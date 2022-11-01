Every ten years, when the U.S. Census of Population and Housing is completed, the Census Bureau reports on geographic centers of population. A center of population is the mean center of gravity, or, more simply, the point at which an imaginary map would balance perfectly if everyone weighed the same and were placed on the map exactly where they live. Measuring the center of population helps show general migration patterns and illustrates trends in investments and economic shifts over time.

KNOX COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO