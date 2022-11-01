Read full article on original website
New Hunting & Firearms Store Open in Lubbock Area
A new store is open up for the people who love to hunt in West Texas. This may be your new place. It is called 5S Outdoors and South Texas Arms. They just had their grand opening and are ready to serve the Lubbock community for all your hunting and firearm needs.
Ajuua’s Mexican Restaurant Sets Opening For Lubbock
Back in May, I told you about a place opening in Lubbock from Midland and Odessa and everyone gets excited for it to come. Well, it is time to enjoy!. It's called Ajuua's Mexican Restaurant. While I've never visited this place, many people have been raving about it and saying they've always wanted it to come to Lubbock. Ajuua's owner Zeke Ramirez finally decided to open one here. So let's get excited and bring on the margaritas and good times.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Wednesday. The crash happened in the 4900 block of South Loop 289 at around 7:30 p.m.
Local Man Dresses As LP&L Bill For Halloween, Terrifies Lubbock Residents
Guys, I really thought I'd seen it all, but this year, I came across what has to be the absolute scariest costume of all time. Lubbock man Ronald Lee Murdock came up with an amazing idea and dressed up as something that everyone in Lubbock is afraid of... An LP&L...
everythinglubbock.com
Dillard’s is having their Scentsational Event on Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas—This is Dillard’s biggest one-day event for beauty and fragrance this holiday season. Shop at both stores in the South Plains Mall on Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Receive a $25 reward certificate with every $100 you spend in beauty and fragrance, up to $400. Redeem your certificate in beauty & fragrance the day of the event through November 23,2022.
Argument at Lubbock bar Results in one Person With Injuries
An argument at a Lubbock bar results in one person being discovered with injuries at a motel. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to the 5200 block of Avenue Q South Drive at 2am Tuesday, November 1. The initial call that was received was due to a report of shots fired at the Hub City Inn, a motel in that area.
everythinglubbock.com
West Texas Hero Homes is sponsoring Habitat for Humanity Veterans Day Build
LUBBOCK, Texas—The Habitat Veterans Day Build will kicks off on November 5th and runs through November 11 at 11:00 a.m. on Veterans Day. Habitat received a gift from a female veteran who died and wanted us to build a Habitat house for a local veteran. The West Texas Home Builders Hero Homes program is also sponsoring and several local veterans groups are helping plan the event. We need the community to come out and support this effort. Breakfast, lunch, snacks are provided for volunteers and shirts while they last. Must be 18 and up for construction. No skills needed. Volunteers to help with things other than construction needed as well. Reach out to Christy Reeves with questions: creeves@lubbockhabitat.org and get registered to help at lubbockhabitat.org.
Lubbock Woman Nearly Struck by Flying Ladder on Loop 289
Do you ever have one of those crazy moments where you see something terrible about to happen and the whole world slows down as you process your next move? Well, that happened to me on the way to work this morning when a ladder came flying off of a truck driving in front of me.
Lubbock’s Toasted Yolk Changes Grand Opening, Adds Lots of Giveaways
Back in January, I told you that a new place is taking over the old Panera Bread at 6807 Milwaukee Avenue that closed down. We finally got some exciting news about that spot. While there are still two other Panera Bread locations in Lubbock, we're excited to see Toasted Yolk Cafe coming soon to that long-available building.
LPD reveals name, new details in crash with box truck in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Thursday provided an update on a Wednesday evening crash that left one person with serious injuries. According to a press release, police were called at 7:31 p.m. to the west bound access lanes near the 4900 block of South Loop 289. Police said Anthony Deleon, 30, was […]
Lubbock Restaurants & Customers Why Don’t We Have This?
Every time I see something cool I want to try and do, Lubbock never has it and this is another one of those things. Too Good To Go not only helps consumers but also businesses as well and I think it should come to the area. The goal of this app is to make sure food gets eaten and not wasted which is great for everyone.
The Self-Checkout Won’t Kill You, Lubbock…It’s Not That Hard
I never realized people were so lazy that they would pick a fight over needing to check themselves out. I've always preferred checking myself out when I buy my groceries or whatnot. It minimizes the chances of having an awkward interaction with someone and leaves me to my own devices. It really don't mind doing the "extra work" of waving my items over a scanner and bagging them myself.
Lubbock-native owned brunch spot, Toasted Yolk, to open November 7
Ready for brunch? The Toasted Yolk Cafe announced in a press release its grand opening for November 7.
fox34.com
Lubbock residents’ homes at risk, owners ask county to step in
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some South Lubbock County residents say recent construction is putting their homes in danger, and now they are asking county commissioners to step in to correct the problem. Michael Frith claims to have lived in the area for more than a decade. He says the water...
Steak dinners, champagne and vodka: Lubbock man admits fraud for charter flight, yacht trip in Miami
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man accepted a plea deal and admitted to defrauding several victims into, among other things, paying for a charter flight to Miami with friends. J. Nicholas Bryant, 26, was arrested in December 2021. According to court documents, in November 2021, Bryant negotiated with a private charter flight company for flights […]
More Places In Lubbock Serve Hotpot Than You Might Think
If you aren't familiar with the term 'hotpot', it's a cooking method that originated in China, that allows restaurant guests to cook their own food, right at their table. There is basically a pot of soup stock that stays simmering in the center of the table, and various plates of meat and vegetables to choose from to cook for yourself. It's a fun way to spend the evening out with your family and friends enjoying food from a different culture.
KCBD
Community Christian Church Holiday Extravaganza to benefit Meals on Wheels
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - HO HO HO…it’s “that time of year” already? It’s time to begin your holiday shopping! Community Christian Church’s Annual Holiday Extravaganza is just around the corner. There will be hundreds of gift baskets available for purchase as well as wreaths, home décor, and homemade jams and jellies. The crowd-favorite bake sale will also be stocked with homemade loaves of bread, treats, pies, jams, and jellies.
Is November 1st an Appropriate Time to Put Up Christmas Décor in Lubbock?
As I was scrolling through TikTok today, I was bombarded by videos of people scurrying to put up all of their Christmas decorations now that it is officially November. Of course, this then brings up the annual debate of whether or not it is okay to start decorating for Christmas before Thanksgiving. There are the holiday die-hards out there that strongly believe each holiday deserves its own time to shine, and then there are the Christmas lovers that think it is never too early to put up their lights and get out the tree.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Thursday Evening Weather Update: November 3rd, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update. Tonight: Breezy with storms east. Low of 52°. Winds S→W 18-22 MPH. Tomorrow: Isolated showers and strong winds. High of ↓63°. Winds W 20-25 MPH. Scattered showers and storms are expected...
