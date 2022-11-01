Where the Oregon Ducks stand in the first College Football Playoff rankings of 2022

The time is finally here. The first set of College Football Playoff rankings have officially been released, and fans across the nation are now able to see where the playoff committee slots their team, offering a peak at what the final standings may look like at the end of the season.

For the Oregon Ducks, it provided a good bit of information about how the committee views the team, particularly when it comes to their loss against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first week of the season. Oregon lost that game by a score of 49-3, but they have played like one of the best teams in the nation ever since, scoring 40 or more points in seven straight games and turning into the leading candidate to win the Pac-12 Championship.

So how did the playoff committee view the Ducks in their first ranking of the year? Take a look:

UCF Golden Knights (6-2)

Oct 31, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; A general picture of a UCF Knights helmet and shoulder pads prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Longhorns (5-3)

Sep 15, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; General overall view of the Texas Longhorns logo at midfield at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State Beavers (6-2)

EUGENE, OR - NOVEMBER 27: The Oregon State Beavers walk out on the field before their game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

NC State Wolf Pack (6-2)

Nov 26, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Emeka Emezie (86) is greeted by teammate Porter Rooks (4) after scoring the game-winning touchdown during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack won 34-30. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-2)

Oct 22, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) throws a pass during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Syracuse Orange (6-2)

Sep 24, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange linebacker Stefon Thompson (2) and linebacker Mikel Jones (3) celebrate a fourth down stop of the Liberty Flames in the third quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Tulane Green Wave (7-1)

Sep 17, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; The Tulane Green Wave and Kansas State Wildcats line up before the snap of the ball during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2)

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws a pass during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Texas Longhorns at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Oklahoma State won 41-34.

Osu Vs Texas Football

North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1)

Oct 29, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Antoine Green (3) catches a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1)

Oct 8, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) runs the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State Nittany Lions (6-2)

Penn State head coach James Franklin smiles as he greets supporters following the Nittany Lion's 45-17 win over Minnesota at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in State College.

Hes Dr 102222 Whiteout

Utah Utes (6-2)

Oct 1, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) warms up prior to a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State Wildcats (6-2)

Kansas State's Adrian Martinez (9) runs for a touchdown in front of Oklahoma's Billy Bowman (5) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Kansas State Wildcats at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Kansas State won 41-34.

Ou Vs Kansas State

UCLA Bruins (7-1)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 23: Dorian Thompson-Robinson #1 of the UCLA Bruins makes a pass over Brandon Dorlus #3 of the Oregon Ducks during the second half in a 34-31 Ducks win at Rose Bowl on October 23, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)

Mississippi Head Coach Lane Kiffin returns to Neyland Stadium before an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Kns Tennessee Ole Miss Football

LSU Tigers (6-2)

Dec 28, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; LSU Tigers mascot Mike the Tiger performs during the third quarter of the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the Oklahoma Sooners. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

USC Trojans (7-1)

TUCSON, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 29: Running back Raleek Brown #14 and quarterback Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans warm up before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Oregon Ducks (7-1)

TCU Horned Frogs (8-0)

Oct 22, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) scrambles abasing Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Brendan Mott (38) in the first quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)

Sep 24, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a touchdown pass against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Wolverines (8-0)

Clemson Tigers (8-0)

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) passes near NC State linebacker Payton Wilson (11) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Ncaa Football Clemson Football Vs Nc State Wolfpack

Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs fans cheer Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0)

Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus Buckeye hams it up for the camera during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Value City Arena in Columbus on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Ohio State won 70-45.

Minnesota Golden Gophers At Ohio State Buckeyes Men S Basketball

Tennessee Volunteers (8-0)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) congratulates Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) on his touchdown during the first half of a game between the Tennessee Vols and Florida Gators, in Neyland Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Utvsflorida0924 02243

