Mark Twain supposedly said everybody talks about the weather, but nobody does anything about it. Twain was on to something. We like to think we’re in charge of our lives. Certainly there’s much we can control; but there’s more, like the weather, we cannot. Control of our destiny is often an illusion because much is left to chance in our big old world. So it is with worldwide shipping and the world economy that’s influenced by it.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO