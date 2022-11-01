Read full article on original website
kicks96news.com
Sheriff Warns About Bus Law Violations
Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office continues to receive calls from the public in reference to motorists passing stopped school buses. This reckless and public endangerment will not be tolerated and deputies are being instructed to be on high alert for this crime. The lack of concern and disregard for safety of these children, is a misdemeanor crime. These crimes become more severe and can develop into criminal assault charges, if a child is struck or injured, due to these actions.
Door Dash driver dies in Jackson shooting
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the Door Dash driver who was shot on Belvoir Place in Jackson died from his injuries. The driver was identified as 39-year-old Corey Price. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating a shooting that happened in Jackson on Wednesday, November 2. The shooting […]
kicks96news.com
Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute and Other Felony Drug Arrests in Neshoba
APRIL FERNANDEZ, 42, of Little Rock, MS, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. RAFAEL GIBSON, 28, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. ROBERT HICKMAN, 35, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0. SHELDON LEE HICKMAN, 42, DUI – 2nd, Seat Belt Violation, Suspended Driver’s...
kicks96news.com
DUIs and Disturbing the Peace in Leake and Attala Arrests
JOSEPH A FUQUAY, 47, of Philadelphia, Felony Hold for Other County – Leake County Justice Court, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond N/A, N/A. CHIQUITA GRIFFIN, 27, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, CPD. Bond $1,331, $418. DEONTE JOHNSON, 20, of Carthage, DUI – Controlled...
WLBT
Jackson man sentenced 20 years in federal prison for shooting law enforcement officer
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday for assault on a federal law enforcement officer. Demario Lamar Cotton, 40, was arrested by the FBI on June 28, 2021, for shooting an agent from the Jackson office with a rifle after firing multiple shots at law enforcement vehicles during a traffic stop near Oaklawn and El Paso Street.
Neshoba Democrat
County man charged with burglary
A Neshoba County man was arrested and charged last week with burglary in relation to an incident that occurred in early October, law enforcement officials said. Ike. S. Creighton, 34, 10361 Road 567, was arrested and charged with burglary of a dwelling and violation of a protection order. Neshoba County...
kicks96news.com
DUIs and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake
TREVON L PATRICK, 18, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $500. TAMAYA E POTTS, 18, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000. DEWAYNE A SOMMERVILLE, 36, of Winona, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, Improper...
WAPT
Jackson police officer killed in motorcycle accident remembered as dedicated, great father
JACKSON, Miss. — Mourners gathered Thursday to pay their respects to the family of a Jackson police officerwho died in a motorcycle crash while he was off-duty. Inside Westhaven Funeral Home, law enforcement officers from the Jackson Police Department and surrounding agencies lined up to remember and honor Cpl. Michael Tarrio.
WLBT
Two-car crash in Jackson results in one death after vehicle runs light
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman died during a two-car crash Thursday afternoon in Jackson. According to the Jackson Police Department, the incident occurred on Highway 18 at Maddox Road around 12:40 p.m., when a driver of a Hyundai Elantra ran a red light and struck a truck. The passenger...
Former Leake County deputy sheriff accused of evidence tampering
LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Leake County deputy sheriff turned himself in on Monday after being accused of evidence tampering. Breezy News reported Justin Moore was at the center of an evidence tampering investigation which led to dozens of drug cases being dismissed in September 2022. According to Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson, […]
breezynews.com
Vehicle Vandalized, Disturbances, and more in Attala
7:44 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting that a vehicle at a residence on Attala Road 3113/Hesterville Rd. had been vandalized. 10:14 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to the post office in Sallis regarding someone causing a disturbance there. The individual causing the disturbance was warned to not go back to the post office in Sallis again.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 2, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 2, 2022 at 6:00 AM. At 11:29 PM on November 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 700 block of Front Street Extension. The victim stated he was assaulted and then his property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
WLBT
Capitol Police, JPD investigating shooting in Belhaven neighborhood
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At least one person was shot in a Belhaven neighborhood Wednesday evening. Capitol Police have confirmed that the incident took place on Belvoir Place. Jackson police are also investigating the shooting. Police have not released any further details. Witnesses say that a food delivery driver was...
WLBT
‘Shocks the conscience’: Judge denies bond for man charged with setting his girlfriend on fire, killing her
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man charged with murder for allegedly dousing his girlfriend with gas and setting her on fire was denied bond Tuesday in Jackson Municipal Court. Clarence O’Reilly appeared before Judge June Hardwick Wednesday morning, less than a day after he turned himself into police. O’Reilly’s...
Remains of missing Fayette man found in Smith County: sheriff
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The remains of a missing 25-year-old Fayette man were found in Smith County on Wednesday, November 2. According to the Smith County sheriff, the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found south of Taylorsville. The sheriff said a landowner had a game camera set up in the area. When the […]
WTOK-TV
Victim’s name released in fatal Meridian shooting, suspect denied bond
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said Wednesday that Adam James, the suspect in a fatal Tuesday afternoon shooting, has been charged with murder. James turned himself in Tuesday night. MPD said bond has been denied and James is on a hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Coroner Clayton...
Neshoba Democrat
High-speed chase ends with 1 arrest
A Philadelphia man was arrested and charged after leading Union Police and Scott county officials on a high-speed chase last week. Austin Todd Jarriel, 22, of Philadelphia was arrested and charged with felony pursuit, reckless driving, improper passing, and possession of a controlled substance. Jarriel was arrested after leading Union...
15-year-old arrested in October Mississippi carjacking spree
A second arrest has been made in connection to a series of carjackings in the Jackson, Warren County and Vicksburg areas. Xavier Earl Pittman, 15, of Jackson, is charged with armed carjacking and conspiracy to receive or possess stolen property, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Pittman surrendered...
kicks96news.com
Burglary and Many Drug Arrests in Neshoba County
ARIEL BELL, 27, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $600. DAKOTA BELL, 32, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600. KINGSLEY BELL, 38, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Probation Violation, False ID, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $0, $800, $0. ZORRO CLAYTON, 35, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit...
kicks96news.com
Former Leake Deputy Jailed for Evidence Tampering
The former Leake County deputy sheriff at the center of an evidence tampering investigation which led to dozens of drug cases being dismissed in September turned himself in Monday. Sheriff Randy Atkinson says Justin Moore is facing 31 counts of evidence tampering. Moore surrendered to agents from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at the Leake County Sheriff’s Office and was jailed in Neshoba County with his bond set at $155,000. He would have to wear an ankle monitor if he’s released.
