University of Oregon Commit Jurrion Dickey Set to be Welcomed to 2023 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation

sports360az.com
Pac-12 football recruiting: Oregon grabs an OL but loses an edge (to USC), while Utah dips into Florida and ASU lands a Texas RB
*** We’ve had a busy week with commitments, starting when Oregon went into the junior college ranks to land unrated offensive tackle George Silva from Fullerton College. The Ducks’ offensive line recruiting has started to gain momentum with recent pick-ups. But with a number of players draft-eligible after this season, there is going to be an immediate need for help.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
THE LATEST: Mater Dei QB Elijah Brown Details Recruitment
Kenny Dillingham and the Oregon coaching staff are hard at work evaluating and recruiting the next great signal caller for the Ducks. Dante Moore is in the fold for 2023, but Oregon has tabbed Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei quarterback Elijah Brown as a top priority in the 2024 class.
What They're Saying: Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer on No. 23 Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. No. 23 Oregon State heads up I-5 to Seattle this week for a Friday night...
osubeavers.com
Beavers Set to Open Season Monday at Gill
THE GAME: Oregon State will open the season on Monday when Tulsa visits Gill Coliseum for a 9 p.m. tip. TELEVISION: The game will be televised on Pac-12 Oregon, with Rich Burk and Dan Belluomini on the call. RADIO: The game will air live on Beaver Sports Radio Network with...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Marching Bands Perform in Regional Competition
Over two dozen marching bands from schools all over Texas gathered at McLane Stadium on Saturday to compete in the Bands of America (BOA) – Waco Regional Championship. According to KWTX, a total of 28 school bands competed, hailing from South Texas, San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin. This...
Oregon high school football playoffs: Live stream info, start times for the first round’s big games
It’s been a quick nine weeks. The weather has turned cold and the games matter a whole lot more. Many OSAA athletic events are live-streamed by the National Federation of State High School Associations. Games streamed are on the NFHS Network, which is available for $11.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Some other games are available via different broadcast methods, including live streams and radio, and the OSAA has broadcast methods for those.
Despite 'Military City USA' rep, San Antonio not among the best places for veterans to live, study says
San Antonio scored well for its economy, but not so well on the number of jobs available to veterans.
klcc.org
Register-Guard pulls the plug on its opinion section
The Eugene Register-Guard newspaper will no longer publish any local opinion content, including letters to the editor. In a column published Wednesday, editor Michelle Maxwell called it a "difficult" decision. "The time to edit and ensure accuracy and fairness before publishing opinion content is a time-consuming responsibility that this newsroom’s...
tpr.org
Fire destroys legendary San Antonio country music nightspot
The cause of a predawn three alarm fire that completely destroyed Midnight Rodeo on Nacogdoches Road on the Northeast Side remains under investigation. More than 50 fire units responded to the blaze. It was first reported around 4:20 Wednesday morning. Firefighters contained the fire around 10 a.m., according to Woody...
Savvy San Antonio political operator Trish DeBerry may have become her own worst enemy
While long perceived as a moderate and a disciplined political operator, DeBerry has emerged as a wild card in the campaign for Bexar County judge.
Magnolia Pancake Haus adds plans for new location on Loop 1604
Sweet, fluffy pancakes are headed to the Far Northside.
kezi.com
Two injured in head-on crash on Highway 99 near Monroe
MONROE, Ore. -- Two individuals were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a head-on collision on Highway 99 north of Monroe, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the BCSO, deputies were dispatched to a reported collision on Highway 99 near Eureka Road at about 12:54 p.m. on November 2. Deputies said their investigation showed that a GMC pickup truck driven by a 75-year-old man from McMinnville was traveling north and crossed into the southbound lane, where it collided head-on with a Subaru driven by a 76-year-old woman from Corvallis. Both drivers were taken to a hospital in Corvallis for their injuries.
