Italian Lorenzo Musetti said he will “decide in the next few days” if he will play in next week’s Next Gen Finals as he digests a long year which has included 31 events. The 20-year-old was well beaten by Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters on Friday, the final ATP Tour event of a season which has seen him rise from No 59 to No 23, with his first two ATP titles along the way.

1 DAY AGO