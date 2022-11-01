ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WHNT-TV

Local Organization Hosts Health Fair for Rural Seniors

The Care Center partnered with seniors' organizations to host a health fair in New Hope. Local Organization Hosts Health Fair for Rural Seniors. The Care Center partnered with seniors' organizations to host a health fair in New Hope. Mason Dixon Bakery Participates In ‘Shop Local-Oply’. A local bakery is...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Local Students Collecting Water for Jackson Mississippi

The students at Sheffield Junior High School are working with a local nonprofit to collect bottled water. Local Students Collecting Water for Jackson Mississippi. The students at Sheffield Junior High School are working with a local nonprofit to collect bottled water. Mason Dixon Bakery Participates In ‘Shop Local-Oply’. A...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

"Wreaths for Veterans" Needs More Volunteers

"Wreaths for Veterans" volunteers say with the holidays quickly approaching, they need more hands in Huntsville to make sure each of the thousands of fallen soldiers in the area has a wreath on their grave. “Wreaths for Veterans” Needs More Volunteers. "Wreaths for Veterans" volunteers say with the holidays...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

New Trail Opens for Hikers & Bicyclists

The Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge provides 35,000 acres of wetlands and wildlife habitat in Morgan County. The Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge provides 35,000 acres of wetlands and wildlife habitat in Morgan County. Alabama House District 25 Up for Grabs. The race for Alabama House District 25 is between Democrat Mallory...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

News 19 Gives a Deep Dive on State Amendment 2

The Amendment would allow the state, a county, or a municipality to grant federal award funds or any other source of funding designated for broadband infrastructure. The Amendment would allow the state, a county, or a municipality to grant federal award funds or any other source of funding designated for broadband infrastructure.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Elderly couple loses home in Limestone Co. fire

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An elderly couple in Limestone County lost their home and a pet in a fire on Cagle Rd. near Athens Wednesday morning. According to Piney Chapel Fire and Rescue Chief, Lance Pitts, a woman in the home woke up and realized there was a fire. After realizing it, she and her husband made it out of the residence uninjured.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Madison Police Assisting FBI with Investigation

We continue to follow breaking news in Madison where a large number of FBI agents and Madison Police officers are present. We continue to follow breaking news in Madison where a large number of FBI agents and Madison Police officers are present. Mason Dixon Bakery Participates In ‘Shop Local-Oply’
MADISON, AL
WHNT-TV

Tuscumbia Man Charged in Dog Fighting Investigation

A Tuscumbia man is facing several counts of animal-cruelty-related charges following a recent investigation. Tuscumbia Man Charged in Dog Fighting Investigation. A Tuscumbia man is facing several counts of animal-cruelty-related charges following a recent investigation. Mason Dixon Bakery Participates In ‘Shop Local-Oply’. A local bakery is just one of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Many New Restaurants Now Open in Town Madison

Another business has opened its doors over at Town Madison. Taco Mama opened today, joining other recently opened businesses like Prohibition, Panera, and Chipotle. Another business has opened its doors over at Town Madison. Taco Mama opened today, joining other recently opened businesses like Prohibition, Panera, and Chipotle. Alabama House...
MADISON, AL
WHNT-TV

Old Hwy 431 Reopens After Bridge Repair

A two-year road project is coming to a close near Hampton Cove. A two-year road project is coming to a close near Hampton Cove. Mason Dixon Bakery Participates In ‘Shop Local-Oply’. A local bakery is just one of many businesses participating in the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce's brand...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
multifamilybiz.com

Capital Square Completes Acquisition of 324-Unit FarmHaus Apartment Community Located in Huntsville Suburb of Madison, Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of FarmHaus Apartments, a 324-unit Class A multifamily community located in the Huntsville suburb of Madison, Alabama. "Huntsville is the epicenter of the military...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘She was an absolutely amazing woman’

DODGE CITY, Ala. – Family, friends and colleagues gathered at the Dodge City Senior Center on Saturday for the unveiling of a plaque dedicated in remembrance of late Dodge City Mayor Tawana Canada, who spent much of her time with the seniors in attendance at the center.   Canada served as mayor for about 13 years before she passed away unexpectedly in January 2022. She was first elected to the Dodge City Council in 1996 and was appointed mayor in 2009 following the death of Mayor Perry Ray. She went on to be re-elected twice.   The Dodge City Town Council unveiled the plaque...
DODGE CITY, AL
WHNT-TV

How to Spot an Impersonator in Your Text Messages

Scammers have long used social media to impersonate people you know and trust, but recently they've been using a new tactic: text messages with a spoofed caller id - claiming to be your mom or dad. How to Spot an Impersonator in Your Text Messages. Scammers have long used social...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Two People Found Dead After Reported Burglary in Decatur

Decatur Police are continuing to investigate a homicide following a call about a burglary overnight. Two People Found Dead After Reported Burglary in …. Decatur Police are continuing to investigate a homicide following a call about a burglary overnight. Alabama House District 25 Up for Grabs. The race for Alabama...
DECATUR, AL

