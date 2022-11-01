ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers responds to big trades made by Eagles, Vikings

The Green Bay Packers were linked to several potential trades before the Nov. 1 deadline, but ultimately did not make any moves. That put them at odds with several NFC contenders, who actively got better in their pursuit of a championship. The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson, while the Philadelphia Eagles added pass-rushing help in Robert Quinn.
GREEN BAY, WI
News Breaking LIVE

NFL Coach Dies at 38

Longtime National Football Association coach Adam Zimmer has died at 38, according to his family. Zimmer was an NFL assistant coach for 17 seasons, getting his start in 2006 as an assistant linebackers coach with the New Orleans Saints. He later worked with the Kansas City Chiefs in a similar position from 2010 to 2012, according to ESPN.

Comments / 0

Community Policy