Field Hockey: North, Group 1 quarterfinals recaps: OT goal sends underdog to semis (PHOTOS)
Kaitlyn Harding scored in overtime to give fifth-seeded Newton a 2-1 win in overtime over fourth-seeded Lenape Valley in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey, Group 1 state tournament in Stanhope. Newton next takes on top-seeded Shore, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in the semifinals on Nov. 7.
Field Hockey: Brosie propels Madison to North Jersey, Group 2 semifinals
NOTE: This story will be updated later. Madison never seems to get flustered in a low-scoring game. The Dodgers have total faith in their defense to keep them in it long enough for the offense to find its legs at the other end of the field. Thursday’s game against Rumson-Fair...
Roselle Catholic’s star-studded boys basketball squad ranked No. 1 nationally
Roselle Catholic ended the 2021-22 season ranked No. 1 in New Jersey for the third time in eight years after defeating Camden in overtime in the final NJSIAA Tournament of Champions last March. The Lions’ status as a team to fear has broadened substantially in the last seven months, and...
Boys Soccer: North 1, Group 3 semifinals roundup for Nov. 2
Killian Yombor scored the only goal of the game for fifth-seeded Morris Hills as it upset top-seeded Ramapo, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, by advancing 8-7 in penalty kicks after playing to a 1-1 tie. Erick Cortes recorded the assist on the goal and Dharm Desai made 10...
5 N.J. girls soccer players make roster for All-America game
Five players were selected this week to play in the All-American game in December. Freehold Township’s Gabby Koluch and Kayla Wong, Hunterdon Central’s Reagan Schubach, Pennington’s Ava Brass and Watchung Hills’ Jenna Tobia were all picked to play in the nation’s elite showcase. That game will be played on Dec. 10 in Panama City Beach, Fla.
Girls volleyball: Sparta avenges playoff loss, beats Old Tappan in NJ 1, Group 2 semis
The second-seeded Sparta girls volleyball team avenged last year’s playoff defeat with a 25-16, 25-21 victory over third-seeded Old Tappan in the semifinals of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament in Sparta. Looking to avoid a second consecutive semifinals defeat against its Bergen County opponent, the...
Vacca’s golden goal sends West Milford into North Jersey, Group 2 semifinals - Field Hockey
Avery Vacca is battered and bruised and was being pushed to her limit along with the rest of the West Milford field hockey team. The junior midfielder suffered a black eye on Monday in the Highlander’s first round win of the sectional tournament, and then in the first quarter of Thursday’s quarterfinal took a ball to the mouth that busted her lip, causing it to swell up.
No. 13 West Orange avenges playoff loss in win over No. 2 Kearny, reaching N1G4 final
The rosters had changed. The venue was different. Even the weather—with temperatures that aligned more with Opening Day than the later rounds in the state tournament—had provided a stark change of tune. But for West Orange, the emotion and pain that it felt a year ago in a...
Who’s lighting it up? Top Union County Conference girls soccer season-long stat leaders
The season is coming to a close and NJ Advance Media is highlighting the best of the best in every single conference and league in the state. Check out the lists below to see the top season-long Union County Conference stat leaders in three statistical categories: points, goals, assists and saves.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS football team to host Hackensack in regional invitational semifinals
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team will host Hackensack in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 5 regional invitational tournament on Thursday, Nov. 3, at Foley Field at 6 p.m. The Bengals received a quarterfinal bye. Hackensack defeated...
MaxPreps
High school basketball rankings: Roselle Catholic opens at No. 1 in Preseason MaxPreps Top 25
Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) begins the season as our team to beat after capturing its fifth New Jersey Tournament of Champions title last season to finish the year ranked No. 4 nationally with a record of 29-2. The Lions look to continue their ascension this season behind one of the...
Rutgers Basketball names team captains
Rutgers basketball has named three team captains heading into the 2022-23 season with tip-off just five days away. Tonight, a trip of upperclassmen were announced with the captain distinction. Caleb McConnell, Paul Mulcahy and Cliff Omoruyi now share the captain title. It is the first time any of these three...
3 Separate $50,000 Winning Powerball Lottery Tickets Sold in South Jersey
The Halloween night Powerball drawing was very profitable for three players in South Jersey. Three separate $50,000 winning lottery tickets were sold in Burlington County, Camden County, and Ocean County. Those winning tickets reportedly matched four of the five white balls and the red Power Ball drawn Monday, October 31st,...
Devils’ John Marino faces tough test against Oilers’ Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl
Discussing the Oilers’ upcoming game against the Devils in a press conference, coach Jay Woodcroft raised his right hand and began listing stats. “You’ve got to give credit to the way the New Jersey Devils are playing at a very high level,” Woodcroft said. “They lead the league in a lot of different categories. You go to the offensive side, I go to the fact that they’ve only given up 25 shots or more in one game.”
N.J. Olympics boxing star Shakur Stevenson stood inches from Takeoff before rapper was shot, report says
As police continue to investigate the shooting death of rap star Takeoff, a new angle to the tragedy has come to light. TMZ reports New Jersey boxing legend Shakur Stevenson, a Newark native and Olympic champion, “was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Takeoff right before the rapper was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Houston.”
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations
Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
Four $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In North Jersey
Four second-tier prizewinning Powerball tickets from the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing were sold in North Jersey. Each ticket is good for $50,000. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #34554, 35 Madison Ave., Cresskill;. Bergen County: Montvale Snack Shop, 108 Spring Valley Rd., Montvale;. Essex County: El Caballo Blanco #2, 690 Mount Prospect Ave.,...
What’s happening in the Hunterdon area this weekend and beyond (Nov. 4-10)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BRANCHBURG “The Light from the Yellow Star,” Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies exhibit of works by 60 students inspired by Robert Fisch’s book, through Dec. 31. Raritan Valley Community College, Route 28 West and Lamington Road in North Branch. raritanval.edu, michelle.edgar@raritanval.edu.
wrnjradio.com
2 winners split $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot
NEW JERSEY – Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, October 29, drawing. Each ticket is worth $232,265. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Middlesex County: Main Street Liquors, located at 881 Main Street, in Sayreville.
Field of Dreams: Restoration work nearly complete on historic Hinchliffe Stadium
Hinchliffe Stadium was a home field for Black baseball players excluded from the Major Leagues in the 1930s and 1940s. But for the last 25 years, the stadium has been nearly forgotten.
NJ.com
NJ
