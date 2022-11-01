Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-NFL Coach Wade Phillips Sends Clear Message About Lovie Smith's Defense
Through two quarters of football tonight, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been nearly perfect, completing 14 of 18 passes for 176 yards. One former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator thinks the Texans' coverage scheme is a big reason why. In a series of tweets posted during ...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers responds to big trades made by Eagles, Vikings
The Green Bay Packers were linked to several potential trades before the Nov. 1 deadline, but ultimately did not make any moves. That put them at odds with several NFC contenders, who actively got better in their pursuit of a championship. The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson, while the Philadelphia Eagles added pass-rushing help in Robert Quinn.
NFL Coach Dies at 38
Longtime National Football Association coach Adam Zimmer has died at 38, according to his family. Zimmer was an NFL assistant coach for 17 seasons, getting his start in 2006 as an assistant linebackers coach with the New Orleans Saints. He later worked with the Kansas City Chiefs in a similar position from 2010 to 2012, according to ESPN.
4 Detroit Lions coaching candidates to replace Dan Campbell
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is one of the most well-liked figures in the NFL. Liked by players and
Ray Guy, only NFL punter in Hall of Fame, dies after long illness
Ray Guy, considered by many to be the greatest punter in NFL history, died Thursday following a lengthy illness. His
“The sauce of championships”: Steve Young compares 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey to Ricky Watters
Ricky Watters played four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (1991-94) and was a big reason why the team won its fifth Super Bowl championship during the 1994 campaign. After that season, the 49ers allowed Watters to leave for the Philadelphia Eagles, where the running back had three consecutive seasons of 1,550 or more total yards.
Hall of Fame Punter, Raiders Legend Ray Guy Dead at 72
The Southern Miss alum was selected to seven Pro Bowls in a 14-year NFL career.
Woody Paige: Time for Broncos to bring back Elway, Manning, Shanahan and Kubiak
Broncos, bring back John Elway, Peyton Manning, Gary Kubiak and Mike Shanahan. The franchise’s fabulous four have resumes with an aggregate NFL total of 24 — count ‘em — 24 Super Bowls. In his 27 seasons with the Broncos Elway was a quarterback in five championship...
PFN names Giants' Brian Daboll Midseason Coach of the Year
Coming into the season, nobody could have forecasted the New York Giants to have a 6-2 record going into Week 9. The coaching staff deserves a ton of credit for Big Blue’s surprising record and head coach Brian Daboll has put together quite the campaign for Coach of the Year consideration.
Comments / 1