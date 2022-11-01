ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

San Diego Business Journal

Modular Projects Planned for Four San Diego Neighborhoods

A Los Angeles modular housing developer is planning to build workforce housing projects in four San Diego neighborhoods. The projects by Impact Housing in Stockton, North Park, the College Area and Barrio Logan would include a total of 1,330 apartments and cost an estimated $350 million in total development costs, said Drew Orenstein, CEO of Impact Housing.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Remember Those Preschool Mask Raids? Regulators Dropped the Charges

Earlier this year, regulators simultaneously raided three locations of a local preschool chain, which openly acknowledged it wasn’t following the state’s mask mandate. They separated students from teachers and interviewed children as young as one years old – even though the preschools’ owners had already admitted they weren’t masking kids.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego launches enhanced street sweeping, `Hot Spot’ cleaning programs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is taking additional steps to clean streets and sidewalks with increased downtown street sweeping and “hot spot” litter removal throughout the city, officials announced today. Last week, crews from the city’s Environmental Services and Stormwater departments started a concerted effort to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

$700M plan to transform the San Diego River

SAN DIEGO — A new plan by San Diego County and city officials could transform the San Diego River into a regional attraction. The plan would add bike paths, riverfront dinning and other amenities along both sides of the river. The long-term vision from officials, would develop the river...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Lodging

Springhill Suites by Marriott in Chula Vista Begins Construction

CHULA VISTA, California—R.D. Olson Construction announced that construction is underway on Springhill Suites by Marriott in Chula Vista, California. The five-story, 179-key hotel is expected to reach completion by December 2023. Located in Chula Vista, California, the $38 million, 127,628-square-foot project is a continuation of the firm’s San Diego...
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

SDUSD Board President Calls for Lead Testing for Students Near Police Gun Range

San Diego Unified Board of Education President Sharon Whitehurst-Payne, Ph.D. says she’s been asking the City of San Diego to shut down the police department’s outdoor gun range in the Fairmount Park neighborhood for years. Like many, she believes the sound of gunfire is harmful for children there and in the nearby Mt. Hope neighborhood.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Psychiatric Health Facility Groundbreaking

Tri-City Medical Center leadership joined with Supervisor Jim Desmond and San Diego County leaders to break ground on a new 16-bed adult inpatient psychiatric health facility on our campus in Oceanside. ﻿. This partnership between TCMC and the County of San Diego will be an important addition to the behavioral...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
times-advocate.com

City’s oldest business to celebrate 125 years

The oldest business in Escondido, Alhiser-Comer Mortuary, will celebrate 125 years in continuous business under several families on Saturday, November 5, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Escondido Mayor Paul McNamara will give the Comer family a proclamation, as will 5th District Supervisor Jim Desmond. The Escondido Fire Department will also bring a fire truck and ambulance for the kids.
ESCONDIDO, CA
KPBS

San Diego hospital’s program ensures no one dies alone

In La Mesa one hospital has revived a program that provides comfort and support to those who have no one else. “The mission statement is no one dies alone,” said Andrew Griffice, clinical chaplain at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa. Griffice and a team of volunteers are ready...
LA MESA, CA
onscene.tv

Men Arrested Wearing Stolen SDSO Uniforms & Gear | San Diego

11.02.2022 | 2:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – Officers conducted a traffic stop on a green Mercedes with Arizona plates covered in fake bullet hole stickers for an equipment violation (covered license plate). The driver was wearing a ballistic vest and SD Sheriff’s Jacket with an employee’s name on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

A US Army Veteran Once Took An M60A3 Patton Tank On a Rampage Around San Diego

When Shawn Nelson wandered into the California National Guard Armory in San Diego, no one expected him to leave with an M60A3 Patton tank, nor the rampage that followed. The unemployed plumber and US Army veteran was recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, the latest in a string of events that likely drove him to the armory on May 17, 1995. A divorcee drowning in debt, he was unable to find work, and his home had been foreclosed upon.
SAN DIEGO, CA

