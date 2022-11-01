Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578
The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
Digital Trends
Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now
Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
mobilesyrup.com
Here are Best Buy’s Top Deals this week: TVs, soundbars, robot vacuums and more
Best Buy has launched its ‘Top Deals’ for the week of October 21st to the 24th. This week’s offers include Google products, an iRobot Roomba vacuum and even an electric scooter. For Best Buy’s early Black Friday offers, follow this link. Below are all of Best...
Walmart quietly lowered the price of Apple's iPad Air ahead of Black Friday
Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days saving event begins Nov. 7, but shoppers can already score discounts on popular Apple devices.
LehighValleyLive.com
Walmart’s Black Friday 2022 Deals for Days: What is it? When is it? Can you score early deals?
Walmart is gearing up for Black Friday and will once again hold its month-long sale’s event Deal for Days in November. The retailer said it will spread out the savings across three scheduled sales that, like last year, will run consecutively. Deals for Days will also offer a variety...
Tom's Guide
Best 75-inch TV deals in October 2022
In need of a new TV? Here are the best 75-inch TV deals from every retailer.
65-inch Samsung 4K TV just got slashed by $450 in this early Black Friday deal
Early Black Friday TV deals have landed at Amazon: this 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV just dropped to a lowest ever price.
Amazon Black Friday 2022 deals: All of Amazon’s best deals so far
Black Friday is on the way and like in previous years, we’re expecting tons of great deals on all kinds of different products. After the big event is Cyber Monday, so check out our full guide on the best Cyber Monday 2022 Amazon deals. We’re likely to get great...
Walmart Black Friday 2022: What we know about the Deals for Days event
Early Black Friday deals officially kicked off following Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale and Target’s competing Deal Days in October — and Walmart’s now joining in on the early savings. The retail giant’s annual Deal for Days event returns, but this time with a new twist: Starting Nov. 7, the Black Friday sale will be spread across three savings events beginning every remaining Monday in November — this will last through the week of Black Friday and will close out on Cyber Monday. Walmart is also bringing back Early Access benefits for its Walmart+ members, who will be able to access online deals seven hours before the sales event start at the beginning of the week (that’s a jump from the 4-hour period members had last year).
AOL Corp
Top Samsung TVs Are Up to $3,000 Off During Early Black Friday Savings for Samsung Week
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Now is a terrific time to upgrade your TV: Samsung has kicked off their early Black Friday offers on top-line TV picks, smartphones, tablets, and more. In celebration of their 53rd birthday, Samsung is giving us major deals that can’t be beat. This Samsung Week is an early Black Friday offer, and the deals won’t last past Nov. 1.
Walmart’s secret sales section offers mean you can score up to 65% off TVs, smart watches & tablets but you must act now
WALMART is known for its sweet deals, but the store has a secret sales section that offers even better prices, it has been revealed. The "secret" Flash Picks mean shoppers can score as much as 65 percent off TVs, smart watches and tablets - but you have to act fast, as the deals end on Sunday or while supplies last.
Walmart is offering a half-off deal for its Amazon Prime competitor, Walmart+, and it includes early access to Black Friday deals
Shoppers can access early Black Friday deals with a new Walmart+ membership offer. The deal includes 50% off the annual membership and limited offers like Lyft rideshare credit. The discount is not available for current members, and the offer ends Nov. 3 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Ahead of Black Friday,...
PC Magazine
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 Release) Review
Amazon tends to push its Echo smart speakers forward with small steps, not big ones, but sometimes small steps are just enough. The fifth-generation Echo Dot ($49.99) doesn’t sound much different from the previous version, but new motion sensors now let you interact with the speaker with a tap. It's a capable smart speaker, but for $10 more the Echo Dot With Clock features an LED display that can show useful information, while offering all of the same features as the standard Echo Dot. Because of this, the Echo Dot With Clock stands as our Editors' Choice for small smart speakers.
AOL Corp
Walmart's Deals for Days 2022 starts soon
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Early Black Friday deals officially kicked off following Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale and Target’s competing Deal Days in October — and Walmart’s now joining in on the early savings. The retail giant’s annual Deal for Days event returns, but this time with a new twist: Starting Nov. 7, the Black Friday sale will be spread across three savings events beginning every remaining Monday in November — this will last through the week of Black Friday and will close out on Cyber Monday. Walmart is also bringing back Early Access benefits for its Walmart+ members, who will be able to access online deals seven hours before the sales event start at the beginning of the week (that’s a jump from the 4-hour period members had last year).
TechRadar
Early Black Friday TV deals at Best Buy: big-screen 4K TVs starting at $299.99
Black Friday TV deals are available to shop right now thanks to Best Buy's early sale that launched last week. The retailer is offering Black Friday prices on a wide range of 4K TVs from Samsung, LG, and Insignia, with prices starting at just $299.99. Best Buy's Black Friday deals event is a perfect opportunity to score a massive discount before the official sale even begins.
TVGuide.com
Top Streaming Deals This Week: Save on Roku, Google Chromecast 4K, Fire TV Stick Lite, Beats Earbuds, & More
The best deep discounts on home entertainment gear and streaming services are here — all deals under $100. Start your week on the right foot with deep discounts on all things home entertainment and streaming. We rounded up the best deals on streaming devices, smart home speakers, and more....
AOL Corp
Ready to shop? These are the best Walmart Black Friday deals you can buy right now.
UPDATE: Nov. 2, 2022, 1:10 p.m. EDT This post has been updated to include the latest stock and pricing info for Walmart's early Black Friday deals. Here are the best early Black Friday deals at Walmart that are currently live as of Nov. 2:. BEST TV DEAL: The Vizio 55-inch...
Costco Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up
Taking a page out of Walmart's book, Costco has announced details of its own expansive Black Friday sales, which start next week and run near the end of November. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To...
Black Friday home appliances deals 2022: The best early discounts, from air fryers to vacuums
Undoubtedly the biggest shopping event on the calendar, Black Friday is now just weeks away. Traditionally taking place on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, the annual bonanza has become a hit in the UK too and gets bigger, better (and longer) every year, with sales now stretching on for weeks.With the best brands in the business offering thousands of discounts across TVs, laptops, gaming, tech, mattresses, beauty, fashion and much more, the mammoth sale is your best opportunity to save on big-ticket products – particularly home appliances.Whether you’ve had your eye on a coffee machine, fridge-freezer, multi-functional slow...
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
28K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0