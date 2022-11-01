ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

NBC Sports

How to watch Wizards vs. Nets

The Wizards bounced back from an ugly loss at home to the Sixers and exacted their revenge on the road by beating Philadelphia despite a historic disparity in 3-point makes. Now, they'll return home to take on a reeling Nets team surrounded in drama both on and off the court. Sticking to the basketball side, Brooklyn is 2-6 on the year and coming off a lifeless loss to the Bulls Tuesday. Washington enters the game 4-4 with a difficult stretch of opponents ahead of them, including Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.
WASHINGTON, DC
KRQE News 13

Streaking Cavs get backcourt reunited, kick off roadie at Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers finally got a chance to see what their backcourt duo of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell could do for a full game. The results were very impressive. They combined 54 points and 18 assists in a 114-113 overtime win over Boston, extending the team’s winning streak to six games. Cleveland will now embark on a five-game road trip, with a stop in Detroit to face the Pistons on Friday before heading to the West Coast.
DETROIT, MI
KRQE News 13

Celts get another crack at avenging early loss, host Bulls

Having failed to do so against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Boston Celtics get another shot to avenge an earlier defeat when they host the Chicago Bulls in a duel of high-scoring duos Friday night. While the Bulls were continuing their streaky season with a 106-88 home shellacking of the Charlotte...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Knicks Welcome Back Quentin Grimes Amidst Atlanta Debacle

Happy returns at Madison Square Garden often never involve the Atlanta Hawks, who have pecked at the New York Knicks' side over the past three seasons in the form of brutal, high-profile defeats. The latest was a 112-99 defeat on Wednesday night that saw the Hawks, victors of the Knicks'...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Murray has career-high 36, Hawks rally past Knicks, 112-99

NEW YORK -- — Dejounte Murray scored a career-high 36 points and the Atlanta Hawks overcame a 23-point deficit to beat the New York Knicks 112-99 on Wednesday night. Trae Young added 17 points despite missing time in the second half because of a left eye contusion, before returning wearing protective glasses with 7:04 left in the game.
ATLANTA, GA
KRQE News 13

Lakers look for third straight win, face Jazz

Feeling at least slightly better about the road ahead, the Los Angeles Lakers will take their first winning streak of the season into a home contest Friday against the Utah Jazz. The Lakers started the season 0-5 but have since defeated the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans in succession,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Porzingis, Beal lead Wizards over Embiid-less 76ers, 121-111

PHILADELPHIA -- — Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and nine rebounds, Bradley Beal added 29 points and the Washington Wizards took advantage of Joel Embiid's absence for a 121-111 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Kyle Kuzma also added 18 points for Washington, which didn't trail for...
WASHINGTON, DC
WHIO Dayton

Astros' McCormick, Mancini show off glovework, stop Phils

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Trey Mancini saved the Houston Astros with the play of the game. Until teammate Chas McCormick topped him with the play of a lifetime. No matter how many potential game-changers the Philadelphia Phillies smashed in the late innings during Game 5 of the World Series, the Astros simply wouldn't let them catch up.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Astros rookie star Peña delivers again in World Series win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jeremy Peña trotted around third base, looked toward the Houston dugout and gave the most casual two-handed shrug you’ll ever see on a ballfield. Like it was any routine game in May. Only this was November. In the World Series. In the biggest game of his life. Yep, this Peña postseason just kept getting better and better.
HOUSTON, TX

