FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mount Shasta Herald
Man pretending to be a Stanford student lived on campus for nearly a year in elaborate hoax
STANFORD, Calif. — A man pretended to be a student and lived in several Stanford University dorms for at least 10 months, a university official said Tuesday. The university's Department of Public Safety cited William Curry for violating the law the first time he was found living in a dorm in December 2021, but that didn't deter him, Stanford spokeswoman Dee Mostofi said in a statement.
fox29.com
Imposter student reportedly lived on Stanford campus for nearly a year
STANFORD, Calif. - An alleged squatter posing as a student was found living on Stanford University's campus for nearly a year, according to reports. The Stanford Daily reports that William Curry of Alabama claimed to be a transfer student whose information was not in the system yet. Curry allegedly was...
Man reportedly lives at Stanford for a year, gets caught after allegedly stealing TV
Despite being removed from campus multiple times, he kept returning, students reported.
sfstandard.com
More California Kids Are Opting for Alternatives to Traditional Education—Just Ask SF’s Independence High
Toward the end of the last school year—the first fully in-person return to campus since the pandemic started—something unusual for an alternative public high school in San Francisco started happening. For the first time, students signed up to attend Independence High School—a small school centered on independent study—in...
Stanford student suspended from being tree mascot after unfurling banner
The individual who serves as Stanford’s famous – or infamous – unofficial mascot has been suspended after unfurling a banner which read “Stanford hates fun,” during the school’s football game against Arizona State on Oct. 22.
weareiowa.com
Iowa parents worry for daughter they say went missing in California
AMES, Iowa — Even after talking with Gennady Pogorelko and Oksana Fursova for just a few minutes, their care for their daughter Irina is obvious. "She was always quiet and smart ... Just a regular, nice kid that's growing and doing well," Pogorelko said. But the two parents haven't...
SFist
Thursday Morning What's Up: More Charges Pile Up For SF Serial Stalker
As more women have come forward, more charges have been added to the roster already filed against alleged SF serial harasser/stalker/groper Bill Hobbs. Six more women have come forward since Hobbs's arrest last month, and DA Brooke Jenkins announced the six additional misdemeanor charges on Wednesday. [KPIX]. Senator Dianne Feinstein...
Why a $250 donation from a right-wing activist has riled up an East Bay school board race
Parents say the donation from Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, shows that the conservatives' attempt to "take over school boards" has made its way into Contra Costa County, too.
NBC Bay Area
Man Beats 73-Year-Old Senior to Death in San Francisco
A 911 call from a 7 Eleven in San Francisco led police to a crime scene where detectives say a person was beaten to death with the suspect’s bare hands. The incident occurred at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday along Bayshore Avenue. The police department started getting frantic calls that a...
Daily Californian
Campus associate professor Elizabeth Hoover rescinds claim to Native American ancestry
UC Berkeley associate professor Elizabeth Hoover, who often worked with students in the campus Indigenous Community Learning Garden, released a statement Oct. 20 on her personal website revealing that she has no documentation verifying Native American ancestry. Hoover, who is currently the chair for the Division of Society & Environment...
21 people arrested in $545 million catalytic converter theft scheme
Twenty-one people were arrested and or charged in connection to a scheme to steal and sell catalytic converters across the nation, according to a press release the United States Department of Justice.
VIDEO: Woman put in chokehold by security guard at SF nightclub
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A disturbing scene was caught on camera outside a San Francisco nightclub. A Black woman says she was placed in a chokehold by a security guard. “As I was screaming, ‘You’re choking me. You’re choking me. You’re choking me,’ he starts choking harder so that I couldn’t talk. That’s when I […]
Mysterious group wants to ‘Take Back San Jose’
A new group has emerged in San Jose politics just in time for a consequential election with an ominous message to “take back” the city—but no one seems to know who is behind it. It started two months ago when signs with a QR code began lining...
Instagram video showing alleged forcible removal of kids from Santa Cruz home prompts furor
As the anger has spread rapidly through social media in Santa Cruz, county and city leaders called a news conference Thursday, saying they want to take on the issues involved in custody-driven "reunification camp" court orders that lead to sudden removal of children from their homes. At issue, the removals themselves and who is involved in them and how.
SF man fights back in attempted robbery in Lower Pac Heights
(KRON) — A San Francisco man is recovering after he says he was brutally assaulted in Lower Pac Heights on Sunday evening. Richard Titus has lived in San Francisco for years, and he says he hasn’t had issues like this before. The last thing he remembers clearly is leaving a brunch around 5 or 6p.m. […]
More women speak out against accused San Francisco serial stalker
A man accused of being a serial stalker who preyed on young women around the University of San Francisco's campus is facing more charges.
2 women robbed by armed suspect in Menlo Park
MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN)– Two women were robbed by an armed suspect in Menlo Park on Wednesday evening, according to police. The robbery was reported around 7:15 p.m. near the railroad tracks at Bayfront Expressway, also known as state Highway 84. Officers found the two women, ages 35 and 39, who reported being approached from […]
foodcontessa.com
A California Man Was Caught With a Knife and Duct Tape in Her Closet
A California man was arrested early Sunday morning after police in the Bay Area discovered him hiding in a woman’s closet with a weapon. Officers from the Benicia Police Department responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. from a woman who reported hearing noises coming from her bedroom. Dispatchers spoke with her on the phone until officers arrived.
Central Valley bread company accuses Bay Area bakery of theft
A feud is boiling between a Bay Area bakery and a Central Valley bread company over hundreds of plastic bread trays. On Monday, Athens Baking Company, based in Fresno, filed a lawsuit against South San Francisco wholesale bakery Pacific Coast Baking.
SFist
Monday Morning Headlines: Prescribed Burn Sends Smoke Into Bay Area
An 800-acre prescribed burn in Humboldt County sent smoke down into North Bay valleys over the weekend. The burn was happening in Humboldt Redwoods State Park, about 50 miles east of Eureka, and the highest concentrations of smoke arrived Sunday morning. [Chronicle]. 22-year-old Joshua Hall of Pennsylvania has pleaded guilty...
