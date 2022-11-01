ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

insideofknoxville.com

Whist Court Getting a Modern Makeover Adding to Development on Magnolia

(Today’s article is written by guest writer Heather Ryerson, whose photographs are also credited in captions) Triangular J Ventures, LLC. brings familiar names to development happening on W. Magnolia Ave. John Macready and John Roethlisberger added Jamie Mason to the team to efforts to improve this area. The two Johns began with a major purchase in 2021 of the 300-316 block of Magnolia (the former Free Service Tire building) and have now acquired 400 W. Magnolia, known as Whist Court.
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Council approves housing, anti-violence funding

If there was one underlying theme during Tuesday’s meeting of Knoxville City Council, it was how best to spend money. Time after time, Council members had to decide how to spend funds that are pouring in from state and federal programs, mostly in the form of grants meant to help communities fight homelessness, crime, or other issues.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

'Do you see what I see?' | Crews preparing holiday events in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Downtown Knoxville is getting into the holiday spirit, with less than two months to go until Christmas. Crews are putting up the annual Christmas tree located off Gay Street, in Krutch Park. In a picture shared on social media Thursday, it appeared crews have already blocked off a section of the park for the tree and started arranging some of its pieces. They also already have a lift to help them put the pieces together.
KNOXVILLE, TN
knoxplanning.org

Knox County 2020 Center of Population

Every ten years, when the U.S. Census of Population and Housing is completed, the Census Bureau reports on geographic centers of population. A center of population is the mean center of gravity, or, more simply, the point at which an imaginary map would balance perfectly if everyone weighed the same and were placed on the map exactly where they live. Measuring the center of population helps show general migration patterns and illustrates trends in investments and economic shifts over time.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
beckersasc.com

Volunteer Surgery Center celebrates 1 year, plans to open medical office building

Volunteer Surgery Center in Talbott, Tenn., owned by Tennova Healthcare and the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, is celebrating one year of operation, according to an Oct. 31 report from the Citizen Tribune. The center is an affiliate of Jefferson City, Tenn.-based Jefferson Memorial Hospital. The University of...
TALBOTT, TN
insideofknoxville.com

One Downtown Business Closes and Another is Sold

There’s a natural life cycle for businesses. Even favorite business change over time and don’t last forever. Two popular downtown spots are going through those changes now. Central Depot enjoyed almost a five year run, which is impressive if for no other reason than that most of that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Cash vs. card: How close is Knoxville to a cashless society?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — From business owners to consumers, everyone has their preferred way of payment, but it made us wonder, “how do people in Knoxville like to pay?” Wednesday, WATE spent time at the Market Square Farmers’ Market to learn what consumers and business owners are experiencing. “We take credit cards, we do Venmo, […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

