ESPN
Felix Auger-Aliassime rallies in Paris; Rafael Nadal stumbles
PARIS -- Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. The eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6) to...
Tommy Paul upsets No. 2 Rafael Nadal at Paris Masters
Seven years into his pro career, Tommy Paul pulled off arguably his biggest victory on Wednesday, downing second-seeded Rafael Nadal
tennismajors.com
Rafael Nadal as a father: “A major change in my life, you need to adapt”
Rafael Nadal was able to spend three weeks at home with his newborn son before he left to play the Rolex Paris Masters 2022, his first tournament since becoming a father for the first time. Announcing himself “happy to be back on the Tour” and obviously “happy” to become a...
tennisuptodate.com
Felix Auger-Aliassime surpasses Rafael Nadal in peculiar statistic following third consecutive title win
Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime is on a roll this month, capturing the title at the Swiss Indoors Basel on Sunday. With his third title in as many weeks, the 22-year-old now has one more indoor title than 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal (2) has collected in two decades. While Nadal has won nearly 100 singles titles (92), only two of them — 2005 Madrid (hardcourt) and 2013 Sao Paulo (clay) — have come indoors.
tennismajors.com
Paris Masters: Musetti keeps his winning mood, Ruud next
Italian Lorenzo Musetti won against Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4, 6-2 to move into the last 16 of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Wednesday. Musetti, ranked No 23, will face Norwegian Casper Ruud, the No 3 seed, next. Ahead of his victory, the 20-year-old Italian defeated Croat Marin Čilić,...
ESPN
Novak Djokovic, Andrey Rublev advance at Paris Masters
PARIS -- Defending champion Novak Djokovic started his chase for a record-extending 39th Masters title by beating Maxime Cressy of the United States 7-6 (1), 6-4 in the second round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday. In the first meeting between the two, Cressy saved three break points in the...
FOX Sports
Auger-Aliassime, Rublev in ATP Finals as Fritz, Nadal lose
PARIS (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. Eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6)...
tennismajors.com
Sensational Simon postpones retirement with win over Fritz in Paris, ending American’s ATP Finals hopes
Frenchman Gilles Simon postponed his retirement plans for at least another day as he produced another brilliant, logic-defying victory at the Paris Masters on Wednesday. The 37-year-old, in his last tournament, beat Taylor Fritz, the No 9 seed, 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 at the Accor Arena to reach the last 16 and end the American’s hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals.
tennismajors.com
Dow Tennis Classic: Jang sets up McNally clash in round two
Su Jeong Jang advanced to the second round of the Dow Tennis Classic by defeating American qualifier Kayla Day 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Wednesday evening. Korean Jang, ranked No 116, will face No 7 seed Catherine McNally next. Midland WTA 125, other first-round results (Greater...
tennisuptodate.com
WTA Finals Schedule Day Two including Swiatek-Kasatkina and Gauff-Garcia
The second day of the WTA Finals will bring us the world number one on the courts as Swiatek starts her campaign. Swiatek has been picked by many to win the event in Forth Worth but today will mark her first time playing on the court. It's going to be interesting to see how she does as she'll face a player she played many times this year and each match was an easy victory for her.
tennismajors.com
Dow Tennis Classic: Canadian qualifier Sebov makes second round
Canadian qualifier Katherine Sebov advanced to the second round of the Dow Tennis Classic by beating American qualifier Robin Montgomery 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-3 at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Tuesday. Sebov, ranked No 229, will face Chinese Lin Zhu, the No 3 seed, next. Midland WTA 125, other first-round...
tennismajors.com
Dow Tennis Classic: American Krueger through to second round
American Ashlyn Krueger reached the second round of the Dow Tennis Classic by winning against Japanese Moyuka Uchijima, the No 8 seed, 6-1, 7-6 (11) at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Tuesday night. Krueger, ranked No 192, will face wildcard Peyton Stearns next. Midland WTA 125, other first-round results (Greater...
atptour.com
Djokovic Makes Sharp Start To Paris Title Defence
Playing for the first time since winning back-to-back indoor titles in early October, Novak Djokovic extended his win streak to 10 with a clinical victory against Maxime Cressy on Tuesday at the Rolex Paris Masters. In a 7-6(1), 6-4 win against the Paris-born American, Djokovic was imperious on serve, which...
tennismajors.com
Dow Tennis Classic: Mandlik moves into second round
American Elizabeth Mandlik won against Romanian Gabriela Lee 6-4, 7-5 to reach the second round of the Dow Tennis Classic at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Tuesday night. Mandlik, ranked No 122, will face the winner of the match between Canadian wildcard Eugenie Bouchard and Colombian Camila Osorio, the No 5 seed, next.
FOX Sports
Jabeur rallies past Pegula, Sakkari wins again at WTA Finals
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ons Jabeur wasn't used to the idea of playing so soon after a loss in her WTA Finals debut. Took her a bit to adjust as well. The Tunisian rallied for a three-set victory over Jessica Pegula on Wednesday night, keeping alive the U.S. Open finalist's hopes of advancing out of group play in the season-ending event.
atptour.com
Granollers & Zeballos Set For Third Straight Nitto ATP Finals Appearance
Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos are the sixth team to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals, which will be played from 13-20 November at the Pala Alpitour in Turin. The Spanish-Argentine tandem will make its third consecutive appearance at the season finale. Granollers and Zeballos advanced to the semi-finals of...
