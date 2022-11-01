Read full article on original website
Related
tennismajors.com
Tommy Paul backs up victory over Nadal with straight set takedown of Carreno Busta in Paris
American Tommy Paul notched the biggest win of his career on Wednesday in Paris when he defeated 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in three sets. On Thursday he continued his fine form by earning a victory over Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, the No 14 seed, 6-4, 6-4 to move into the last 8 of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Thursday evening.
tennismajors.com
Brilliant Rune into Paris Masters semi-finals as Alcaraz quits with side injury
Rising Dane Holger Rune produced a statement-making victory as he advanced to the semi-finals of the Paris Masters when world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz quit in the second set because of injury. The 19-year-old had been the better player for most of the match and was leading 6-3, 6-6 and...
tennismajors.com
Felix Auger-Aliassime sends a message to his title rivals in Paris: “I think I’ll have enough energy to wrap up the tournament”
When Felix Auger-Aliassime arrived in Paris for the start of the Rolex Paris Masters, he was physically and mentally tired, not surprising given that he has won three tournaments in the past three weeks. Victories in Florence, Antwerp and Basel put him on his way to securing a place in...
tennismajors.com
Fearless Rune ends Auger-Aliassime streak to reach first Masters 1000 final in Paris
Danish teenager Holger Rune continued his stunning week at the Paris Masters as he ended the winning streak of Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime with a 6-4, 6-2 victory at the Accor Arena to reach his first Masters 1000 final. The 19-yar-old, who began the year ranked No 103, was in control...
tennismajors.com
Djokovic edges Tsitsipas in classic to reach eighth Paris Masters final
Former world No 1 Novak Djokovic edged out Stefanos Tsitsipas in a brilliant semi-final at the Paris Masters on Saturday to reach the final of the Masters 1000 for an eighth time. The six-time champion outplayed Tsitsipas in the first set but the Greek hit back superbly, only for Djokovic...
tennismajors.com
What Alcaraz’s withdrawal and Rune’s meteoric week means for the ATP Finals field and the race for year-end No 1
The withdrawal of Carlos Alcaraz through injury and the meteoric week by Holger Rune will have a big impact on the end of season, in particular the ATP Finals and Davis Cup finals. First of all, world No 1 Alcaraz is out of both, having suffered an abdominal injury in...
tennismajors.com
Storming Auger-Aliassime outplays Tiafoe to reach semi-finals
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime extended his winning streak to 16 matches as he beat American Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-4 on Friday to move into the semi-finals of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena. The eighth seed, who has won three tournaments in the past three weeks (Florence, Antwerp, Basel), needed six...
tennismajors.com
‘Beating the world No 1 feels great’ – What Alcaraz win means to ‘much calmer’ Rune
It was a second-set walkover, but nonetheless a win’s a win. Holger Rune is into the semi-finals of the Rolex Paris Masters after defeating world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-6 (ret) – the first time he’s achieved the feat of beating a man on top of the world rankings.
tennismajors.com
Dow Tennis Classic: Stearns advances to last eight
Wildcard Peyton Stearns advanced to the last 8 of the Dow Tennis Classic by winning against Ashlyn Krueger 6-2, 6-3 at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Thursday evening. Stearns, ranked No 244, will face the winner of the match between Canadian qualifier Katherine Sebov and Chinese Lin Zhu, the No 3 seed, next.
tennismajors.com
Danish teen Rune ready for the ultimate test as he takes on world No 1 Alcaraz in Paris
When Carlos Alcaraz was making history by winning the US Open in September and becoming the youngest man ever to hold the No 1 ranking, Holger Rune was busy doing his own thing, focusing on doing things at his own pace. Compared to the incredible rise of Alcaraz, Rune’s rise...
tennismajors.com
Dow Tennis Classic: McNally books spot in semi-finals
No 7 seed Catherine McNally edged out wildcard Sofia Kenin 6-3, 0-6, 6-4 to reach the semi-finals of the Dow Tennis Classic at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Friday night. McNally, ranked No 111, will play American wildcard Peyton Stearns next. Ahead of her victory, Catherine McNally beat Alycia Parks...
tennismajors.com
Dow Tennis Classic: Caty McNally into quarter-finals, to face Sofia Kenin
American Caty McNally, the No 7 seed, beat Su Jeong Jang 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the last 8 of the Dow Tennis Classic at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Thursday night. McNally, ranked No 111, will play wildcard and former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin next. The 20-year-old American...
tennismajors.com
Dow Tennis Classic: Hibino makes quarter-finals
Japanese Nao Hibino won against American Robin Anderson 7-6 (2), 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Dow Tennis Classic at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Thursday evening. Hibino, ranked No 144, will face American Ann Li next. In the previous round, the Japanese beat Chinese Shuai Zhang, the top...
tennismajors.com
Musetti uncertain if he will play Next Gen Finals
Italian Lorenzo Musetti said he will “decide in the next few days” if he will play in next week’s Next Gen Finals as he digests a long year which has included 31 events. The 20-year-old was well beaten by Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters on Friday, the final ATP Tour event of a season which has seen him rise from No 59 to No 23, with his first two ATP titles along the way.
tennismajors.com
Kyrgios agrees to pay £20,000 to charity over “drunk” woman comment at Wimbledon
Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios has paid £20,000 to a leading children’s charity after admitting he was mistaken in claiming a fan whom he complained about during the final at this year’s Championships was drunk. During his match with Novak Djokovic, the Australian told the umpire that a...
tennismajors.com
Sabalenka’s semi-final hopes stay alive with win over Pegula
For the second time in a week, Aryna Sabalenka beat a top-five opponent, this time dismissing Jessica Pegula in straight sets 6-3, 7-5. Sabalenka has now won her last four matches against the American in straight sets, and extended her record against players from the US this year to 11-3.
tennismajors.com
Kasatkina closes the door on Gauff, sets a winner-takes-all clash with Garcia for semi-final spot at WTA Finals
Daria Kasatkina has been a perfect front-runner on the WTA Tour in 2022. The Russian improved to 29-0 when winning the opening set this season with her 7-6 (6), 6-3 win over 18-year-old American Coco Gauff to keep her hopes alive at the WTA Finals. Kasatkina’s victory has three big...
tennismajors.com
“If nothing happens, I hope to be there” – After rough ride in Paris, Nadal wants to play Turin
It was not the happiest of returns to Paris on Wednesday. Rafael Nadal, 14 times a champion in another “arrondissement”, remains without title across the city of lights at the Paris Masters in Bercy, after falling in three sets to Tommy Paul, 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-1. It was disappointing...
Comments / 0