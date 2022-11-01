ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

5 N.J. girls soccer players make roster for All-America game

Five players were selected this week to play in the All-American game in December. Freehold Township’s Gabby Koluch and Kayla Wong, Hunterdon Central’s Reagan Schubach, Pennington’s Ava Brass and Watchung Hills’ Jenna Tobia were all picked to play in the nation’s elite showcase. That game will be played on Dec. 10 in Panama City Beach, Fla.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Vacca’s golden goal sends West Milford into North Jersey, Group 2 semifinals - Field Hockey

Avery Vacca is battered and bruised and was being pushed to her limit along with the rest of the West Milford field hockey team. The junior midfielder suffered a black eye on Monday in the Highlander’s first round win of the sectional tournament, and then in the first quarter of Thursday’s quarterfinal took a ball to the mouth that busted her lip, causing it to swell up.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
247Sports

Rutgers Basketball names team captains

Rutgers basketball has named three team captains heading into the 2022-23 season with tip-off just five days away. Tonight, a trip of upperclassmen were announced with the captain distinction. Caleb McConnell, Paul Mulcahy and Cliff Omoruyi now share the captain title. It is the first time any of these three...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Devils’ John Marino faces tough test against Oilers’ Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl

Discussing the Oilers’ upcoming game against the Devils in a press conference, coach Jay Woodcroft raised his right hand and began listing stats. “You’ve got to give credit to the way the New Jersey Devils are playing at a very high level,” Woodcroft said. “They lead the league in a lot of different categories. You go to the offensive side, I go to the fact that they’ve only given up 25 shots or more in one game.”
NEWARK, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations

Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Four $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In North Jersey

Four second-tier prizewinning Powerball tickets from the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing were sold in North Jersey. Each ticket is good for $50,000. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #34554, 35 Madison Ave., Cresskill;. Bergen County: Montvale Snack Shop, 108 Spring Valley Rd., Montvale;. Essex County: El Caballo Blanco #2, 690 Mount Prospect Ave.,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

What’s happening in the Hunterdon area this weekend and beyond (Nov. 4-10)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BRANCHBURG “The Light from the Yellow Star,” Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies exhibit of works by 60 students inspired by Robert Fisch’s book, through Dec. 31. Raritan Valley Community College, Route 28 West and Lamington Road in North Branch. raritanval.edu, michelle.edgar@raritanval.edu.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

2 winners split $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot

NEW JERSEY – Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, October 29, drawing. Each ticket is worth $232,265. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Middlesex County: Main Street Liquors, located at 881 Main Street, in Sayreville.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy