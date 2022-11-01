Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Has a Dominant Fall as Season Ratings Revealed
When it comes to looking at the fall ratings for this season so far, there’s a pretty clear leader in the clubhouse and that’s CBS. One of the most popular shows on the once-called Tiffany Network is East New York, starring Jimmy Smits. It is listed as a top-rated first-year series among adults 18-49 years old. That’s what is coming up roses thanks to Nielsen ratings. But the show is hovering around a 0.6 demo rating at this time, too.
AdWeek
Week of Oct. 24 Evening News Ratings: World News Tonight Remains No. 1; ABC, NBC, CBS Post Week-to-Week Gains
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. ABC World News Tonight with David Muir held onto its No. 1 ranking this past week — which means it has now defeated its evening news competition from NBC and CBS 204 of the past 205 weeks in average total viewers—and 133 of the last 135 weeks among adults 25-54.
Fall 2022 TV Ratings: CBS Has Ups and Downs While NBC Remains Top-Rated and Most-Viewed
Start spreading the news: Viewers want to be a part of “East New York.” But audiences won’t come aboard “The Real Love Boat,” which last week became the first broadcast casualty of the fall season. That’s the topsy-turvy fall at CBS, which can boast both the most-watched new shows and the first cancellation. The Eye network’s cop drama “East New York” has been booked as the top-rated freshman series among adults 18-49, according to early Nielsen returns. Of course, it leads with a 0.6 rating, a minuscule number that illustrates the cold, hard truth about primetime viewership in the streaming age. Among...
Popculture
Former ESPN Host Cari Champion Lands Big Job on Streaming Service
Cari Champion has landed a big job on Prime Video. According to the New York Post, Amazon will have its lineup of daily sports talk shows on Prime Video from morning to night, and Champion, who is known for her work on ESPN, will host a show called The Cari Champion Show. She will be joined by Madelyn Burke and Ben Lyons who will host Bonjour Sports Talk. The Cari Champion Show will air at 12 p.m. ET while Bonjour Sports Talk will air at 8 a.m. ET.
Tuesday Ratings: The Voice and La Brea Dip as World Series Dominates
In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s broadcast of the World Series Game 3 averaged 9.4 million viewers and a 2.1 rating on Tuesday night, slightly improving on the Fall Classic’s year-ago comp (9.4 mil/1.9). Opposite the Phillies’ blanking of the Astros…. NBC | The Voice (5.6 mil/0.5, read recap) slipped to season lows and La Brea (3.4 mil/0.3, read recap) matched series lows, but New Amsterdam (2.8 mil/0.3, read post mortem) was steady. ABC | Bachelor in Paradise (2.2 mil/0.5) dipped week-to-week, while The Rookie: Feds (1.8 mil/0.2) was steady. THE CW | The Winchesters (600K/0.1) and Professionals (300K/0.1) each added a few...
Prevention
‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Sparks Strong Reactions With News He Could ‘Finally Announce’
Wilmer Valderrama isn't just Special Agent Nick Torres on NCIS anymore. He's now a shareholder in iHeartMedia's "My Cultura" podcast — and fans couldn't be more thrilled for him. The NCIS star, who has been on the CBS crime drama for the past eight years, took to Instagram to...
NBC News
NEW FRIDAY DATELINE NBC SPECIAL ON ALEX MURDAUGH REVEALS NEW DETAILS ABOUT FAMILY’S PUBLIC & DEADLY DOWNFALL
Nov 1, 2022 – Friday’s new Dateline NBC at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT will reveal surprising and exclusive new details about the deaths and legal cases surrounding Alex Murdaugh, the South Carolina lawyer accused of killing his wife and son last year. The two-hour broadcast, reported by...
WATCH: SNL roasts Herschel Walker 'Texas Ranger,' Dr. Oz, and Kari Lake
Saturday Night Live this week took aim at a trio of Trump-backed candidates in a midterm election-themed cold opening. Senate candidates Herschel Walker of Georgia and Dr. Mehmet Oz of Pennsylvania, as well as Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, were the butt of the jokes. Cast member Keenan Thompson impersonated Walker, Mikey Day was Dr. Oz, and Cecily Strong played Lake.
Fox News Channel crushes CNN, MSNBC viewership for 88th consecutive week
Fox News averaged 1.5 million viewers from Oct. 17-23, finishing as the only basic cable network to surpass the one-million mark as CNN and MSNBC struggle.
AdWeek
Week of Oct. 24 Morning Show Ratings: For Second Week in a Row, GMA and Today Split First Place
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. For the second week in a row, ABC Good Morning America and NBC’s Today shared the spoils at the top of the morning show race. GMA took the top spot in total viewers, while Today show is No. 1 in the adults 25-54 demo.
AdWeek
Week of Oct. 17 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News Remains No. 1 in Total Day, Gains Primetime Viewers
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. With Nielsen live plus same day data for the week of October 17 now in, we can safely report Fox News Channel has now achieved 42 consecutive weeks as the most-watched basic cable network in the 24-hour daypart, and 88 consecutive weeks as the most-watched network on cable news.
AdWeek
Here’s What Viewers Should Expect From CBS News on Election Night
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. CBS News and Stations will deliver live midterm elections coverage on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The CBS News’ America Decides: Campaign ‘22 election night special begins at 5 p.m. ET on CBS News Streaming and on CBS TV from 8-11 p.m. ET/PT, again from 11-11:35 p.m. ET for select CBS affiliates and continues from 12:37-2 a.m. ET live across all time zones.
Hurts, Eagles beat Texans 29-17 for their first 8-0 start
HOUSTON — (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns, and the Philadelphia Eagles overcame a slow start to beat the Houston Texans 29-17 on Thursday night for the first 8-0 start in franchise history. Hurts lost a fumble in a forgettable first half and...
Philadelphia Eagles path to perfect season: How Jalen Hurts and Co. can match the Dolphins
It’s that time of the season to talk about it. The next time Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles take
How To Watch Sunday Night Football Live in 2022 Without Cable
With the 2022/2023 NFL season in full effect, Sunday Night Football is back once again. Although prime time matchups haven’t
AdWeek
October ’22 Ratings: Top-Ranked Fox News Gains Viewers From September, Down Year-Over-Year in Primetime
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Fox News finished October 2022 as the most-watched basic cable network in total day, averaging 1.48 million total viewers from 6 a.m.-6 a.m. and marking 21 consecutive months at No. 1. in the daypart.
nexttv.com
CBS and 'NCIS' Once Again Lead Fall Broadcast Primetime in Total Viewers ... But Engagement Is Down 22% Year Over Year
CBS and its 20-year-old procedural drama NCIS once again lead broadcast primetime's fall season, but the Nielsen ratings data dump released by CBS Tuesday belied continued major erosion of linear broadcast television. From September 19 to October 23, NCIS was the most-watched show on broadcast TV, averaging 9.63 million viewers...
Comments / 0