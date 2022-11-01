Read full article on original website
Chula Vista approves annexing county land, still needs county commission approval
Chula Vista City Council considered annexing 1,869 acres from San Diego County to Chula Vista’s city limits at its meeting Tuesday night.
San Diego Business Journal
Modular Projects Planned for Four San Diego Neighborhoods
A Los Angeles modular housing developer is planning to build workforce housing projects in four San Diego neighborhoods. The projects by Impact Housing in Stockton, North Park, the College Area and Barrio Logan would include a total of 1,330 apartments and cost an estimated $350 million in total development costs, said Drew Orenstein, CEO of Impact Housing.
Chula Vista renames Discovery Park
ABC10 News Reporter Moses Small speaks to Chula Vista residents about the decision to rename Discovery Park to Kumeyaay Park of Chula Vista, in an effort to highlight local indigenous communities.
Housing offered to San Diego homeless on Nov. 2 due to inclement weather
An Inclement Weather Shelter Program for those experiencing homelessness has been activated for Nov. 2, said the San Diego Housing Commission.
kusi.com
Armed guards enter California Theatre building to clear out homeless inhabitants
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The decaying of the “California Theatre” building was swept by a private armed security team at the direction of the new ownership. The new property owners cleared the building of homeless trespassers and secured the doors and windows. The City of San Diego,...
Smoke shop in La Jolla raises alarm with some residents due to proximity to schools
The city of San Diego says there are no municipal code sections that specify a minimum distance a tobacco retailer must be from a school.
National City council votes to cap mobile home rent increases
Mobile homeowners in National City are scared they may become homeless as they face a major rent increases.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Remember Those Preschool Mask Raids? Regulators Dropped the Charges
Earlier this year, regulators simultaneously raided three locations of a local preschool chain, which openly acknowledged it wasn’t following the state’s mask mandate. They separated students from teachers and interviewed children as young as one years old – even though the preschools’ owners had already admitted they weren’t masking kids.
kusi.com
San Diego launches enhanced street sweeping, `Hot Spot’ cleaning programs
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is taking additional steps to clean streets and sidewalks with increased downtown street sweeping and “hot spot” litter removal throughout the city, officials announced today. Last week, crews from the city’s Environmental Services and Stormwater departments started a concerted effort to...
$700M plan to transform the San Diego River
SAN DIEGO — A new plan by San Diego County and city officials could transform the San Diego River into a regional attraction. The plan would add bike paths, riverfront dinning and other amenities along both sides of the river. The long-term vision from officials, would develop the river...
NBC San Diego
Several SDG&E Customers Impacted by Power Outages Around San Diego County
Nearly 1,000 customers were without power due to several outages across San Diego County that were first reported on Wednesday, according to San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E). Residents in Sorrento, Kensington, Clairemont and nearly a dozen other communities in San Diego experienced outages that lasted from Wednesday to early...
Lodging
Springhill Suites by Marriott in Chula Vista Begins Construction
CHULA VISTA, California—R.D. Olson Construction announced that construction is underway on Springhill Suites by Marriott in Chula Vista, California. The five-story, 179-key hotel is expected to reach completion by December 2023. Located in Chula Vista, California, the $38 million, 127,628-square-foot project is a continuation of the firm’s San Diego...
Did San Diegans in the 80s and 90s accurately predict the future?
SAN DIEGO — Since the beginning of humankind, people have been trying to predict the future, relying on horoscopes, crystal balls, tarot cards, the Magic 8 Ball and many other methods. Here at CBS 8, we uncovered stories from decades ago in our archives, with predictions for San Diego's...
NBC San Diego
SDUSD Board President Calls for Lead Testing for Students Near Police Gun Range
San Diego Unified Board of Education President Sharon Whitehurst-Payne, Ph.D. says she’s been asking the City of San Diego to shut down the police department’s outdoor gun range in the Fairmount Park neighborhood for years. Like many, she believes the sound of gunfire is harmful for children there and in the nearby Mt. Hope neighborhood.
northcountydailystar.com
Psychiatric Health Facility Groundbreaking
Tri-City Medical Center leadership joined with Supervisor Jim Desmond and San Diego County leaders to break ground on a new 16-bed adult inpatient psychiatric health facility on our campus in Oceanside. . This partnership between TCMC and the County of San Diego will be an important addition to the behavioral...
times-advocate.com
City’s oldest business to celebrate 125 years
The oldest business in Escondido, Alhiser-Comer Mortuary, will celebrate 125 years in continuous business under several families on Saturday, November 5, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Escondido Mayor Paul McNamara will give the Comer family a proclamation, as will 5th District Supervisor Jim Desmond. The Escondido Fire Department will also bring a fire truck and ambulance for the kids.
KPBS
San Diego hospital’s program ensures no one dies alone
In La Mesa one hospital has revived a program that provides comfort and support to those who have no one else. “The mission statement is no one dies alone,” said Andrew Griffice, clinical chaplain at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa. Griffice and a team of volunteers are ready...
onscene.tv
Men Arrested Wearing Stolen SDSO Uniforms & Gear | San Diego
11.02.2022 | 2:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – Officers conducted a traffic stop on a green Mercedes with Arizona plates covered in fake bullet hole stickers for an equipment violation (covered license plate). The driver was wearing a ballistic vest and SD Sheriff’s Jacket with an employee’s name on...
Halloween in Chula Vista: Here's why it's ranked 4th trick-or-treat city in the U.S.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — If you're looking for the perfect place to send your kids trick-or-treating, look no further. According to a recent study by Smart Assets, Chula Vista ranks fourth in the nation for best places to celebrate Halloween. Chula Vista, San Diego and Oceanside all ranked...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
A US Army Veteran Once Took An M60A3 Patton Tank On a Rampage Around San Diego
When Shawn Nelson wandered into the California National Guard Armory in San Diego, no one expected him to leave with an M60A3 Patton tank, nor the rampage that followed. The unemployed plumber and US Army veteran was recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, the latest in a string of events that likely drove him to the armory on May 17, 1995. A divorcee drowning in debt, he was unable to find work, and his home had been foreclosed upon.
