ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compton, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Sheriff accuses DA of ‘electioneering’ by withholding investigative reports in use of force cases

LOS ANGELES – County Sheriff Alex Villanueva accused District Attorney George Gascón Thursday of intentionally withholding the results of investigations into three shootings involving deputies and a highly publicized deputy use-of-force case in an effort to impact the outcome of Villanueva’s re- election bid, and to derail the recent effort to recall Gascón.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LASD denies Black lieutenant’s wrongful demotion claim

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has denied the allegations of a Black sheriff’s lieutenant whose lawsuit maintains he was wrongfully demoted by Sheriff Alex Villanueva in 2021 two days after being elevated to a coveted position, saying the plaintiff is trying to influence the outcome of Tuesday’s election in which the sheriff is seeking reelection.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
TheWrap

LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Stands Behind Calling Rick Caruso a ‘Con': ‘What Are His Values?’

The Congresswoman tells TheWrap how she plans to meet the city’s challenges and what it’s like to face an opponent who’s spent $100 million on his campaign. With less than a week until election day in Los Angeles, voter polls show mayoral candidates U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire businessman Rick Caruso locked in a dead heat, even though Caruso is on track to spend more than $100 million on his campaign, compared to Bass’ $8 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Next

Malibu Attorney Who Could Net Millions from Lawsuit Against City Physically Intimidates Santa Monica Voters While Campaigning for Melkonians

A video showing Malibu attorney Kevin Shenkman physically intimidating a Santa Monica resident who attempts to ask questions of city council candidate Armen Melkonians surfaced over the weekend, drawing concerns from many, including State Senator Ben Allen. In the video, Melkonians stands nearby, smiling and filming with his phone, as...
SANTA MONICA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Op-Ed: Compton voters should vote NO on Measure ED

There are two options on Measure ED facing the voters of the City of Compton on the November 2022 ballot. Vote “yes” or vote “no.”. Both options will result in Compton changing from odd year elections to even year elections in the year 2024 to align with statewide elections to lower election costs and increase voter participation.
COMPTON, CA
inglewoodtoday.com

Tene ‘Spears’ Muhammad is Bridging Black Business in Compton

It’s a cold wet evening in Washington DC at the midpoint of the annual Congressional Black Caucus and the City of Compton has a front row seat to the experience for the first time as councilmembers, school board members congregate to discover solutions to improve their city. The primary...
COMPTON, CA
fresnoalliance.com

The Enemy Within When Racists Are Your Own People

In early October, during so-called Hispanic Heritage Month, the Reddit Internet account released an audio file in which four Latinos can be heard making racist remarks about indigenous immigrants from Oaxaca, Mexico, and Blacks. The file was later reproduced by other outlets. The initial surprise became disappointment and even anger...
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

West LA Man Sentenced to 216 Months in Federal Prison for Harassment of Female Doctors at VA

Gueorgui Hristov Pantchev sentenced in connection to harrasments at West Los Angeles VA and Loma Linda facility. A West Los Angeles man who engaged in a harassment campaign targeting two female doctors at the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and two other female doctors working at the VA’s Loma Linda facility in San Bernardino County, was sentenced this week to 216 months in federal prison.
LOMA LINDA, CA
dailybruin.com

USAC calls for resignation of LA city council members caught on racist recording

The Undergraduate Students Association Council passed a resolution Oct. 18 calling on multiple Los Angeles city council members to resign. Council president Nury Martinez and councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo made racist and homophobic remarks about other council members, LA District Attorney George Gascón and the child of a council member in a leaked recording, according to the LA Times. Nury Martinez resigned from her council seat Oct. 12, and the resolution, along with condemning the words of the three council members, calls on de León and Cedillo to resign as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy