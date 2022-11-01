Read full article on original website
What Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel Said After Sixth Straight Loss
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby again spoke in sullen tones. This season, the Penguins have already lost three games in six opportunities when leading after two periods; they have won three, lost one in regulation, and have two overtime losses. For the second time in two nights, the Penguins failed...
FOX Sports
Penguins take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Sabres
Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-3-0, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -131, Sabres +111; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins, on a five-game losing streak, play the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 17-18-6 in home games...
Hamilton Take2: Sabres show promise with fast start
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last summer, fans were stopping me all the time talking about how excited they were about the Buffalo Sabres. We saw some of that excitement last April after Jack Eichel returned with the Vegas Golden Knights and RJ was honored in front of big crowds. As the Sabres won more in April, more people were showing up trying to see if it was real.
ESPN
Lindholm's OT goal lifts Bruins over Penguins
PITTSBURGH -- — Hampus Lindholm scored at 3:37 of overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 on Tuesday night. Boston trailed 5-3 entering the third period before scoring the final three goals of the game. Lindholm scored the game-winner with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
Penguins surrender late lead again as losing streak reaches 6
Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato knew what kind of disposition the struggling Pittsburgh Penguins carried along with their luggage as they rolled into the Nickel City on Wednesday. “Angry, absolutely,” Granato said to media in Buffalo after a morning skate at KeyBank Arena. “There’s never an easy game when you...
ESPN
Aho scores in shootout as Hurricanes beat Lightning 4-3
TAMPA, Fla. -- — Sebastian Aho scored in the sixth round of the shootout, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat Andrei Vasilevskiy and the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Thursday night. The Hurricanes won the shootout 2-1. Vasilevskiy made 53 saves in regulation and overtime. He made several strong stops...
CBS News
NHL Tampa Bay Lightning take on Carolina Hurricanes
After a shootout win, Hurricanes will face Lightning. Carolina Hurricanes (6-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-0, third in the Atlantic Division) Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after the Hurricanes took down the Washington Capitals...
Evgenii Dadonov moved to injured reserve; Joel Edmundson activated
The Montreal Canadiens have moved Evgenii Dadonov to injured reserve, clearing the way for the activation of Joel Edmundson. The veteran defenseman no longer appears on the injured reserve list on the NHL media site, but John Lu of TSN reports that he will be a game-time decision. Dadonov’s placement...
Sabres’ 5-goal outburst in 3rd period sends Pens to 6th loss
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alex Tuch netted the go-ahead goal with just over nine minutes remaining and the Buffalo Sabres scored five goals in the third period to rally past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Wednesday night. Victor Oloffson, Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka and Kyle Okposo also scored for...
ESPN
Ovechkin ties Howe's mark, Red Wings beat Capitals 3-1
DETROIT -- — Alex Ovechkin tied Gordie Howe for the most goals scored for one NHL team, fittingly reaching the milestone in the same city Mr. Hockey became an all-time great. The 37-year-old superstar scored in second period, giving him 786 goals with Washington, but Andrew Copp had a...
ESPN
Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2
WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
Arizona Coyotes: Lawson Crouse's hot streak key in guiding special teams
Before the regular season began, Arizona Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny saw potential in his team’s power play. Little did he know where it would take his team. Through the first nine games of the season, the Coyotes (3-5-1) have not only reinvigorated its offense with its special teams, but has created a threatening unit.
