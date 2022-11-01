Read full article on original website
Related
President Biden is caught swearing on hot mic as he tours Hurricane Ian wreckage with Mayor of Ft. Myers: Puts on a united front with DeSantis after hurricane killed at least 109
The president was caught on hot mic proclaiming that 'no one f***s with a Biden' during his trip to Florida Wednesday where he put on a united front with Ron DeSantis, who he called 'guv.'. After surveying damage from Hurricane Ian in Florida, President Joe Biden delivered remarks alongside the...
Oops! President Joe Biden Accidentally Drops F-Bomb On Live Mic While Joking With Florida Mayor
President Joe Biden was caught on tape accidentally dropping an f-bomb! The flub occurred when the 79-year-old was chatting privately with Florida mayor Ray Murphy while still wearing a live microphone. Article continues below advertisement. The President is currently in Florida to discuss relief efforts with Gov. Ron DeSantis after...
Trump 'Feels Betrayed' by DeSantis as Florida Governor Suffers Rally Snub
Donald Trump has reignited speculation that his relationship with one-time close ally Ron DeSantis is becoming increasingly strained as the former president announced he will hold a Florida rally for Senator Marco Rubio without the governor. The former president will attend a rally in support of Rubio's reelection campaign at...
Washington Examiner
Trump agrees with Megyn Kelly prediction about 2024 fight against Ron DeSantis
Former President Donald Trump said he agrees with an assessment by journalist and podcaster Megyn Kelly about how Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) would not stand a chance in a face-off against Trump in the 2024 Republican primary contest. Kelly, who was criticized by Trump in graphic fashion during the 2016...
Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt
Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera has sent a scathing message to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his political stunt involving Venezuelan migrants. Rivera took to Twitter and predicted that Mr DeSantis will face serious consequences at the ballot box for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. According to a Mason-Dixon poll released on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis leads the gubernatorial race in the Sunshine State by 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist. “Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he...
Police In Florida Confirm Rubio’s Volunteer Was Brutally Beaten For Being A Republican
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday fired back at leftist media critics who tried to excuse anti-Republican violence by two thugs who brutally beat one of his campaign volunteers. As The Free Press reported this week, the Florida Republican noted that one of his neighborhood
President Caught on Hot Mic Saying ‘No One F–s With a Biden’ After Ron DeSantis Press Conference (Video)
President Joe Biden was caught boasting that “no one f—s with a Biden” on a still-hot mic following a joint press conference with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday. Biden was speaking to Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy, who responded, “Yeah, you got that right.” It’s...
Elon Musk shares lurid conspiracy theory about Paul Pelosi attack in response to Hillary Clinton
Fox News host Jesse Watters dismisses Pelosi attack as 'a lot of people get hit with hammers'. Elon Musk shared a lurid, baseless conspiracy theory on Twitter about what transpired the night of the violent hammer attack on Paul Pelosi – just days after he took over the social media platform on the promise of stripping away content moderation.
'Turned down': DeSantis team slams Joy Reid after she targets governor
MSNBC anchor Joy Reid was put on blast Wednesday when a staffer revealed she'd attempted to invite Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) on her show.
Luke Bryan Speaks Out After Receiving Backlash for Bringing Ron DeSantis on Stage
On Friday (October 28), Luke Bryan was performing in Jacksonville, Florida, when he unexpectedly invited Governor Ron DeSantis to join him on stage. Those in the building greeted the Governor with a round of applause. Unsurprisingly, however, the event quickly found its way to social media, at which point the immense waves of backlash began.
Jeb Bush Fires Back at Trump’s Call to Investigate His Dead Father
2016 Republican presidential hopeful and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush fired back at Donald Trump’s calls to investigate his late father, former President George H.W. Bush. At a rally Sunday evening in Arizona, Trump claimed that George H.W. Bush “took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant.” “They put them together. And it had a broken front door and broken windows. Other than that, it was quite secure,” Trump added. Late Sunday, the younger of the Bush brothers responded. “I am so confused,” Jeb Bush tweeted. “My dad enjoyed a good Chinese meal and enjoyed the challenge of 7-10 split. What the heck is up with you?” he continued, referencing a bowling outcome where the player has left two pins while eyeing a spare. Dating back to the 2016 campaign, Trump frequently attacked Jeb Bush for being “low energy.”
What Ron DeSantis’ Silence on Antisemitic Messages Says About the GOP
It’s been almost two full days since the words “Kanye is right about the Jews” were displayed on a screen at TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville, Florida (and on another building in that city)—a reference to Kanye “Ye” West’s recent antisemitic comments that were straight out of the notorious forgery and roadmap for antisemitic conspiracy theories, The Protocols of the Elders of Zion.The state’s governor, Ron DeSantis, who was in attendance at the game, hasn’t said a thing in public about the messages, even as other leaders condemned them. This includes his Democratic opponent for governor, Charlie Crist (a...
Antisemitic hate is on the rise. Did Trump snub DeSantis? And will a red wave hit Miami?
It’s Monday, Oct. 31. Happy Halloween! Early voting is now underway across all of Florida and the Election Day countdown clock begins.
POLITICO
Biden: 'Charlie is running against Donald Trump incarnate'
Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Dropping by— President Joe Biden touched down into south Florida in a last-minute show of support for Democratic candidates, including Charlie Crist and Rep. Val Demings, that included a successful fundraiser for Crist as well as a get-out-the-vote rally in crucial Miami-Dade County. What’s...
Joe Biden and first lady welcomed to Florida by Governor DeSantis and wife
Ron DeSantis and his wife have welcomed Joe Biden and his wife Jill to Florida for a visit to Fort Myers. The White House has suggested the US president and Republican governor will put politics aside as Mr Biden visits an area of the state that was badly hit by Hurricane Ian.
Ron DeSantis May Be Reconsidering a Presidential Run Against Trump: Report
Amid reports that Donald Trump could announce his next run for the presidency within the next few weeks, sources tell Vanity Fair the future is less certain for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was widely rumored to be mulling a run of his own. DeSantis, who was elected Florida governor...
DeSantis appears at Luke Bryan concert for Hurricane Ian relief amid Trump snub
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis made a surprise appearance at Luke Bryan's concert in Jacksonville — days after being snubbed by former President Donald Trump as he plots his 2024 comeback. Bryan was in Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday as part of his "Raised Up Right" tour. The country music...
Biden came to Florida to help Democratic underdogs, but barely mentioned DeSantis, one of his most vocal critics
Biden reserved criticism for GOP Sen. Rick Scott, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and GOP Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.
5 takeaways from a day when Trump, DeSantis, Rubio and Scott descended on South Florida
Florida’s top Republicans were in action across South Florida on Thursday. Here are five takeaways from a unique day in Sunshine State politics. Former president Donald Trump says if you can't say something nice ... ...
Trump Hints His Decision To Hold Florida Rally Behind Rubio Poll Boost
Former President Donald Trump appeared to suggest on Saturday that recent positive polling for Republican Senator Marco Rubio was due to his decision to rally in Florida next weekend. Trump made the suggestion in a post on his Truth Social media platform ahead of his appearance with Rubio at an...
Comments / 0