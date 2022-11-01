Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
Merry Mercantile open this weekend
The Highland County Historical Society’s Merry Mercantile Christmas Shop at the Highland House Museum in Hillsboro will open for the holiday season this weekend. Fifteen rooms in the museum are decorated in various Christmas themes and the Merry Mercantile Christmas Shop is packed with handcrafted and handmade items from 25 artisans.
WLWT 5
Clifton Mill: One of Ohio’s best Christmas displays announces 2022 dates
One of the state's best Christmas lights displays returns in 2022. The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill, located in Clifton, Ohio, near Yellow Springs, opens for the 2022 season on Nov. 25, organizers say, running through Dec. 30. The unique attraction boasts nearly 4 million lights and has been illuminating...
Times Gazette
100 Turkey Bingo: The Car Edition coming to SSCC
Just in time for Thanksgiving, around 100 turkeys will be given away when the Highland County Senior Citizens Center holds 100 Turkey Bingo: The Car Edition on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Southern State Community College parking lot in Hillsboro. Parking opens at 11 a.m. and the bingo games run...
Times Gazette
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. Deputies responded to the 7900 block of West Main Street in Highland after a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, the parties separated and the victim declined to file charges. Nov. 1. INCIDENTS. A resident of the 6600...
WLWT 5
Have yourself a western Christmas at this old-timey Ohio village
There’s a Wild West-themed Christmas attraction tucked away in the hills of southern Ohio. East of Cincinnati, Dogwood Pass will shine bright during the Christmas season. The secluded late-1800s Old West Town was designed to be as authentic as possible, a living history town keeping with the spirit of the Old West.
Times Gazette
GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS
The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:. Dawson Payne, 23, Washington C.H., was cited for a traffic control device. A 17-year-old South Salem juvenile was charged with loud exhaust, no valid operator’s license and curfew violation. A 16-year-old Washington C.H. juvenile was cited for a curfew violation.
Times Gazette
Boil alert on Northwest St.
The city of Hillsboro issued a boil alert Friday afternoon for 800 and 900 blocks of Northwest Street. Submitted by Sasha Myers, administrative assistant, city of Hillsboro.
dayton.com
NEW DETAILS: Latest area Dairy Queen restaurant, drive-thru plans opening
FAIRBORN — A new Dairy Queen Grill and Chill restaurant expected to open in Fairborn next week. The business at 180 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road is an investment of more than $2.5 million with a planned opening Tuesday or Wednesday, said Keith Chambers, the franchisee. It will include...
Times Gazette
HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. Bryce Young, 23, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to file for registration. Ann Fellure, 56, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device,. ACCIDENTS. At 9:31 a.m., Brian Duncan, 48, of Greenfield, was eastbound on Harry...
Record-Herald
Two Sabina residents die in head-on crash
UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two Sabina residents died in a head-on crash on US 68 Wednesday afternoon. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on US 68 south of Center Road and north of Orchard Road.
Portsmouth Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
As temperatures get lower and life outdoors becomes more brutal, local agencies are preparing warming stations and readying supplies for the homeless and those in need. Whether it is food donations or a place to sleep, many of these services are instrumental. One of the heavy hitters in the area,...
WLWT 5
Ohio’s free Christmas Cave is the true meaning of the season
Just a short drive east of Cincinnati, a unique and mysterious Christmas display is set to dazzle in 2022, and the reason for the season is at its heart. The Christmas Cave is located in Minford, Ohio. Now in its fifth season, the display features nearly a mile of light displays – both above and below ground.
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in October:. • Joseph Paul Sexton, 27, who works in sales, and Megan Linn Jones,...
2-year-old drowns in Ohio backyard pond
JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 2-year-old girl has drowned in a backyard pond in Jackson County, Ohio. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Chillicothe Pike in Jackson after the child’s brothers found her unresponsive in a backyard goldfish pond. The sheriff’s office say the girl’s mother […]
Times Gazette
Bureau touts successful year
The Visitors Bureau of Highland County updated the Highland County Board of Commissioners on a successful year of projects at its weekly Wednesday morning meeting. Jamie Wheeler, executive director of the visitors bureau, said the organization has six main projects in 2022, which are as follows: New website design, video project with Ohio’s Co-op Advertising Program, Tri-County Battle of the Bands, 2022 Social Media Influencer Tour, Ohio Travel Association Leadership Institute, and local advertising.
Two dead after crash in Clinton County
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after an SUV crashed into a semi-truck, causing both vehicles to go off the road and the truck to jackknife, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened on US 68 south of Center Road in Clinton County at approximately 4:14 p.m. A 2017 Freightliner […]
iheart.com
Winter Season Starts for the Chillicothe Farmers Market
Don't look for the Chillicothe Farmers Market at the Ross County Service Center this Saturday. Their 4th annual winter season will be indoors...nearby. Kevin Coleman spoke to Mandy Way, one of the 14 market vendors, and also the market manager. Until May, the market will be inside Bennett Hall at...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Man From Hit Skip Assaults Deputies in Pickaway County
Ross County – A man was found in Pickaway County after a hit skip accident that occurred in Clarksburg. According to the Ross county Sheriff they released a BOLO (Be on the look out) for a older model green expedition that had hit a vehicle and kept going. They relayed the info to Pickaway County. Shortly after the Bolo a deputy found the vehicle parked on S R 207 just north of Clarksburg Pike in the north bound lane of travel.
Woman attacked by dogs in Vinton County grateful to rescuers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman who was attacked by a pack of dogs in Vinton County said she is grateful for the passersby who saved her. Eva Simons, 64, was attacked by three dogs identified as “pit bull mix canines” Saturday near Lake Hope State Park while riding a mountain bike on Shea Road. […]
Times Gazette
