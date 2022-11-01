Salem-Keizer school board member under investigation for alleged OSAA violation at football game

Salem-Keizer Public Schools is investigating a report concerning school board member Osvaldo Avila for his alleged actions at a high school football game in Eugene last week.

District administrators received a complaint on Oct. 26 about Avila reportedly violating the Oregon School Activities Association's spectator conduct rules.

According to the complaint, Lane County Football Officials Association Commissioner Mike Whitty said at the end of the West Salem vs. Sheldon High School junior varsity game that day the West Salem fans "got overly excited about a call by the officials."

"The Sheldon quarterback spiked the ball to stop the clock from a shotgun snap. This rule was changed five to six years ago to allow a player to spike the ball from this formation," Whitty explained in the written complaint. "Not a big deal that the fans got excited and yelled. It's understandable that people wouldn't know the rule change."

Whitty wrote that a fan then walked over to the exit and waited for the officials to approach.

"The man put his hand forcefully on the back of the head referee and said, 'I am on the Salem-Keizer School Board and I will be calling OSAA to report you tomorrow,'" he said.

Whitty said he asked the officials to look at a photo of the school board to identify the man. The officials, he wrote, clearly identified him as Avila.

Avila, who previously served as chairman, was elected to the Salem-Keizer governing body in 2021, representing West Salem's Zone 1 on the seven-member, volunteer board .

"As many of you know, we are dealing with too many incidents where fans are angrily confronting officials at high school athletic contests," Whitty wrote in the complaint. "It's a nationwide epidemic."

"When it happens with a person in a position of authority, it's that much worse," he continued. "Mr. Avila should have known better."

The Statesman Journal reported last month on the struggles of sports officials across the Willamette Valley enduring intense hours, heckling fans and low pay.

Whitty said the officials at the game continued to walk away from Avila and did not respond. He said they then conferred, after they were away from Avila, and agreed the situation needed to be written up as a post-game fan ejection.

Salem-Keizer district officials said they are now investigating the report, which includes a third-party investigation, and have notified Avila that he will not be allowed to attend OSAA-sanctioned events while the incident is under investigation. The timeline of the investigation is not yet known.

"The district has high expectations for the behavior of students, athletes, and fans and believes that this is an important part of a positive experience for students," district officials wrote in a statement.

Avila has a different account of the events.

In a statement to the Statesman Journal, Avila said he gave the official a "sportsmanship pat on the back" and said, "Good game, guys, but as a board member, I'll be reaching out to OSAA about tonight's game."

He then turned around and walked away, he said. Avila recalled the head official saying, "Okay, you do that," as they also walked away.

Avila said he showed no animosity throughout the engagement. He also argues the issue is about the entire game, not just one play, as the complaint indicates. He was there to support his son and the team.

Avila said he will cooperate with the district and share the "truth of my cordial actions and statements to the referee."

Natalie Pate covers education for the Statesman Journal. Send comments, questions and tips to her at npate@statesmanjournal.com or 503-399-6745. Follow her on Twitter @NataliePateGwin .

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem-Keizer school board member under investigation for alleged OSAA violation at football game