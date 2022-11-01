District titles on the line in Southwest Florida in Week 11

Plenty of important games this week in Southwest Florida Photo by Adam Fisher

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA -- Due to the impact of Hurricane Ian, there will be district championship games in Southwest Florida in the final week of the regular season.

In normal years, high school football teams finish district play in Week 10 so champions can be decided and home playoff games set with plenty of time before the playoffs. But because the Category 4 storm wiped out a month's worth of football in Lee and Charlotte counties, the FHSAA is allowing those teams to conclude district games in Week 11.

There are also a handful of teams in the area who are still fighting the grab at-large bids to regionals.

Here are the top games to watch as the regular season wraps up in Southwest Florida:

Game of the Week

Dunbar (6-1) at Fort Myers (6-2): Both these teams are 3-0 in Class 3S-District 15, and the winner will be district champion. This game was originally scheduled for Sept. 16 but was rained out. Fort Myers has won six straight games since starting 0-2.

The Green Wave have scored 40 or more points each of the past three week.

Dunbar's only loss of the season was 43-12 against Lowndes in Valdosta, Ga., and it was the Tigers' first game back since Hurricane Ian devastated Lee County. Dunbar beat Fort Myers 32-28 last season in a back-and-forth thriller.

Bishop Verot (6-2) at Key West (4-4): Bishop Verot can win the 2S-District 16 title outright, but Key West cannot. The Vikings are 2-0 in the district, while Key West is 1-1.

If the Conchs win, it would force a three-way tie atop the district with these two teams and Estero. It's unclear when a tiebreaker would be played. Bishop Verot averages 42 points a game behind sophomore quarterback Carter Smith (1,969 yards passing, 20 touchdowns). The Vikings have to take the six-hour road trip to the Keys for this one.

Lely (5-4) at Immokalee (4-4): Each program is fighting for an at-large playoff berth, which would have been unexpected at the start of the season. Lely has won five of its past six games after starting 0-3. The Trojans have averaged 37 points a game in those wins after moving Jakeem Tanelus from receiver to quarterback. Immokalee barely missed out on a district title last week, losing in overtime to Gulf Coast. Still, the Indians can finish with five wins and perhaps a playoff berth despite going 2-14 the previous two seasons.

Gulf Coast (7-2) at Barron Collier (6-2): This North Naples rivalry game is called the Catfish Bowl. It started in 1998 when Gulf Coast opened a few miles from Barron Collier. Gulf Coast has already clinched the 4S-District 16 title, its first district championship in six years. The Sharks have won four straight games. Barron Collier is looking for an at-large bid into the Class 3S playoffs, and finishing with seven wins should do it.

Evangelical Christian (7-0) at Community School (4-2): The Sentinels can finish off an undefeated regular season with a win over another strong private school program. Evangelical Christian clinched the 1S-District 7 title last week. Quarterback Tanner Helton has thrown for 1,570 yards while new running back L.J. Blackwell has rushed for 1,026 yards. Community School lost 42-0 to First Baptist last week to miss out on the 1S-District 8 title. The Seahawks want a win here in hopes of grabbing a wildcard playoff berth.

Golden Gate (4-5) at Palmetto Ridge (1-6): Golden Gate is looking to finish .500 and make the playoffs for the first time since 2012 (not counting the 2020 COVID season when the FHSAA allowed all teams play-in regional games). The Titans might have the biggest breakout star in Southwest Florida in sophomore running back Trayvon Jean, who has 1,447 yard this season.

Palmetto Ridge has had a rough year since most of its star players transferred when the Bears lost their coach following 2021. The Bears have lost six straight games by a combined score of 255-14.

Estero (7-1) at Bonita Springs (2-6): This is the area's newest geographic rivalry, started in 2019 when Bonita Spring opened just five miles away from Estero in south Lee County. It's dubbed the "Jaws vs. Claws" game for the teams' mascots. Bonita Springs is the Bull Sharks, while Estero is the Wildcats. Estero suffered its first loss in a bad way last week, losing 57-10 to Bishop Verot in a game that would have given the Wildcats the 2S-District 16 title. Bonita Springs, who lost to Lely on Monday in a makeup game, is led by Josiah Sessler with more than 1,200 rushing yards.

Other games:

Cape Coral at North Fort Myers

Mariner at Island Coast

Ida Baker at Lehigh

Charlotte at Riverdale

East Lee at Gateway

Keswick Christian at SFCA

Frostproof at First Baptist