ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keizer, OR

Salem-Keizer school board member under investigation for alleged OSAA violation at football game

By Natalie Pate, Salem Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zdv9W_0iv2fwDm00

Salem-Keizer Public Schools is investigating a report concerning school board member Osvaldo Avila for his alleged actions at a high school football game in Eugene last week.

District administrators received a complaint on Oct. 26 about Avila reportedly violating the Oregon School Activities Association's spectator conduct rules.

According to the complaint, Lane County Football Officials Association Commissioner Mike Whitty said at the end of the West Salem vs. Sheldon High School junior varsity game that day the West Salem fans "got overly excited about a call by the officials."

"The Sheldon quarterback spiked the ball to stop the clock from a shotgun snap. This rule was changed five to six years ago to allow a player to spike the ball from this formation," Whitty explained in the written complaint. "Not a big deal that the fans got excited and yelled. It's understandable that people wouldn't know the rule change."

Whitty wrote that a fan then walked over to the exit and waited for the officials to approach.

"The man put his hand forcefully on the back of the head referee and said, 'I am on the Salem-Keizer School Board and I will be calling OSAA to report you tomorrow,'" he said.

Whitty said he asked the officials to look at a photo of the school board to identify the man. The officials, he wrote, clearly identified him as Avila.

Avila, who previously served as chairman, was elected to the Salem-Keizer governing body in 2021, representing West Salem's Zone 1 on the seven-member, volunteer board .

"As many of you know, we are dealing with too many incidents where fans are angrily confronting officials at high school athletic contests," Whitty wrote in the complaint. "It's a nationwide epidemic."

"When it happens with a person in a position of authority, it's that much worse," he continued. "Mr. Avila should have known better."

The Statesman Journal reported last month on the struggles of sports officials across the Willamette Valley enduring intense hours, heckling fans and low pay.

Whitty said the officials at the game continued to walk away from Avila and did not respond. He said they then conferred, after they were away from Avila, and agreed the situation needed to be written up as a post-game fan ejection.

Salem-Keizer district officials said they are now investigating the report, which includes a third-party investigation, and have notified Avila that he will not be allowed to attend OSAA-sanctioned events while the incident is under investigation. The timeline of the investigation is not yet known.

"The district has high expectations for the behavior of students, athletes, and fans and believes that this is an important part of a positive experience for students," district officials wrote in a statement.

Avila has a different account of the events.

In a statement to the Statesman Journal, Avila said he gave the official a "sportsmanship pat on the back" and said, "Good game, guys, but as a board member, I'll be reaching out to OSAA about tonight's game."

He then turned around and walked away, he said. Avila recalled the head official saying, "Okay, you do that," as they also walked away.

Avila said he showed no animosity throughout the engagement. He also argues the issue is about the entire game, not just one play, as the complaint indicates. He was there to support his son and the team.

Avila said he will cooperate with the district and share the "truth of my cordial actions and statements to the referee."

Natalie Pate covers education for the Statesman Journal. Send comments, questions and tips to her at npate@statesmanjournal.com or 503-399-6745. Follow her on Twitter @NataliePateGwin .

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem-Keizer school board member under investigation for alleged OSAA violation at football game

Comments / 6

Eye Demand!
2d ago

Mr. Avila is also a trusted employee of the Oregon Department of Education. Perhaps Administrator Mr. Smith & Wesson Gill should re-evaluate the wisdom of having a person in a educational leader position in the Department unable to control himself to remain in the states’s employ. In addition, using his School Board position to intimidate officials shows a complete breach of conduct for his position. As a casual observer I would note a lack of maturity on Mr. Avila’s part as well as looking like a complete dumbbell. Not a good representative of OED or SKSD. And SKSD said students on the school to prison path feared SRO’s? They have more to fear from Mr. Avila’s angry outbursts.

Reply(1)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oregon City News

Oregon City high school sports: Postseason scores and schedules

Keep up to date with all the postseason sports action for Oregon City High School and North Clackamas Christian School! Football Class 6A Columbia Cup First round — #30 Ida B. Wells at #19 Oregon City, Friday, Nov. 4, 7 p.m. Volleyball Class 6A First round — #4 Oregon City 3, #29 North Medford 1 (25-11, 25-13, 21-25, 25-12) Second round — #4 Oregon City 3, #20 Grant 0 (25-13, 25-9, 25-11) Quarterfinals — #4 Oregon City vs. #5 Nelson, Friday, Nov. 4, 8 a.m. (at Forest Grove HS) Class 1A First round — #4 North Clackamas Christian 3, #29...
OREGON CITY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Salem Police arrest park homicide suspect in SE Bend with local PD, CERT assist

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Detectives from the Salem Police Department Violent Crimes Unit have arrested 56-year-old Thomas Patrick Healy in southeast Bend as part of the investigation into a homicide which occurred in Geer Park just over two months ago. It was just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, when patrol officers were dispatched to a call The post Salem Police arrest park homicide suspect in SE Bend with local PD, CERT assist appeared first on KTVZ.
SALEM, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘She was a strong girl’: Beaverton woman in kayak accident near Cline Falls has died, family member says

Last Tuesday, Susan Rose Doyle of Beaverton and her partner made the trip from Beaverton to go kayaking on the Deschutes River near Cline Falls, west of Redmond. But her kayak overturned and she went underwater and lost consciousness. The post ‘She was a strong girl’: Beaverton woman in kayak accident near Cline Falls has died, family member says appeared first on KTVZ.
BEAVERTON, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Employee of Senate candidate threatens supporter of opponent

Carolina Malmedal said her employee reacted to 'bullying' the Hillsboro Republican experienced online.It's no secret that election season can get combative. But while most of the jabs and counterpunches traded on the campaign are figurative, in the race for Oregon Senate District 15, they got a little more literal last weekend when a Facebook exchange led to an employee of one candidate threatening a supporter of another. A supporter of Sen. Janeen Sollman, D-Hillsboro, the incumbent in the race, commented on a Facebook post by Republican challenger Carolina Malmedal on Saturday morning, Oct. 29. "Vote for Janeen Sollman," wrote Alexander...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Hill

Oregon residents’ LGBTQ+ Pride flag burned, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials are investigating a bias crime after the residents of a Newberg, Oregon, home reported their rainbow American flag was burned. Authorities said they received a report that a Pride flag was set on fire in front of a family’s home. The flag was on a pole that was attached to the home when it was torched, according to the Newberg-Dundee Police Department.
NEWBERG, OR
philomathnews.com

Longtime Philomath doctors recall opening of clinic in 1977

In the fall of 1977, a couple of 30-year-old doctors in a new town with a small staff that included a nurse, radiology/lab technician and a receptionist, opened a health-care clinic in a just-constructed building on Applegate Street. Those two doctors — David Cutsforth and David Grube — had a...
PHILOMATH, OR
kptv.com

Tigard High School on lockdown due to threat

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Tigard School District confirmed that Tigard High School was on lockdown Monday afternoon. Tigard Police Public Information Officer Kelsey Anderson said classes were continuing while the school was on lockdown as a precaution. Adding, the threat “appears to not be credible.”. Police are currently working...
TIGARD, OR
Pamplin Media Group

What's the deal with Lake Oswego's restaurant closures?

The restaurant community reflects on the closures of a handful of Lake Oswego establishments in a short period of time. Contrary to zero-sum conventional wisdom, some Lake Oswego restaurant owners view a competitor's packed establishment as a sign of a larger pie rather than the reduction of their own slice. If popular restaurants open, they say, then Lake Oswego becomes a more attractive dining destination.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
kptv.com

Hillsboro crash leaves 2 pinned in their cars

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between two cars left two people trapped in their cars Tuesday morning, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Emergency personnel and Life Flight responded to the intersection of Highway 219 and Southwest Simpson Road at about 9 a.m. to help get the two occupants out.
HILLSBORO, OR
Portland Tribune

Father-son football journey coming to an end

Lewis & Clark football coach Joe Bushman and linebacker Jake Bushman reminisce about their shared journey in sports.Senior Day is often a bittersweet day. Saturday, Nov. 12 figures to be especially poignant for Lewis & Clark football head coach Joe Bushman and his family when the Pioneers host nationally-ranked Linfield. Jake Bushman, who since the third grade has shared his journey in athletics with his father, will be among the Pioneers recognized as the 2022 season comes to an end. "I've loved every minute of the experience. From practices to games to going out after the games as a family...
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Bicyclist struck, killed near Washington County Jail

The Hillsboro Police Department says a 40-year-old man was crossing the highway Monday when a car hit him.A bicyclist died Monday afternoon, Oct. 31, after a car struck him as he crossed a state highway in downtown Hillsboro, a spokesperson for the Hillsboro Police Department confirmed. Lt. Doug Ehrich said a 40-year-old man was crossing eastbound Highway 8 — signed locally as Southwest Oak Street — just after 2 p.m. Monday when the car struck him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Ehrich said the driver of the car remained at the scene and was cooperative with police. The...
HILLSBORO, OR
philomathnews.com

Philomath woman fights off would-be rapist in home invasion

Just two hours after being released from Benton County Jail, a convicted felon picked out a random Philomath home on the western edge of town on Thursday afternoon and attempted to rape the woman living there, prosecutors say. During a struggle, the woman was able to grab a knife that she had hidden in between her bed’s box spring and mattress to defend herself against the attacker.
PHILOMATH, OR
yachatsnews.com

Columbia Bank is selling its branches in Waldport and Newport, but their new owner — whoever they are — will continue to operate them

WALDPORT – Columbia Bank is selling – but not closing — its branch offices in Waldport and Newport as a proposed merger with Umpqua Bank nears completion. As part of the merger, proposed in 2021, the U.S.Department of Justice required Columbia to sell 10 of its 150 branches in Oregon, Washington and California to try to ensure a competitive marketplace. Two of those 10 are in Lincoln County.
WALDPORT, OR
Statesman Journal

Statesman Journal

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

StatesmanJournal.com is the home page of Salem, Oregon, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, travel and opinions. Stay informed with Willamette Valley news.

 http://statesmanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy