueva demoted him 2 days after promotion
A Black Los Angeles County sheriff’s lieutenant is suing the county, alleging he was wrongfully demoted by Sheriff Alex Villanueva in 2021 two days after being promoted to a prestigious post and that race might have played a role. Lt. John Lindsay’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges discrimination,...
2urbangirls.com
Op-Ed: Compton voters should vote NO on Measure ED
There are two options on Measure ED facing the voters of the City of Compton on the November 2022 ballot. Vote “yes” or vote “no.”. Both options will result in Compton changing from odd year elections to even year elections in the year 2024 to align with statewide elections to lower election costs and increase voter participation.
inglewoodtoday.com
Tene ‘Spears’ Muhammad is Bridging Black Business in Compton
It’s a cold wet evening in Washington DC at the midpoint of the annual Congressional Black Caucus and the City of Compton has a front row seat to the experience for the first time as councilmembers, school board members congregate to discover solutions to improve their city. The primary...
2urbangirls.com
Judge reduces deputy’s award from $850,000 to $250,000 for being ‘excessive’
LOS ANGELES – A judge has approved an amended judgment granting $250,000 to a female Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who alleged her training deputy sexually harassed her on the job, less than half the $850,000 awarded by a jury in May. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Curtis...
fresnoalliance.com
The Enemy Within When Racists Are Your Own People
In early October, during so-called Hispanic Heritage Month, the Reddit Internet account released an audio file in which four Latinos can be heard making racist remarks about indigenous immigrants from Oaxaca, Mexico, and Blacks. The file was later reproduced by other outlets. The initial surprise became disappointment and even anger...
L.A. County to explore purchasing student debt of some employees
After a Board of Supervisors vote today, Los Angeles County will look into ways it can purchase student loan debt that is unpaid or defaulted on by county employees who earn less than the median income of the area they live in.
2urbangirls.com
LA City Council ejects protestors from council meeting after demanding resignations from Cedillo, de León
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles City Council quickly ejected protesters Tuesday after they again attempted to disrupt the council’s meeting, demanding that Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo resign over their roles in the City Hall racism scandal before the council resumes regular business. Council...
2urbangirls.com
LA County approves nearly $50M in Sheriff’s department lawsuit settlements
LOS ANGELES – The county Board of Supervisors approved nearly $50 million in settlements Tuesday of litigation stemming from allegations of misconduct or excessive force by sheriff’s deputies, including one described by an attorney as the largest in the county’s history. The County continues to deny public...
westsidetoday.com
West LA Man Sentenced to 216 Months in Federal Prison for Harassment of Female Doctors at VA
Gueorgui Hristov Pantchev sentenced in connection to harrasments at West Los Angeles VA and Loma Linda facility. A West Los Angeles man who engaged in a harassment campaign targeting two female doctors at the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and two other female doctors working at the VA’s Loma Linda facility in San Bernardino County, was sentenced this week to 216 months in federal prison.
dailybruin.com
USAC calls for resignation of LA city council members caught on racist recording
The Undergraduate Students Association Council passed a resolution Oct. 18 calling on multiple Los Angeles city council members to resign. Council president Nury Martinez and councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo made racist and homophobic remarks about other council members, LA District Attorney George Gascón and the child of a council member in a leaked recording, according to the LA Times. Nury Martinez resigned from her council seat Oct. 12, and the resolution, along with condemning the words of the three council members, calls on de León and Cedillo to resign as well.
