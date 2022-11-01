Ross County – A man was found in Pickaway County after a hit skip accident that occurred in Clarksburg. According to the Ross county Sheriff they released a BOLO (Be on the look out) for a older model green expedition that had hit a vehicle and kept going. They relayed the info to Pickaway County. Shortly after the Bolo a deputy found the vehicle parked on S R 207 just north of Clarksburg Pike in the north bound lane of travel. ​

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO