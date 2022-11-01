ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tommy Paul backs up victory over Nadal with straight set takedown of Carreno Busta in Paris

American Tommy Paul notched the biggest win of his career on Wednesday in Paris when he defeated 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in three sets. On Thursday he continued his fine form by earning a victory over Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, the No 14 seed, 6-4, 6-4 to move into the last 8 of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Thursday evening.
Brilliant Rune into Paris Masters semi-finals as Alcaraz quits with side injury

Rising Dane Holger Rune produced a statement-making victory as he advanced to the semi-finals of the Paris Masters when world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz quit in the second set because of injury. The 19-year-old had been the better player for most of the match and was leading 6-3, 6-6 and...
Djokovic edges Tsitsipas in classic to reach eighth Paris Masters final

Former world No 1 Novak Djokovic edged out Stefanos Tsitsipas in a brilliant semi-final at the Paris Masters on Saturday to reach the final of the Masters 1000 for an eighth time. The six-time champion outplayed Tsitsipas in the first set but the Greek hit back superbly, only for Djokovic...
Storming Auger-Aliassime outplays Tiafoe to reach semi-finals

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime extended his winning streak to 16 matches as he beat American Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-4 on Friday to move into the semi-finals of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena. The eighth seed, who has won three tournaments in the past three weeks (Florence, Antwerp, Basel), needed six...
Dow Tennis Classic: Stearns advances to last eight

Wildcard Peyton Stearns advanced to the last 8 of the Dow Tennis Classic by winning against Ashlyn Krueger 6-2, 6-3 at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Thursday evening. Stearns, ranked No 244, will face the winner of the match between Canadian qualifier Katherine Sebov and Chinese Lin Zhu, the No 3 seed, next.
Dow Tennis Classic: McNally books spot in semi-finals

No 7 seed Catherine McNally edged out wildcard Sofia Kenin 6-3, 0-6, 6-4 to reach the semi-finals of the Dow Tennis Classic at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Friday night. McNally, ranked No 111, will play American wildcard Peyton Stearns next. Ahead of her victory, Catherine McNally beat Alycia Parks...
Dow Tennis Classic: Caty McNally into quarter-finals, to face Sofia Kenin

American Caty McNally, the No 7 seed, beat Su Jeong Jang 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the last 8 of the Dow Tennis Classic at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Thursday night. McNally, ranked No 111, will play wildcard and former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin next. The 20-year-old American...
Dow Tennis Classic: Hibino makes quarter-finals

Japanese Nao Hibino won against American Robin Anderson 7-6 (2), 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Dow Tennis Classic at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Thursday evening. Hibino, ranked No 144, will face American Ann Li next. In the previous round, the Japanese beat Chinese Shuai Zhang, the top...
Musetti uncertain if he will play Next Gen Finals

Italian Lorenzo Musetti said he will “decide in the next few days” if he will play in next week’s Next Gen Finals as he digests a long year which has included 31 events. The 20-year-old was well beaten by Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters on Friday, the final ATP Tour event of a season which has seen him rise from No 59 to No 23, with his first two ATP titles along the way.
Kyrgios agrees to pay £20,000 to charity over “drunk” woman comment at Wimbledon

Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios has paid £20,000 to a leading children’s charity after admitting he was mistaken in claiming a fan whom he complained about during the final at this year’s Championships was drunk. During his match with Novak Djokovic, the Australian told the umpire that a...
Sabalenka’s semi-final hopes stay alive with win over Pegula

For the second time in a week, Aryna Sabalenka beat a top-five opponent, this time dismissing Jessica Pegula in straight sets 6-3, 7-5. Sabalenka has now won her last four matches against the American in straight sets, and extended her record against players from the US this year to 11-3.

