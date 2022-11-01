Read full article on original website
ESPN
Felix Auger-Aliassime rallies in Paris; Rafael Nadal stumbles
PARIS -- Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. The eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6) to...
tennisuptodate.com
Felix Auger-Aliassime surpasses Rafael Nadal in peculiar statistic following third consecutive title win
Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime is on a roll this month, capturing the title at the Swiss Indoors Basel on Sunday. With his third title in as many weeks, the 22-year-old now has one more indoor title than 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal (2) has collected in two decades. While Nadal has won nearly 100 singles titles (92), only two of them — 2005 Madrid (hardcourt) and 2013 Sao Paulo (clay) — have come indoors.
tennismajors.com
Paris Masters: Paul sets up Nadal clash
American Tommy Paul won against Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4 to reach the second round of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Tuesday. Paul, ranked No 31, will face second seed Rafael Nadal next. Nadal's opening round opponent in Paris: @TommyPaul1 🇺🇸. The American sees off Bautista...
tennismajors.com
Paris Masters: Draper reaches second round, defeating French current No1 Rinderknech
Jack Draper moved into the second round of Paris Masters by defeating French wildcard Arthur Rinderknech and current French best ranked player (42nd), 6-3, 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Tuesday afternoon. Draper, ranked No 45, will face American Frances Tiafoe, the No 16 seed, next. The perfect Paris debut...
ESPN
Novak Djokovic, Andrey Rublev advance at Paris Masters
PARIS -- Defending champion Novak Djokovic started his chase for a record-extending 39th Masters title by beating Maxime Cressy of the United States 7-6 (1), 6-4 in the second round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday. In the first meeting between the two, Cressy saved three break points in the...
FOX Sports
Auger-Aliassime, Rublev in ATP Finals as Fritz, Nadal lose
PARIS (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. Eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6)...
tennismajors.com
Paris Masters: Dimitrov sets up clash with Alcaraz in last 16
Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov reached the last 16 of Paris Masters by beating Italian lucky loser Fabio Fognini 6-0, 7-5 at the Accor Arena on Wednesday evening. Dimitrov, ranked No 28, will face Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, the top seed, next. Last 16 bound 👏@GrigorDimitrov improves to 5-2 lifetime vs Fognini –...
tennismajors.com
Rafael Nadal as a father: “A major change in my life, you need to adapt”
Rafael Nadal was able to spend three weeks at home with his newborn son before he left to play the Rolex Paris Masters 2022, his first tournament since becoming a father for the first time. Announcing himself “happy to be back on the Tour” and obviously “happy” to become a...
tennismajors.com
Dow Tennis Classic: Kenin reaches second round
Wildcard Sofia Kenin defeated wild card Maria Mateas 7-5, 6-2 to advance to the second round of the Dow Tennis Classic at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Tuesday evening. Former Australian Open champion Kenin, ranked No 253 after injury, will face the winner of the match between Canadian Carol Zhao and American Madison Brengle, the second seed, next.
tennismajors.com
Paris Masters: Musetti keeps his winning mood, Ruud next
Italian Lorenzo Musetti won against Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4, 6-2 to move into the last 16 of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Wednesday. Musetti, ranked No 23, will face Norwegian Casper Ruud, the No 3 seed, next. Ahead of his victory, the 20-year-old Italian defeated Croat Marin Čilić,...
tennismajors.com
Paris Masters: Musetti upsets Ruud to reach first Masters 1000 quarter-final
Italian Lorenzo Musetti upset third seed Casper Ruud 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to move into the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Thursday. It was Musetti’s first win against a top 5 player and means he’ll be in his first Masters 1000 quarter-final. The Italian will now play the winner of the match between Serb Novak Djokovic, the No 6 seed, and Russian Karen Khachanov.
tennismajors.com
Paris Masters: Good start for Tsitsipas against Evans
Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the No 5 seed, defeated Daniel Evans 6-3, 6-4 to reach the last 16 of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Wednesday. Tsitsipas, ranked No 5, will face the winner of the match between French qualifier Corentin Moutet and No 12 seed Cameron Norrie next. Evans,...
tennismajors.com
Paris Masters: In-form Rune ends Hurkacz’s hopes of reaching ATP Finals
In-form Dane Holger Rune reached the last 16 of Paris Masters by beating Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 10 seed, 7-5, 6-1 at the Accor Arena on Wednesday evening. Rune, who broke into the world’s top 20 for the first time on Monday at No 18, will play Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 7 seed, next.
tennismajors.com
Impressive Djokovic into last eight in Paris, plays Italian Musetti next
Six-time champion Novak Djokovic, the No 6 seed, defeated Russian Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-1 to move into the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Thursday evening. Djokovic, ranked No 7, took revenge for his loss to Khachanov in the 2018 final and will face Italian Lorenzo...
tennismajors.com
After 3 AM, Moutet stuns Norrie to advance to last 16 in Paris
French qualifier Corentin Moutet edged out No 12 seed Cameron Norrie 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (3) to advance to the last 16 of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Wednesday night. Moutet, ranked No 64, will play Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the No 5 seed, next. The victory marks Moutet’s first...
tennismajors.com
World No 1 Alcaraz turns on the style with win over Dimitrov in Paris
World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz cruised to a 6-1, 6-3 win over Grigor Dimitrov as he moved ominously into the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters on Thursday. The top-seeded Spaniard, still sporting tape on his left knee, needed just 72 minutes for victory as he set up a clash with either Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev or in-form Dane Holger Rune.
tennismajors.com
Dow Tennis Classic: American Krueger through to second round
American Ashlyn Krueger reached the second round of the Dow Tennis Classic by winning against Japanese Moyuka Uchijima, the No 8 seed, 6-1, 7-6 (11) at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Tuesday night. Krueger, ranked No 192, will face wildcard Peyton Stearns next. Midland WTA 125, other first-round results (Greater...
tennismajors.com
Former champ Khachanov sets Djokovic clash at Paris Masters
Russian Karen Khachanov advanced to the last 16 of Paris Masters by edging out Swiss qualifier Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Tuesday evening. Khachanov, ranked No 19, will face Serb Novak Djokovic, the No 6 seed, next in a rematch of the 2018 final. 2018...
tennismajors.com
Dow Tennis Classic: Canadian qualifier Sebov makes second round
Canadian qualifier Katherine Sebov advanced to the second round of the Dow Tennis Classic by beating American qualifier Robin Montgomery 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-3 at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Tuesday. Sebov, ranked No 229, will face Chinese Lin Zhu, the No 3 seed, next. Midland WTA 125, other first-round...
tennismajors.com
ATP Finals field is set as Rublev, Auger-Aliassime complete eight-man field for Turin
The field is set for the ATP Finals in Turin. Gilles Simon’s epic win over Taylor Fritz at the Paris Masters on Wednesday removed the last question mark, ending the American’s hopes of making the Finals for the first time. The result means Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger-Aliassime...
