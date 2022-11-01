Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WPMI
MCPSS board member comments on Blount vs. Murphy brawl, school system still silent
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is now learning an investigation is underway following the brawl last Friday night between Murphy and Blount High Schools during post game handshakes. The Alabama High School Athletic Association is looking at what punishment, if any, to hand out to the students involved....
WPMI
Baldwin Co. lawmaker plans to address AHSAA player eligibility drama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — One local lawmaker says he'd like to put an end to high school drama he says the Alabama High School Athletic Association creates with its student transfer rules. Sen. Chris Elliott (R - Josephine) says these rules lead to an absurd game of gotcha where people try to catch players violating the rules so an opposing team becomes disqualified.
WPMI
Salute to our Veterans: SGT Richard Allen Moiren
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor SGT Richard Allen Moiren, who served in the U.S. Army. He lost his life during the Vietnam War. He was from Mobile. Thank you for your service and for giving the ultimate sacrifice,...
WPMI
Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation prepares for annual luncheon
The Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation Annual Luncheon will be held on Wednesday, November 16th, at The Battle House Hotel, Moonlight Ballroom. The doors open at 11:30 am. Lunch begins at 12:00pm. Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation is committed to a safe community and to the support of the Mobile Police Department. The featured speaker is Retired U.S. Navy SEAL, Lt. Jason Redman, who will share his personal story of overcoming adversity. This is a great opportunity for the Community to show their support to the Mobile Police Department and hear an amazing speaker. For more information – please visit the website: MLEFoundation.com.
WPMI
Man shot in Pensacola Circle K
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Officers with the Pensacola Police Department responded to reports of one shot inside a Circle K, according to a late Friday night press release:. At 9:01 p.m., Pensacola Police responded to 440 E. Chase St regarding a shooting. The caller reported he had been shot. Once officers were on the scene, they were given a description of the suspect. Officers circulated the area and located the suspect at 9th and Gregory, inside Circle K. He was taken into custody without further incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital, and his condition is unknown. Pensacola Police Detectives are on the scene; this case is still developing. The suspect has been arrested, and there is no danger to the public.
WPMI
Citronelle Police Department working to gain community's trust back
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Citronelle Police Department is working to gain the community's trust back after two former officers pleaded guilty to criminal charges. Following those two cases, the former chief of police suddenly resigned before being indicted by a federal grand jury. In 2019, former Citronelle Officer...
WPMI
Mobile SPCA weighs in on MCSO raid that saved 11 dogs from possible dog fighting training
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is learning more as to why it took a year and a half for officials to rescue dogs from a West Mobile home. The 11 dogs that were possibly being trained for illegal dog fights were removed from the home earlier this week.
WPMI
Gulf Coast Challenge schedule of events November 9-12 announced
The Ultimate HBCU Experience is next week. The Gulf Coast Challenge Powered by the Mobile Sports Authority presents two Historically Black Colleges and Universities in a classic showdown. The Ultimate HBCU Experience is Saturday, November 12 at 4:00 PM at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, featuring the Bulldogs of Alabama A&M University vs....
WPMI
Weary of violent crimes, new effort emerges to redefine masculinity, take back community
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Ann Williams well remembers the day her brother, Grover Stewart, was shot as he worked in the family's convenience store on Houston Street. As a city employee, she heard the call come down on a city radio. "He was inside on the floor,” she recalls,...
WPMI
Mobile Police: Masked carjacker takes mother's vehicle from teen
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 7:27 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of the 100 block of North Florida Street, in reference to a carjacking complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 17-year-old male victim was sitting in...
WPMI
No suspect so far in Prichard shooting that left one dead
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — According to Prichard City officials, PPD officers responded to a shooting that left one dead late Friday night. Officers responded to the St Stephens Woods Apartments at 3425 St Stephens Road after receiving reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, a single male victim was found...
WPMI
Classical Ballet of Mobile presents Holiday Wonders
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Classical Ballet of Mobile will present “Holiday Wonders” at the Murphy High School auditorium on Saturday, December 3 at 12:00 p.m. ”Holiday Wonders" is a magnificent mélange of classically festive dance from Rockette-style musical theatre dance to high-flying classical pas de deux. Featuring Classical Ballet of Mobile students of all ages, "Holiday Wonders" specifically emphasizes excellence in classical ballet technique with excerpts from grand ballets including:
WPMI
History Museum of Mobile hosts annual Living History Festival
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The History Museum of Mobile put on its annual Living History Festival Saturday. It was held at the colonial Fort Conde in Downtown Mobile. It's an opportunity for folks to get a sense of what life was like for those who lived in colonial Mobile in the 1700's.
WPMI
Poarch Creek Indians announce return of annual Pow Wow with 50th anniversary event
ATMORE, Ala. (WPMI) — After a two-year break due to COVID, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians will once again celebrate one of its most unique and enduring Thanksgiving traditions with its Annual Pow Wow. The two-day celebration, which will be held Thursday, November 24th (Thanksgiving Day) and Friday,...
WPMI
Monica & Ne-Yo to perform at Mobile Civic Center December 18th
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Monica & Ne-Yo will perform at Mobile Civic Center December 18th 2022 at 7 p.m.. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com. Purchase in person at the Mobile Civic Center Box Office (401 Civic Center Drive; open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 251-208-7906) or the Saenger Theatre Box Office (6 South Joachim Street; open Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 251-208-5600). For information regarding accessible seating tickets, call 251-208-7381.
WPMI
Family of suicide victim creating nonprofit to help people struggling with mental health
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Monday's stand off against Mobile Police resulted in the death of one local man. Terrance Duncan, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Now his family is speaking out and advocating for mental health. Family members told me no one should have to feel alone, that's why they're using the tragedy that they experienced to amplify that message and save lives.
WPMI
Armed Theodore cocaine dealer sentenced to five years in prison
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Theodore man was sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to possess cocaine with intent to distribute it. According to court documents, Marcus Maurice Dryer, 45, was arrested by Mobile narcotics detectives on January 25, 2022. That day, detectives executed a search warrant at Dryer’s residence in Theodore and recovered, among other things, two kilograms of cocaine, 345 grams of marijuana,
WPMI
Judge reverses Baldwin County Planning Commission's decision on Sherwood Grove subdivision
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — On Friday, Baldwin County Judge Scott Taylor reversed the Baldwin County Planning Commission denial of the Sherwood Grove subdivision and ordered the planning commission to approve to plan. This is the same company, 68 Ventures, that is currently suing the Fairhope Planning Commission over...
WPMI
Mobile County's flagship road improvement program Pay-As-You-Go is on the Nov. 8 ballot
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile County’s flagship road and bridge program is once again up for voter approval in the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. The 2022 Transportation Pay-As-You-Go Program is the last item on the Mobile County ballot entitled Special County Election. Mobile County’s Pay-As-You-Go...
