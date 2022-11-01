ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

FOX Sports

Penguins take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Sabres

Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-3-0, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -131, Sabres +111; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins, on a five-game losing streak, play the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 17-18-6 in home games...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Hamilton Take2: Sabres show promise with fast start

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last summer, fans were stopping me all the time talking about how excited they were about the Buffalo Sabres. We saw some of that excitement last April after Jack Eichel returned with the Vegas Golden Knights and RJ was honored in front of big crowds. As the Sabres won more in April, more people were showing up trying to see if it was real.
BUFFALO, NY
ESPN

Lindholm's OT goal lifts Bruins over Penguins

PITTSBURGH -- — Hampus Lindholm scored at 3:37 of overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 on Tuesday night. Boston trailed 5-3 entering the third period before scoring the final three goals of the game. Lindholm scored the game-winner with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Aho scores in shootout as Hurricanes beat Lightning 4-3

TAMPA, Fla. -- — Sebastian Aho scored in the sixth round of the shootout, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat Andrei Vasilevskiy and the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Thursday night. The Hurricanes won the shootout 2-1. Vasilevskiy made 53 saves in regulation and overtime. He made several strong stops...
RALEIGH, NC
CBS News

NHL Tampa Bay Lightning take on Carolina Hurricanes

After a shootout win, Hurricanes will face Lightning. Carolina Hurricanes (6-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-0, third in the Atlantic Division) Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after the Hurricanes took down the Washington Capitals...
TAMPA, FL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Evgenii Dadonov moved to injured reserve; Joel Edmundson activated

The Montreal Canadiens have moved Evgenii Dadonov to injured reserve, clearing the way for the activation of Joel Edmundson. The veteran defenseman no longer appears on the injured reserve list on the NHL media site, but John Lu of TSN reports that he will be a game-time decision. Dadonov’s placement...
ESPN

Ovechkin ties Howe's mark, Red Wings beat Capitals 3-1

DETROIT -- — Alex Ovechkin tied Gordie Howe for the most goals scored for one NHL team, fittingly reaching the milestone in the same city Mr. Hockey became an all-time great. The 37-year-old superstar scored in second period, giving him 786 goals with Washington, but Andrew Copp had a...
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
WASHINGTON, DC

