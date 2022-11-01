ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Mount Shasta Herald

Man pretending to be a Stanford student lived on campus for nearly a year in elaborate hoax

STANFORD, Calif. — A man pretended to be a student and lived in several Stanford University dorms for at least 10 months, a university official said Tuesday. The university's Department of Public Safety cited William Curry for violating the law the first time he was found living in a dorm in December 2021, but that didn't deter him, Stanford spokeswoman Dee Mostofi said in a statement.
STANFORD, CA
fox29.com

Imposter student reportedly lived on Stanford campus for nearly a year

STANFORD, Calif. - An alleged squatter posing as a student was found living on Stanford University's campus for nearly a year, according to reports. The Stanford Daily reports that William Curry of Alabama claimed to be a transfer student whose information was not in the system yet. Curry allegedly was...
STANFORD, CA
weareiowa.com

Iowa parents worry for daughter they say went missing in California

AMES, Iowa — Even after talking with Gennady Pogorelko and Oksana Fursova for just a few minutes, their care for their daughter Irina is obvious. "She was always quiet and smart ... Just a regular, nice kid that's growing and doing well," Pogorelko said. But the two parents haven't...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFist

Thursday Morning What's Up: More Charges Pile Up For SF Serial Stalker

As more women have come forward, more charges have been added to the roster already filed against alleged SF serial harasser/stalker/groper Bill Hobbs. Six more women have come forward since Hobbs's arrest last month, and DA Brooke Jenkins announced the six additional misdemeanor charges on Wednesday. [KPIX]. Senator Dianne Feinstein...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Man Beats 73-Year-Old Senior to Death in San Francisco

A 911 call from a 7 Eleven in San Francisco led police to a crime scene where detectives say a person was beaten to death with the suspect’s bare hands. The incident occurred at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday along Bayshore Avenue. The police department started getting frantic calls that a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Californian

Campus associate professor Elizabeth Hoover rescinds claim to Native American ancestry

UC Berkeley associate professor Elizabeth Hoover, who often worked with students in the campus Indigenous Community Learning Garden, released a statement Oct. 20 on her personal website revealing that she has no documentation verifying Native American ancestry. Hoover, who is currently the chair for the Division of Society & Environment...
Lookout Santa Cruz

Instagram video showing alleged forcible removal of kids from Santa Cruz home prompts furor

As the anger has spread rapidly through social media in Santa Cruz, county and city leaders called a news conference Thursday, saying they want to take on the issues involved in custody-driven "reunification camp" court orders that lead to sudden removal of children from their homes. At issue, the removals themselves and who is involved in them and how.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

2 women robbed by armed suspect in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN)– Two women were robbed by an armed suspect in Menlo Park on Wednesday evening, according to police. The robbery was reported around 7:15 p.m. near the railroad tracks at Bayfront Expressway, also known as state Highway 84. Officers found the two women, ages 35 and 39, who reported being approached from […]
MENLO PARK, CA
foodcontessa.com

A California Man Was Caught With a Knife and Duct Tape in Her Closet

A California man was arrested early Sunday morning after police in the Bay Area discovered him hiding in a woman’s closet with a weapon. Officers from the Benicia Police Department responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. from a woman who reported hearing noises coming from her bedroom. Dispatchers spoke with her on the phone until officers arrived.
BENICIA, CA
SFist

Monday Morning Headlines: Prescribed Burn Sends Smoke Into Bay Area

An 800-acre prescribed burn in Humboldt County sent smoke down into North Bay valleys over the weekend. The burn was happening in Humboldt Redwoods State Park, about 50 miles east of Eureka, and the highest concentrations of smoke arrived Sunday morning. [Chronicle]. 22-year-old Joshua Hall of Pennsylvania has pleaded guilty...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

