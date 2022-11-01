ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Darrell Brooks trial: Judge Dorow received letters, gifts

WAUKESHA, Wis. - From flowers to cards to wine – even an Edible Arrangement – people from across the country sent messages and more to Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow during the Darrell Brooks trial. One week after the jury delivered its guilty verdict, the letters continue to...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee Election Commission official fired following allegations of accessing ballots, sending them to state lawmaker

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee election official was fired after she fraudulently requested absentee ballots for military members and sent them to a state lawmaker who's embraced false election conspiracy theories. During a press conference Thursday, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said Kimberly Zapata, deputy director of the Milwaukee Election...
MILWAUKEE, WI
uwpexponent.com

Waukesha gets Justice after Parade Trial

Darrell Brooks, 40, was found guilty in the Milwaukee courts on Oct. 26 after driving his car through the city of Waukesha’s Christmas parade. The trial was considered bizarre because Brooks represented himself. Under the Sixth Amendment of the Constitution, anyone can be appointed legal counsel even if the defendant cannot afford one. This act is never recommended by the defense nor the prosecution, but with the Sixth Amendment, Brooks used Pro Se, which is Latin for “in one’s behalf,” allowing him to represent himself.
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS Minnesota

Hitler Halloween costume leads to firing of Wisconsin man with cognitive disabilities

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Children's Museum has fired a Wisconsin man with cognitive disabilities after he wore an Adolf Hitler costume over the Halloween weekend.The museum said the man believed he was making a mockery of the Nazi Party's leader when he wore the costume on a busy street near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus on Saturday. He was fired Tuesday night, after his costume was condemned on social media and by some news outlets, including the Jerusalem Post.The museum said in a statement that it fired the man after it "determined that his continued employment would create an...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Accused Brownstone shooter Jordan Tate initial appearance; $500K bond

MILWAUKEE - The man charged in the fatal shooting of Krystal Tucker at Brownstone Social Lounge in Milwaukee in February made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Monday, Oct. 31. Jordan Tate appeared by video – and cash bond was set at $500,000. Tate is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 8.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DOJ: Man died of self-inflicted gunshot following multi-county chase

BROWNTOWN, Wis. — Investigators with the Wisconsin Department of Justice have determined that a man who died following a multi-county vehicle chase died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities with DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation said a Lafayette County sheriff’s deputy fired their weapon during the incident as the man was driving toward the deputy, though officials did not say...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

Where In The World Is Dr. Brian Peterson?

The title says it all: where in the world is former Milwaukee County Medical Examiner Dr. Brian Peterson?. Did he truly retire, or was he forced to resign? And what has his absence meant for homicide trials that need to move forward in Milwaukee County?. We look for some clarity...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Pulaski bonfire victim set to be released from hospital Wednesday

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen badly burned in a Homecoming bonfire explosion is expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday. Brandon Brzeczkowski suffered serious burns in the Oct. 14 fire in the Town of Maple Grove. His mother posted on Facebook that the family will be bringing Brandon home Wednesday. He’s been treated for weeks at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Milwaukee sober living community calls for support, addiction affects an entire community

According to the CDC addiction and substance abuse increased during the pandemic. And we are seeing this trend rise in Milwaukee County. There are many obstacles for people trying to get sober and a critical resource are sober living facilities. These spaces are structured communities that support recovering addicts, but the number of available spots haven’t matched the growing need in southeast Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man accused; hand on neck of 24-year-old with special needs

MILWAUKEE - The man in a now-viral video shown grabbing another by his neck made his initial court appearance in Milwaukee County on Wednesday, Nov. 2. 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski accused 24-year-old Trevon Burks of stealing his neighbor's bike. Burks, who has special needs, denied the theft. In court Wednesday, Walczykowski pleaded not guilty.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
fox29.com

Darrell Brooks' sentencing Nov 15-16, he 'plans to appeal'

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks will be sentenced on Nov. 15-16 following his conviction on 76 charges in connection with the Waukesha Christmas parade attack in November 2021. He did not address an appeal in court Monday when sentencing was scheduled, but in a letter Friday, he said he intends to do so.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Search warrants unsealed after Darrell Brooks' conviction

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Newly unsealed search warrants give a glimpse into the minutes after the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy that left six dead and dozens injured. The four warrants WISN 12 News obtained Tuesday indicate a quick-paced investigation with immediate help from the community. "We arrested Darrell Brooks within...
WAUKESHA, WI
WGN TV

From the WGN Archives: Jeffrey Dahmer Investigation

CHICAGO — Twenty-eight years ago this month, one of the nation’s most notorious serial killers was murdered in prison. Jeffrey Dahmer died in the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin on November 28, 1994. The 34-year-old reportedly died of head injuries after he was beaten by another inmate.
PORTAGE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy