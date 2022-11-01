The Wizards bounced back from an ugly loss at home to the Sixers and exacted their revenge on the road by beating Philadelphia despite a historic disparity in 3-point makes. Now, they'll return home to take on a reeling Nets team surrounded in drama both on and off the court. Sticking to the basketball side, Brooklyn is 2-6 on the year and coming off a lifeless loss to the Bulls Tuesday. Washington enters the game 4-4 with a difficult stretch of opponents ahead of them, including Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 15 HOURS AGO