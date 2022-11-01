ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Related
kclu.org

A chance for families to see the farms where their food comes from returns to Ventura County

From berries to avocados and even alpaca fleece, Ventura County Farm Day is a chance for children and their families to "meet the hands that feed us". "364 days of the year we are going about business as usual, but Ventura County Farm Day is the one day we get to open our doors," said Chris Sayer, who runs Petty Ranch Farm in Somis — one of more than 15 Ventura County farms opening up to the public for a day of free agricultural activities.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
DogTime

Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter

Officials have seized over 230 dogs and cats from a California shelter under “inhumane” conditions, according to authorities. Animal control officers seized the animals from the rescue shelter, in southern California, said authorities on Tuesday (Nov. 1). This comes after a search warrant was served last week at the property in the Antelope Valley, around 60 miles […] The post Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Fire chiefs from Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange Counties say 2022 brush fire potential still high

Two giant firefighting helicopters are hovering over a special helipad in the Santa Monica Mountains. But, this time, it isn’t the real deal. It’s a demonstration for a unique partnership involving the Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange County Fire Departments, which are getting the use of extra helicopters during high fire season thanks to Southern California Edison.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
visitventuraca.com

7 Foods You Have to Try in Ventura

In Ventura, we like the simple things. The simple joys of waves crashing on the shore, the sea breeze blowing through your hair, and curling your toes in the wet sand as the sun dips below the horizon. We’re a no-fuss type of crowd. Though we don’t take ourselves too seriously, we do take our food seriously. In Ventura, you’ll find down-to-earth and authentic cuisine fit for those who enjoy the simple ingredients and the simple joys of good food.
VENTURA, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Over 200 cats, dogs seized from California rescue, including 6 dead animals

LITTLEROCK, Calif. — Over 200 cats and dogs were removed from a California animal rescue on Oct. 26, including six deceased animals. According to a news release from the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC), a search warrant was served to an animal rescue in Littlerock, California last week that led to the seizure of 195 cats and 43 dogs, including six dead animals.
LITTLEROCK, CA
KTLA

Officials seek to ID woman with distinctive tattoos hospitalized in Montebello

Officials are looking to identify a woman with distinctive tattoos currently hospitalized at Beverly Hospital in Montebello. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, has multiple tattoos on her body, including the word “beautiful hustler” in old English writing on her forearm, large wings on her back, the name “Christopher’s” slightly above her buttocks and […]
MONTEBELLO, CA
The Malibu Times

Hate crime near Gelson’s under investigation

In the same week Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement denouncing anti-Semitism, local police are investigating what they are calling a “hate crime.”  A Calabasas woman’s car was vandalized while she was parked outside of the Gelson’s shopping center in Calabasas on Oct. 25. The woman returned to her car that was scratched with swastikas […] The post Hate crime near Gelson’s under investigation appeared first on The Malibu Times.
CALABASAS, CA
KTLA

Gunman sought in shooting outside Santa Clarita bar

One person was hospitalized after being shot outside the Black ‘N Blue lounge in Santa Clarita early Monday morning. Deputies responded to a shooting call to the Westfield Valencia Town Center in the 24000 block of Town Center Drive around 1:18 a.m. Arriving deputies found one person suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene, […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Port Hueneme or Hueneme Beach, voters will decide on Election Day

PORT HUENEME, Calif.-Some voters in Ventura County will have a say on their city's name. Port Hueneme could change its name to Hueneme Beach. Grover Beach held a similar vote in 1992. That is when residents opted for the current name instead of "Grover City." Supporters of Port Hueneme's name change have said their city The post Port Hueneme or Hueneme Beach, voters will decide on Election Day appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
PORT HUENEME, CA

