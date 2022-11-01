ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotsylvania County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA

$1M lottery ticket sold at Reston, Virginia 7-Eleven

RESTON, Va. — Someone became a millionaire after buying a lottery ticket at a Reston local 7-Eleven. The lucky winner purchased the ticket at 2303 Soapstone Drive. In addition, two Virginia tickets also won $100,000 by purchasing tickets at Spencers Express, 5144 Centralia Road in North Chesterfield and through valottery.com.
RESTON, VA
WUSA

VERIFY: Are fewer people buying houses?

WASHINGTON — Mortgage rates have shot up this year, and just yesterday, the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again. That could potentially push mortgage rates even higher, so we’re verifying how increased rates have already impacted our local housing market. THE QUESTION:. Are fewer people buying houses in...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy