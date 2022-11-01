Read full article on original website
Related
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
freightwaves.com
J.B. Hunt executive pushes ‘network of networks’ to end supply chain disconnects
Supply chain practitioners need to step up their efforts to develop connected ecosystems if they want to remove stubborn waste and inefficiencies from their networks, one of J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ top executives said Tuesday. Keynoting FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Spencer Frazier, J.B. Hunt’s...
agupdate.com
Farmers take practical steps with fertilizer costs uncertain
Fertilizer markets continue to be turbulent, but the impact on next season remains to be seen. Issues stemming from supply chain disruptions, trade policies, higher energy prices and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war have thrown the market for fertilizer higher. Natural gas, an ingredient in some fertilizers, has seen rising prices in Europe as it depends on Russia for nearly a third of its supply. Prices are approximately seven times higher than they were a year ago.
Tennessee Tribune
Biden-Harris Administration Awards Tennessee Companies $500M to Supercharge Battery Manufacturing
WASHINGTON, DC — The Biden-Harris Administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), today announced the first set of projects funded by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and the electrical grid and for materials and components currently imported from other countries. The 20 companies will receive a combined $2.8 billion to build and expand commercial-scale facilities in 12 states to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components, and demonstrate new approaches, including manufacturing components from recycled materials. Three new battery component processing and manufacturing facilities are coming to Chattanooga, Clarksville and McMinn County and will receive more than $500 million to help Tennessee expand its role as a manufacturing powerhouse.
Millennials and Gen Z want skill development at work or they’re out the door
Three-fourths of millennial and Gen Z workers said they were ready to jump ship due to a lack of skill-building support from their bosses.
Snipes Launches Young Geniuses Initiative With ‘Young Geniuses: Innovation Lab’ To Foster Next Generation of Creators and Create More Inclusive Sneaker Industry
SNIPES, the leading sneaker and streetwear retailer, announced the SNIPES Young Geniuses program, an initiative designed to increase access to and participation in higher education for youth from underserved communities. The first initiative of the Young Geniuses program is the SNIPES Young Geniuses: Innovation Lab, a creator’s space designed to...
Gizmodo
How the Agriculture Industry Funds Pro-Beef 'Science'
One of the country’s most prominent academic centers that purports to “advance sustainability in animal agriculture” is almost entirely funded by industrial agriculture interests, new documents show. And the industry has used its connection to help push messaging around how beef isn’t that harmful to the planet.
A thriving manufacturing sector is already boosting local economies throughout the U.S.–but it’s often overlooked. Meet the ‘Titanium Economy’
Hundreds of U.S. manufacturing businesses deliver world-class products and excellent financial returns–but they rarely make the headlines. We’ve all seen pictures of small towns that lost their last factory and never recovered. Their Main Streets are pockmarked with vacant storefronts and the young leave as soon as they can in search of better opportunities. While there are communities across America that can be described this way, there are also many that break this mold.
Levi’s Joins Other Walmart Vendors in Renewable Wind-Energy Investment
Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is throwing money to the wind. The jeans goliath has joined Walmart Inc., other key Walmart suppliers and Schneider Electric in the Gigaton Power Purchasing Agreement, a buy-in-advance renewable energy purchase that will aid the long-term viability of Ørsted’s new Sunflower Wind Farm in Marion County, Kan.
Are US supply chain problems over?
Snarled supply chains that helped fuel red-hot inflation are slowly disentangling, offering hope for relief for cash-strapped consumers. But the U.S. faces geopolitical tensions, a shortage of truck drivers and a potential railroad strike that all endanger recent progress. The New York Federal Reserve’s global supply chain pressure index soared...
BBC
World facing 'first truly global energy crisis', report says
Russia's invasion of Ukraine will have long-lasting effects on energy supply and markets, a new report suggests. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said the world faces its first "truly global energy crisis" as a result. It added that unaffordable energy bills remain a huge problem, driven up as the exports...
Climate change taking cocoa farmers ‘back to zero’ in Ghana
Climate change is hitting yields of cocoa in Ghana and taking farmers “back to zero”, they have warned. Cocoa farmers in the Ahafo region of the west African country say climate change is bringing more erratic rainfall, with drought in formerly rainy periods and unseasonal downpours, so seedlings fail and yields are down.
msn.com
Maersk Falls as Global Shipping Boom Finally Starts to Cool
Investing.com -- AP Moeller - Maersk (CSE:MAERSKa) stock fell over 5% in early trade on Wednesday after the world's largest container shipping company warned that its main shipping business is slowing sharply as the pandemic boom finally fades. "It is clear that freight rates have peaked and started to normalize...
Big agriculture warns farming must change or risk ‘destroying the planet’
Food companies and governments must come together immediately to change the world’s agricultural practices or risk “destroying the planet”, according to the sponsors of a report by some of the largest food and farming businesses released on Thursday. The report, from a task force within the Sustainable...
eenews.net
Tech companies driving CO2 removal are in financial free fall
A handful of major corporations that founded the Frontier climate initiative have been rocked by financial and legal challenges, raising questions about their nearly $1 billion bid to remove carbon from the atmosphere. The valuations of four Frontier founders — Google parent company Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Shopify Inc.,...
agupdate.com
Supply chain bounces off-kilter
Mark Twain supposedly said everybody talks about the weather, but nobody does anything about it. Twain was on to something. We like to think we’re in charge of our lives. Certainly there’s much we can control; but there’s more, like the weather, we cannot. Control of our destiny is often an illusion because much is left to chance in our big old world. So it is with worldwide shipping and the world economy that’s influenced by it.
TechCrunch
Former ButcherBox execs leverage meat shipment expertise into new D2C startup
Dubbed a “smart logistics engine,” Grip’s technology sits on top of customers’ existing order management systems and manages the shipment process using real-time network conditions, like weather events and temperature, carrier on-time delivery and box performance. Founder Juan Meisel told TechCrunch that other shipping software uses...
qhubonews.com
Readout: White House, Treasury, and State Officials Discuss American Rescue Plan Investments in Manufacturing Through the State Small Business Credit Initiative
On Thursday, October 27th 2022, officials from the White House, Treasury Department, Arizona, Michigan, and Minnesota met with stakeholders to discuss key investments from the American Rescue Plan’s (ARP) State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), which are expected to result in billions of dollars of financing to small businesses involved in manufacturing and critical supply chain initiatives.
traveltomorrow.com
Dutch students invent promising zero-emissions car
In the race for climate neutral solutions to mobility, a group of Dutch students from the Eindhoven University of Technology (EUT) invented a zero-emissions car that captures more carbon than it emits. 1. Zero emission mobility. Called ZEM, for zero emission mobility, the two-seater is powered by a Cleantron lithium-ion...
Gender diversity reforms have helped UK company boards, but they are failing in other countries - new research explains why
It may take close to 300 years to achieve gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls, according to a UN progress report on its sustainable development goals (SDG), Gender Snapshot 2022. This is way off the 2030 deadline set when the SDGs were adopted by UN member states in 2015.
Comments / 0