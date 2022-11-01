Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office continues to receive calls from the public in reference to motorists passing stopped school buses. This reckless and public endangerment will not be tolerated and deputies are being instructed to be on high alert for this crime. The lack of concern and disregard for safety of these children, is a misdemeanor crime. These crimes become more severe and can develop into criminal assault charges, if a child is struck or injured, due to these actions.

