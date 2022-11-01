Read full article on original website
A chance for families to see the farms where their food comes from returns to Ventura County
From berries to avocados and even alpaca fleece, Ventura County Farm Day is a chance for children and their families to "meet the hands that feed us". "364 days of the year we are going about business as usual, but Ventura County Farm Day is the one day we get to open our doors," said Chris Sayer, who runs Petty Ranch Farm in Somis — one of more than 15 Ventura County farms opening up to the public for a day of free agricultural activities.
After teen shot in Santa Clarita, friends crash right outside hospital
A teen was shot in Santa Clarita and then the driver rushing him to the hospital was involved in a major crash Wednesday night.
Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter
Officials have seized over 230 dogs and cats from a California shelter under “inhumane” conditions, according to authorities. Animal control officers seized the animals from the rescue shelter, in southern California, said authorities on Tuesday (Nov. 1). This comes after a search warrant was served last week at the property in the Antelope Valley, around 60 miles […] The post Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
Man arrested on arson charge for brush fire which prompted evacuation warning in Santa Barbara County
A man has been arrested on an arson charge for a brush fire which prompted an evacuation warning for some South Coast residents. Santa Barbara County firefighters were called to Goleta just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday by reports of a brush fire south of Ward Avenue. The area is just north of Goleta Beach.
Fire chiefs from Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange Counties say 2022 brush fire potential still high
Two giant firefighting helicopters are hovering over a special helipad in the Santa Monica Mountains. But, this time, it isn’t the real deal. It’s a demonstration for a unique partnership involving the Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange County Fire Departments, which are getting the use of extra helicopters during high fire season thanks to Southern California Edison.
Black LASD lieutenant says Villanueva demoted him 2 days after promotion
A Black Los Angeles County sheriff’s lieutenant is suing the county, alleging he was wrongfully demoted by Sheriff Alex Villanueva in 2021 two days after being promoted to a prestigious post and that race might have played a role. Lt. John Lindsay’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges discrimination,...
Man visiting LA County gunned down while at party; reward offered for information
LOS ANGELES - It's been over a year since Donte Lee Johnson was shot and killed. Law enforcement officials are still searching for his killer and on Wednesday detectives announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Johnson, 32, was killed on March...
7 Foods You Have to Try in Ventura
In Ventura, we like the simple things. The simple joys of waves crashing on the shore, the sea breeze blowing through your hair, and curling your toes in the wet sand as the sun dips below the horizon. We’re a no-fuss type of crowd. Though we don’t take ourselves too seriously, we do take our food seriously. In Ventura, you’ll find down-to-earth and authentic cuisine fit for those who enjoy the simple ingredients and the simple joys of good food.
Over 200 cats, dogs seized from California rescue, including 6 dead animals
LITTLEROCK, Calif. — Over 200 cats and dogs were removed from a California animal rescue on Oct. 26, including six deceased animals. According to a news release from the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC), a search warrant was served to an animal rescue in Littlerock, California last week that led to the seizure of 195 cats and 43 dogs, including six dead animals.
Officials seek to ID woman with distinctive tattoos hospitalized in Montebello
Officials are looking to identify a woman with distinctive tattoos currently hospitalized at Beverly Hospital in Montebello. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, has multiple tattoos on her body, including the word “beautiful hustler” in old English writing on her forearm, large wings on her back, the name “Christopher’s” slightly above her buttocks and […]
Authorities identify suspected gunmen in fatal shooting at Covina Halloween party
Authorities have identified two suspects in a Covina Halloween party shooting that left two people dead and two others wounded early Sunday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday identified the two suspected shooters as Joel Daniel Garcia and Brian Thomas Ramos, both 19. Garcia is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall […]
Oxnard Police Department respond to fatal DUI at Pleasant Valley Road and Terrance Avenue Tuesday
OXNARD, Calif.– Oxnard Police Department report one fatality and one arrest in Tuesday car vs. motorcycle accident at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Terrace Avenue. The driver of a 2017 Honda Accord hit a motorcyclist as they attempted to complete a left-hand turn at 1:30 p.m in...
Moonshadows Malibu owner, 13-year-old son identified as victims of fiery Woodland Hills crash
LOS ANGELES - Moonshadows Malibu owner Andrea Bullo and his 13-year-old son, Marco, were the victims of a fiery crash involving a suspected DUI driver in Woodland Hills, employees of the restaurant confirmed to FOX 11. The coroner has not officially released their identities, listing both of the deceased victims...
Deputies Investigate Lancaster Party Hoax Shooting
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A group of friends were lured to a party hoax via text message where they were met by suspects at a location who opened fire striking a victim early Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, in the city of Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to...
Caller helps save inmate from overdose at Northern Branch Jail
An inmate's family member called the Northern Branch Jail staff to alert them that an inmate was possibly overdosing, ultimately saving the inmate's life, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The post Caller helps save inmate from overdose at Northern Branch Jail appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Hate crime near Gelson’s under investigation
In the same week Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement denouncing anti-Semitism, local police are investigating what they are calling a “hate crime.” A Calabasas woman’s car was vandalized while she was parked outside of the Gelson’s shopping center in Calabasas on Oct. 25. The woman returned to her car that was scratched with swastikas […] The post Hate crime near Gelson’s under investigation appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Gunman sought in shooting outside Santa Clarita bar
One person was hospitalized after being shot outside the Black ‘N Blue lounge in Santa Clarita early Monday morning. Deputies responded to a shooting call to the Westfield Valencia Town Center in the 24000 block of Town Center Drive around 1:18 a.m. Arriving deputies found one person suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene, […]
Bar Shooting in Santa Clarita Leaves 1 Wounded
Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: One man was shot after a gunman opened fire outside a busy lounge at the Westfield Valencia Town Center. The shooting was reported… Read more "Bar Shooting in Santa Clarita Leaves 1 Wounded"
Tesla gets stranded in ocean after driving on Central Coast beach, sheriff says
“The situation went from bad to worse,” a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
Port Hueneme or Hueneme Beach, voters will decide on Election Day
PORT HUENEME, Calif.-Some voters in Ventura County will have a say on their city's name. Port Hueneme could change its name to Hueneme Beach. Grover Beach held a similar vote in 1992. That is when residents opted for the current name instead of "Grover City." Supporters of Port Hueneme's name change have said their city The post Port Hueneme or Hueneme Beach, voters will decide on Election Day appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
