Whist Court Getting a Modern Makeover Adding to Development on Magnolia
(Today’s article is written by guest writer Heather Ryerson, whose photographs are also credited in captions) Triangular J Ventures, LLC. brings familiar names to development happening on W. Magnolia Ave. John Macready and John Roethlisberger added Jamie Mason to the team to efforts to improve this area. The two Johns began with a major purchase in 2021 of the 300-316 block of Magnolia (the former Free Service Tire building) and have now acquired 400 W. Magnolia, known as Whist Court.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Council approves housing, anti-violence funding
If there was one underlying theme during Tuesday’s meeting of Knoxville City Council, it was how best to spend money. Time after time, Council members had to decide how to spend funds that are pouring in from state and federal programs, mostly in the form of grants meant to help communities fight homelessness, crime, or other issues.
COVID long-hauler approved for rent relief after being evicted
A single mom who had COVID received news late Monday that her application for rental relief was approved. Unfortunately, the approval notice came too late because in mid-August Kimberly Boliver was evicted. She couldn't work because of the lingering impacts of the virus.
WBIR
Leaders break ground on new solar farm in Blount County
It's the first of four solar production facilities in Tennessee. The plan is to bring more clean energy to communities.
MacKenzie Scott give largest single donation to Knoxville Area Urban League
The Knoxville Area Urban League has received a donation of over a million dollars.
'Do you see what I see?' | Crews preparing holiday events in downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Downtown Knoxville is getting into the holiday spirit, with less than two months to go until Christmas. Crews are putting up the annual Christmas tree located off Gay Street, in Krutch Park. In a picture shared on social media Thursday, it appeared crews have already blocked off a section of the park for the tree and started arranging some of its pieces. They also already have a lift to help them put the pieces together.
Dirty floors, shelving & ceilings found at Knoxville restaurant
The low health inspection grade is found in Knoxville. There were more than half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report.
knoxplanning.org
Knox County 2020 Center of Population
Every ten years, when the U.S. Census of Population and Housing is completed, the Census Bureau reports on geographic centers of population. A center of population is the mean center of gravity, or, more simply, the point at which an imaginary map would balance perfectly if everyone weighed the same and were placed on the map exactly where they live. Measuring the center of population helps show general migration patterns and illustrates trends in investments and economic shifts over time.
beckersasc.com
Volunteer Surgery Center celebrates 1 year, plans to open medical office building
Volunteer Surgery Center in Talbott, Tenn., owned by Tennova Healthcare and the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, is celebrating one year of operation, according to an Oct. 31 report from the Citizen Tribune. The center is an affiliate of Jefferson City, Tenn.-based Jefferson Memorial Hospital. The University of...
insideofknoxville.com
One Downtown Business Closes and Another is Sold
There’s a natural life cycle for businesses. Even favorite business change over time and don’t last forever. Two popular downtown spots are going through those changes now. Central Depot enjoyed almost a five year run, which is impressive if for no other reason than that most of that...
WATE
UT expert breaks down 2023 COLA increase for social security checks
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s edition of Money Talks, a professor with the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee spoke about the increase retirees will see in their social security checks next year. Matt Harris spoke about the the 8.7% cost of living...
Knoxville veteran wins fight for disability benefits after more than 14 years
After a more than decade-long wait, retired Air Force Airman Third Class Terry Laudermilk has received full disability benefits from the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs.
Cash vs. card: How close is Knoxville to a cashless society?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — From business owners to consumers, everyone has their preferred way of payment, but it made us wonder, “how do people in Knoxville like to pay?” Wednesday, WATE spent time at the Market Square Farmers’ Market to learn what consumers and business owners are experiencing. “We take credit cards, we do Venmo, […]
Forestry crews respond to 200-acre wildfire atop Rockwood Mountain, say it's not threatening structures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — State forestry crews responded to a wildfire atop Rockwood Mountain Wednesday night. As of 8:30 a.m., forestry crews were monitoring the fire, saying it was not threatening any structures in the area. The Tennessee Division of Forestry said the fire is 200 acres and 25% contained.
wvlt.tv
Dollywood offers Sevier Co. residents, workers $5 admission to Smoky Mountain Christmas
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As leaves begin to change and temperatures drop, Dollywood has announced the return of a popular promotion. Those who live or work in Sevier County will have the opportunity to enjoy Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas with just a $5 donation on November 5 to 13.
KFD: No injuries reported after fire at Summit Towers apartment building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said they responded to a fire alarm and sprinkler system activation at Summit Towers Apartment Thursday afternoon. The apartment houses seniors and people with special needs. When they arrived, they said the sprinkler system was activated and the fire had been contained...
Adoptions urgently needed to curb overpopulation at Monroe County Animal Shelter
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The staff at the Monroe County Animal Shelter is very busy. Like hundreds of shelters across the country, Monroe County’s is over capacity and currently, more than 200 animals are on the intake waitlist. But hope is high a new animal shelter in Monroe County could help resolve a number of […]
New condos expected to be built in South Knoxville, near James White Parkway bridge
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — South Knoxville could soon be the home of a new condo development, named Honeysuckle. It will be built by the same company that created The Overlook in downtown Knoxville. They plan to build it on top of rolling hills in South Knoxville, next to James White...
Crews fighting wildfire in Roane County
Two wildland fires have been reported in East Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry
'I wish I could have done things different' | Program helps women in East TN recover from addiction
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In October, the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services received a new five-year, $3 million grant to support families and children affected by opioids and addiction. That many could help some families in East Tennessee stay together and endure hardship. In the first...
WBIR
