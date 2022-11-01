Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Woman injured in I-235 motorcycle crash has died
DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman who was injured ina serious motorcycle crash on Oct. 30 has died, according to Des Moines police. Police said 35-year-old Lynz Ross, of Des Moines, died Wednesday. She had been in critical condition. Ross was a passenger on the motorcycle when it crashed...
Iowa woman dies after Sunday motorcycle accident; man still in critical condition
Ross was the passenger on a motorcycle that collided with a car around 3:35 a.m. Sunday at 19th Street and the westbound I-235 off-ramp.
KCJJ
Des Moines man accused of vandalizing police cruisers with tire iron after chase on I-380
A central Iowa man faces numerous charges after allegedly leading law enforcement on a chase along Interstates 80 and 380, then using a tire iron to vandalize two police cruisers. According to arrest records from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, a caller reported seeing 29-year-old Lorenza Johnson of Des Moines...
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa man crashed stolen vehicle into tree
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A Quad Cities man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle and later crashing into a tree. William McCaskill faces multiple charges, including felony eluding, burglary, possession of firearm as a felon and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines woman injured, arrested for public intoxication
A West Des Moines woman was injured in a fall while “heavily intoxicated” Wednesday night in Waukee, which led to her arrest. Tamatha Ann Laforce, 54, of 1122 62nd St., West Des Moines, was charged with public intoxication and as a fugitive from justice. The incident began about...
KCCI.com
Johnston officer injured after shooting self in foot at Altoona police indoor shooting range
ALTOONA, Iowa — A Johnston police officer was injured after shooting themself in the foot at the Altoona Police Department shooting range. According to Johnston police, the injury happened Thursday morning during training. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
KCRG.com
Des Moines hospital sees record number of kids in emergency room
Des Moines hospital sees record number of kids in emergency room
Des Moines house engulfed in flames Tuesday night, officials say
The fire department says the family was cooking on a stove or grill in the basement at 2600 E. Porter Ave around 11 p.m. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. However, authorities believe the cooking food was left unattended, which caught on fire and spread through the top of the house.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man's Probation Revoked in BV County Due to Des Moines Shooting ; Will Serve Additional Prison Time
A Storm Lake man had his probation revoked this week in Buena Vista County District Court due to being involved in a shooting incident in Des Moines last year. In January of 2021, Reath Yak pleaded guilty in BV County to 2nd Degree Theft and two counts of 3rd Degree Burglary. He was placed on probation for three years with the Iowa Department of Corrections. Yak was arrested by Storm Lake Police in October of 2020, as he was wanted on multiple BV County warrants for theft and burglary.
iheart.com
Ankeny Police Traffic Enforcement Unit to Target Three Areas This Week
(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department says its Traffic Enforcement Unit will be working in three areas of town this week, due to resident complaints of speeding and reckless driving in those areas. The areas of town include:. SW Magazine Road. SW Vera Cruz Lane. SW 11th Street. The...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning, November 3rd, 2022
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning, November 3rd, 2022
Ankeny teacher seriously injured in bicycle crash defying odds after weeks in a coma
DES MOINES, Iowa — The harrowing journey has provided inspiration. “Just trying to stay hopeful when you are in the middle of a wind storm that you are gonna see a sunny day again,” said Sadie Lage. The recovery process has showed determination. “He’s in there and he’s fighting and I don’t think he’ll stop […]
KCCI.com
Teen dies after being struck on Interstate 80
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A teenager is dead after being struck on Interstate 80, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 10:30 p.m. Monday. According to troopers, a tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 when 18-year-old Davis O. Cooper entered the roadway. He was struck and killed.
KCCI.com
Woman in hospital after shooting in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman has been taken to the hospital after a shooting on East 35th Street in Des Moines on Monday. Des Moines police say the woman was shot in the abdomen. She was conscious and alert at the scene and was transported to the hospital.
Creston Police Report 2 Arrests
(Creston) A Creston woman faces burglary charges. Creston Police arrested 51-year-old Crystal Elaine Conley at her residence on Wednesday morning. Officers transported Conley to the Union County Jail on a charge of 3rd -degree attempted burglary. Authorities released Conley after she posted bond. Creston Police arrested 18-year-old Rowan Davis Pope...
KCCI.com
Two people seriously injured in motorcycle accident on I-235 exit in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people are in the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Des Moines. Des Moines police say a motorcycle collided with a car on the north side of the Interstate 235 and MLK Parkway bridge around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Two people on the motorcycle were...
Des Moines Business Record
BREAKING: Details unveiled for $600 million development in West Des Moines
The centerpiece of the proposed Grand Experience development is a 220,000-square-foot facility with an indoor water park, family entertainment center, hotel and business conference center. The facility is planned north of the MidAmerican Engery Company RecPlex at 6500 Grand Ave. in West Des Moines. Rendering by Architectural Design Consultants Inc.
KCCI.com
Motorcyclist in hospital after crash near Wells Fargo Arena
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is in the hospital following a crash Saturday evening in Des Moines. It happened at 2nd Avenue and Crocker Street near Wells Fargo Arena around 5:30 p.m. Des Moines police say the motorcyclist was seriously injured. The crash remains under investigation.
Iowa Truck Driver Arrested for Colorado Murder
John Thoren of Ankeny, Iowa was sleeping in his semi-truck in the wee hours of the morning on Friday, October 28, when he was woken up by loud banging noises on the side of his truck. To Thoren's surprise, a woman whom he claims he didn't know, was hurling rocks...
KCCI.com
Man accused of killing Des Moines woman on trial
DES MOINES, Iowa — The first day of a murder trial started Monday morning in Polk County court, but prosecutors will have to make their case without some key evidence. Tony Arterberry is charged with killing Rhonda Howard back in May in her Des Moines apartment. Arterberry's initial interview...
