Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing NewsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
WHNT-TV
Arts Huntsville and Orion Amphitheater Teaming up for New Christmas Event
Now that the pumpkins can be put away, it's time to get out those Christmas trees because the holidays are just around the corner. Arts Huntsville and Orion Amphitheater Teaming up ….
WHNT-TV
Local Organization Hosts Health Fair for Rural Seniors
The Care Center partnered with seniors' organizations to host a health fair in New Hope. Local Organization Hosts Health Fair for Rural Seniors.
WHNT-TV
Local Students Collecting Water for Jackson Mississippi
The students at Sheffield Junior High School are working with a local nonprofit to collect bottled water. Local Students Collecting Water for Jackson Mississippi.
WHNT-TV
"Wreaths for Veterans" Needs More Volunteers
"Wreaths for Veterans" volunteers say with the holidays quickly approaching, they need more hands in Huntsville to make sure each of the thousands of fallen soldiers in the area has a wreath on their grave. "Wreaths for Veterans" Needs More Volunteers.
WHNT-TV
New Trail Opens for Hikers & Bicyclists
The Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge provides 35,000 acres of wetlands and wildlife habitat in Morgan County.
Neighbors afraid after man, woman killed in reported Decatur burglary: ‘I felt safe. Not anymore’
Neighbors and a resident of the Southeast Decatur home where a man and woman were fatally shot Tuesday morning said they’re worried about their safety following the incident. Decatur police identified the shooting victims as Lucia Guardo Mayo, 34, and Uriel Cruz Mayo, 40. They were killed at 1604...
WHNT-TV
News 19 Gives a Deep Dive on State Amendment 2
The Amendment would allow the state, a county, or a municipality to grant federal award funds or any other source of funding designated for broadband infrastructure.
WAFF
Elderly couple loses home in Limestone Co. fire
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An elderly couple in Limestone County lost their home and a pet in a fire on Cagle Rd. near Athens Wednesday morning. According to Piney Chapel Fire and Rescue Chief, Lance Pitts, a woman in the home woke up and realized there was a fire. After realizing it, she and her husband made it out of the residence uninjured.
Death investigation in South Huntsville early Thursday morning
Multiple police cruisers are on the scene of what appears to be an active investigation in South Huntsville.
WHNT-TV
Madison Police Assisting FBI with Investigation
We continue to follow breaking news in Madison where a large number of FBI agents and Madison Police officers are present.
WHNT-TV
Tuscumbia Man Charged in Dog Fighting Investigation
A Tuscumbia man is facing several counts of animal-cruelty-related charges following a recent investigation. Tuscumbia Man Charged in Dog Fighting Investigation.
MISSING: Police search for Marshall County man
23-year-old Caleb Storm Walker was reported missing on October 28. Authorities say Walker was arrested in connection to a then-missing Guntersville teen in 2018.
WAAY-TV
Employee safety hazards at Town Creek Dollar General lead to major fines for company
One of the nation's largest discount retailers failed another series of inspections, leading to $2.7 million in fines after 31 violations were found at seven Dollar General locations — including in Lawrence County. Town Creek is a small, close-knit community. The Dollar General is one of the few places...
WHNT-TV
Many New Restaurants Now Open in Town Madison
Another business has opened its doors over at Town Madison. Taco Mama opened today, joining other recently opened businesses like Prohibition, Panera, and Chipotle.
WHNT-TV
Old Hwy 431 Reopens After Bridge Repair
A two-year road project is coming to a close near Hampton Cove.
Mobile home crashes into power pole in Morgan County
A truck pulling a mobile home crashed into a power line in Decatur on Wednesday.
multifamilybiz.com
Capital Square Completes Acquisition of 324-Unit FarmHaus Apartment Community Located in Huntsville Suburb of Madison, Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, AL - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of FarmHaus Apartments, a 324-unit Class A multifamily community located in the Huntsville suburb of Madison, Alabama. "Huntsville is the epicenter of the military...
‘She was an absolutely amazing woman’
DODGE CITY, Ala. – Family, friends and colleagues gathered at the Dodge City Senior Center on Saturday for the unveiling of a plaque dedicated in remembrance of late Dodge City Mayor Tawana Canada, who spent much of her time with the seniors in attendance at the center. Canada served as mayor for about 13 years before she passed away unexpectedly in January 2022. She was first elected to the Dodge City Council in 1996 and was appointed mayor in 2009 following the death of Mayor Perry Ray. She went on to be re-elected twice. The Dodge City Town Council unveiled the plaque...
WHNT-TV
How to Spot an Impersonator in Your Text Messages
Scammers have long used social media to impersonate people you know and trust, but recently they've been using a new tactic: text messages with a spoofed caller id - claiming to be your mom or dad. How to Spot an Impersonator in Your Text Messages.
WHNT-TV
Two People Found Dead After Reported Burglary in Decatur
Decatur Police are continuing to investigate a homicide following a call about a burglary overnight. Two People Found Dead After Reported Burglary in ….
