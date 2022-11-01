ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where the Oregon Ducks stand in the first College Football Playoff rankings of 2022

By Zachary Neel
 2 days ago

The time is finally here. The first set of College Football Playoff rankings have officially been released, and fans across the nation are now able to see where the playoff committee slots their team, offering a peak at what the final standings may look like at the end of the season.

For the Oregon Ducks, it provided a good bit of information about how the committee views the team, particularly when it comes to their loss against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first week of the season. Oregon lost that game by a score of 49-3, but they have played like one of the best teams in the nation ever since, scoring 40 or more points in seven straight games and turning into the leading candidate to win the Pac-12 Championship.

So how did the playoff committee view the Ducks in their first ranking of the year? Take a look:

UCF Golden Knights (6-2)

Texas Longhorns (5-3)

Oregon State Beavers (6-2)

NC State Wolf Pack (6-2)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-2)

Syracuse Orange (6-2)

Tulane Green Wave (7-1)

Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2)

Osu Vs Texas Football

North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1)

Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1)

Penn State Nittany Lions (6-2)

Hes Dr 102222 Whiteout

Utah Utes (6-2)

Kansas State Wildcats (6-2)

Ou Vs Kansas State

UCLA Bruins (7-1)

Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)

Kns Tennessee Ole Miss Football

LSU Tigers (6-2)

USC Trojans (7-1)

Oregon Ducks (7-1)

TCU Horned Frogs (8-0)

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)

Michigan Wolverines (8-0)

Clemson Tigers (8-0)

Ncaa Football Clemson Football Vs Nc State Wolfpack

Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)

Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0)

Minnesota Golden Gophers At Ohio State Buckeyes Men S Basketball

Tennessee Volunteers (8-0)

Utvsflorida0924 02243

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

