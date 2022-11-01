Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: Judge Dorow received letters, gifts
WAUKESHA, Wis. - From flowers to cards to wine – even an Edible Arrangement – people from across the country sent messages and more to Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow during the Darrell Brooks trial. One week after the jury delivered its guilty verdict, the letters continue to...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Election Commission official fired following allegations of accessing ballots, sending them to state lawmaker
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee election official was fired after she fraudulently requested absentee ballots for military members and sent them to a state lawmaker who's embraced false election conspiracy theories. During a press conference Thursday, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said Kimberly Zapata, deputy director of the Milwaukee Election...
Milwaukee election official fired for requesting military absentee ballots
The city's deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission fraudulently requested military absentee ballots and sent them to a state representative, officials said.
Family of man who died in Milwaukee Co. Jail suggests 'cover-up'
Brieon Green, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, died while in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail in June. His family is now being represented by attorney B'iVory LaMarr to demand answers into his death.
uwpexponent.com
Waukesha gets Justice after Parade Trial
Darrell Brooks, 40, was found guilty in the Milwaukee courts on Oct. 26 after driving his car through the city of Waukesha’s Christmas parade. The trial was considered bizarre because Brooks represented himself. Under the Sixth Amendment of the Constitution, anyone can be appointed legal counsel even if the defendant cannot afford one. This act is never recommended by the defense nor the prosecution, but with the Sixth Amendment, Brooks used Pro Se, which is Latin for “in one’s behalf,” allowing him to represent himself.
Darrell Brooks trial: Hundreds of fan letters, emails sent to Judge Dorow
The Darrell Brooks trial put Judge Jennifer Dorow in the national spotlight. That spotlight came with hundreds of letters, emails, and gifts from viewers across the country.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Divine Consign is back; Wisconsin’s largest consignment event
Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is in Waukesha at a new location that’s ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
Hitler Halloween costume leads to firing of Wisconsin man with cognitive disabilities
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Children's Museum has fired a Wisconsin man with cognitive disabilities after he wore an Adolf Hitler costume over the Halloween weekend.The museum said the man believed he was making a mockery of the Nazi Party's leader when he wore the costume on a busy street near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus on Saturday. He was fired Tuesday night, after his costume was condemned on social media and by some news outlets, including the Jerusalem Post.The museum said in a statement that it fired the man after it "determined that his continued employment would create an...
CBS 58
Michels whips up Grafton crowd at rally stop as neck-and-neck race enters the homestretch
GRAFTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Tony Evers and Tim Michels are locked in a virtual tie, according to the final Marquette Law poll of the election cycle. Both are polling at 48%. With less than a week to go before election day, both candidates are scraping for every last vote on the campaign trail.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Accused Brownstone shooter Jordan Tate initial appearance; $500K bond
MILWAUKEE - The man charged in the fatal shooting of Krystal Tucker at Brownstone Social Lounge in Milwaukee in February made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Monday, Oct. 31. Jordan Tate appeared by video – and cash bond was set at $500,000. Tate is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 8.
DOJ: Man died of self-inflicted gunshot following multi-county chase
BROWNTOWN, Wis. — Investigators with the Wisconsin Department of Justice have determined that a man who died following a multi-county vehicle chase died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities with DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation said a Lafayette County sheriff’s deputy fired their weapon during the incident as the man was driving toward the deputy, though officials did not say...
wtmj.com
Where In The World Is Dr. Brian Peterson?
The title says it all: where in the world is former Milwaukee County Medical Examiner Dr. Brian Peterson?. Did he truly retire, or was he forced to resign? And what has his absence meant for homicide trials that need to move forward in Milwaukee County?. We look for some clarity...
WBAY Green Bay
Pulaski bonfire victim set to be released from hospital Wednesday
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen badly burned in a Homecoming bonfire explosion is expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday. Brandon Brzeczkowski suffered serious burns in the Oct. 14 fire in the Town of Maple Grove. His mother posted on Facebook that the family will be bringing Brandon home Wednesday. He’s been treated for weeks at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin's Biggest Paper Says Ron Johnson 'Worst Senator,' Endorses Barnes
The newspaper wrote that Johnson "has played fast and loose with the facts for years," before adding that "democracy is on the ballot" on November 8.
wuwm.com
Milwaukee sober living community calls for support, addiction affects an entire community
According to the CDC addiction and substance abuse increased during the pandemic. And we are seeing this trend rise in Milwaukee County. There are many obstacles for people trying to get sober and a critical resource are sober living facilities. These spaces are structured communities that support recovering addicts, but the number of available spots haven’t matched the growing need in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man accused; hand on neck of 24-year-old with special needs
MILWAUKEE - The man in a now-viral video shown grabbing another by his neck made his initial court appearance in Milwaukee County on Wednesday, Nov. 2. 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski accused 24-year-old Trevon Burks of stealing his neighbor's bike. Burks, who has special needs, denied the theft. In court Wednesday, Walczykowski pleaded not guilty.
fox29.com
Darrell Brooks' sentencing Nov 15-16, he 'plans to appeal'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks will be sentenced on Nov. 15-16 following his conviction on 76 charges in connection with the Waukesha Christmas parade attack in November 2021. He did not address an appeal in court Monday when sentencing was scheduled, but in a letter Friday, he said he intends to do so.
WISN
Search warrants unsealed after Darrell Brooks' conviction
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Newly unsealed search warrants give a glimpse into the minutes after the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy that left six dead and dozens injured. The four warrants WISN 12 News obtained Tuesday indicate a quick-paced investigation with immediate help from the community. "We arrested Darrell Brooks within...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Wisconsin Parole Commission Violated State Law by Failing to Notify Law Enforcement of Parolee Releases
Not only has the Evers’ Administration failed to notify multiple victims’ families about parole hearings throughout Wisconsin, but WRN has now documented that the Wisconsin Parole Commission is violating state law by failing to notify some law enforcement agencies in communities where convicted killers are living. For example,...
From the WGN Archives: Jeffrey Dahmer Investigation
CHICAGO — Twenty-eight years ago this month, one of the nation’s most notorious serial killers was murdered in prison. Jeffrey Dahmer died in the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin on November 28, 1994. The 34-year-old reportedly died of head injuries after he was beaten by another inmate.
Comments / 0