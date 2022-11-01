Read full article on original website
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGeorgia State
Tech Watch: Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Supreme Court Issues Ruling on Lindsey Graham SubpoenaNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Atlanta Hawks October Report Card
Grading the Atlanta Hawks performance throughout the first month of the 2022-23 NBA season.
BREAKING: Darius Garland's Updated Injury Status For Celtics-Cavs Game
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium provided an update on Darius Garland before the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Boston Celtics.
76ers Rival Brooklyn Nets Part Ways With Steve Nash
Steve Nash is no longer the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.
Hawks Fight Back to Beat Knicks 112-99
Summary, stats, and highlights from the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
NBC Sports
How to watch Wizards vs. Nets
The Wizards bounced back from an ugly loss at home to the Sixers and exacted their revenge on the road by beating Philadelphia despite a historic disparity in 3-point makes. Now, they'll return home to take on a reeling Nets team surrounded in drama both on and off the court. Sticking to the basketball side, Brooklyn is 2-6 on the year and coming off a lifeless loss to the Bulls Tuesday. Washington enters the game 4-4 with a difficult stretch of opponents ahead of them, including Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.
KRQE News 13
Streaking Cavs get backcourt reunited, kick off roadie at Pistons
The Cleveland Cavaliers finally got a chance to see what their backcourt duo of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell could do for a full game. The results were very impressive. They combined 54 points and 18 assists in a 114-113 overtime win over Boston, extending the team’s winning streak to six games. Cleveland will now embark on a five-game road trip, with a stop in Detroit to face the Pistons on Friday before heading to the West Coast.
Green scores 17 as Bulls cruise past Hornets 106-88
CHICAGO (AP) — On an off night for two of Chicago’s biggest stars, Javonte Green and the rest of the Bulls picked up the slack. Green scored 17 points on 7-for-7 shooting, leading a strong performance by Chicago’s reserves and helping the Bulls beat the Charlotte Hornets 106-88 on Wednesday.
KRQE News 13
Celts get another crack at avenging early loss, host Bulls
Having failed to do so against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Boston Celtics get another shot to avenge an earlier defeat when they host the Chicago Bulls in a duel of high-scoring duos Friday night. While the Bulls were continuing their streaky season with a 106-88 home shellacking of the Charlotte...
Knicks' Finalized Injury Report Against The Hawks
The New York Knicks have finalized their injury report for Wednesday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.
Yardbarker
Knicks Welcome Back Quentin Grimes Amidst Atlanta Debacle
Happy returns at Madison Square Garden often never involve the Atlanta Hawks, who have pecked at the New York Knicks' side over the past three seasons in the form of brutal, high-profile defeats. The latest was a 112-99 defeat on Wednesday night that saw the Hawks, victors of the Knicks'...
ESPN
Murray has career-high 36, Hawks rally past Knicks, 112-99
NEW YORK -- — Dejounte Murray scored a career-high 36 points and the Atlanta Hawks overcame a 23-point deficit to beat the New York Knicks 112-99 on Wednesday night. Trae Young added 17 points despite missing time in the second half because of a left eye contusion, before returning wearing protective glasses with 7:04 left in the game.
KRQE News 13
Lakers look for third straight win, face Jazz
Feeling at least slightly better about the road ahead, the Los Angeles Lakers will take their first winning streak of the season into a home contest Friday against the Utah Jazz. The Lakers started the season 0-5 but have since defeated the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans in succession,...
Zach LaVine's Status For Hornets-Bulls Game
Zach LaVine is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game between the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls.
ESPN
Porzingis, Beal lead Wizards over Embiid-less 76ers, 121-111
PHILADELPHIA -- — Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and nine rebounds, Bradley Beal added 29 points and the Washington Wizards took advantage of Joel Embiid's absence for a 121-111 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Kyle Kuzma also added 18 points for Washington, which didn't trail for...
Astros' McCormick, Mancini show off glovework, stop Phils
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Trey Mancini saved the Houston Astros with the play of the game. Until teammate Chas McCormick topped him with the play of a lifetime. No matter how many potential game-changers the Philadelphia Phillies smashed in the late innings during Game 5 of the World Series, the Astros simply wouldn't let them catch up.
Astros rookie star Peña delivers again in World Series win
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jeremy Peña trotted around third base, looked toward the Houston dugout and gave the most casual two-handed shrug you’ll ever see on a ballfield. Like it was any routine game in May. Only this was November. In the World Series. In the biggest game of his life. Yep, this Peña postseason just kept getting better and better.
