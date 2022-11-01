Read full article on original website
NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree lineRoger MarshToms River, NJ
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
New Jersey Man murdered his wife, dumps body on the side of road.BLOCK WORK MEDIAOcean County, NJ
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Haddon Township overwhelms Glassboro to win South Jersey, Group 1 boys soccer crown
Finn McGovern has great hands for a soccer player. The Haddon Township senior back is a weapon any time the ball crosses the touchline. McGovern travels from sideline to sideline to take his signature long throw ins. Less than three minutes into the South Jersey, Group 1 championship game, McGovern...
Glen Ridge upsets Brearley to win first North 2, Group 1 title since 2019
Heading into the NJSIAA Tournament North 2, Group 1 final, Glen Ridge knew it had nothing to lose as the No. 7 seed playing the No. 1 seed. The Ridgers entered the game riding a two-game upset streak, with wins over the second- and third-seeded teams in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds.
No. 3 Watchung Hills girls soccer tops No. 1 Westfield, wins title in PKs (PHOTOS)
This was the chance of a lifetime for keeper Isabella DeGiovanni, and she wasn’t going to waste it. The Iona commit sat on the sidelines for two years and split time in net a season ago, but this fall, DeGiovanni had the starting job all to herself. It was a long-waited moment for the senior and she went to work from the first game of the season to prove she deserved that spot.
Phillipsburg football shuts down Paterson Eastside to move to NJSIAA North 2 Group 5 final
All that separated the Phillipsburg football team from a return to a sectional championship game was Paterson Eastside, a defensive force that had held five of its last six opponents to 10 points or less.
Football: Northern Highlands gets revenge, four turnovers in win at Irvington (Photos)
When grading the performance of his Northern Highlands defense throughout the season, head coach Dave Cord would give the unit high marks in every aspect except for one - forcing turnovers. Those elusive turnovers finally came for this Highlanders defense, and the timing of them couldn’t have been better.
Football: Willingboro hands Pt. Pleasant Boro 1st loss in Central Jersey Grp 2 semifinal
Fourth-seeded Willingboro knocked off top-seeded Point Pleasant Boro 50-30, and handed them its first loss, in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 2 playoffs in Point Pleasant. Willingboro will next face third-seeded Gloucester in the sectional final on Friday. The first half was a back-and-forth affair...
Boys Soccer: Waldwick defeats Wallington, wins second consecutive N1G1 title
Waldwick and Wallington clashed in a defensive slug fest in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 finals, but it was Waldwick who emerged victorious with a 1-0 victory thanks to a goal from senior Alex Manziano and an eight-save shutout from sophomore goalkeeper Axel da Silva. Waldwick and...
St. Thomas Aquinas, East Brunswick’s Kathryn McSweeney crowned North 2 gymnastics champs
St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 10, highlighted a great weekend of Sectional Championship meets using its depth across the board. The Trojans were crowned North II champions after posting a score of 111.875. This was the top score of any meet on Saturday.
Girls Soccer: 2022 North 1, Group 1 final preview - Glen Rock vs. Waldwick
HS Football Top 20 for Nov. 6: Rankings reshaped following state tournament upsets
What more could Randolph or even Aidan Flowers himself possibly want from the senior after he already orchestrated his Mike Groh moment so splendidly?. One supposes that won’t be fully answered until the newest member of the NJ.com Top 20 squares off against top-seeded and 12th-ranked North Hunterdon Friday in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament North 2, Group 4 final.
Football: Calhoun paces Donovan Catholic past Hudson Catholic in Non-Public A 1st rd.
Najee Calhoun ran for two touchdowns to help lift seventh-seeded Donovan Catholic to a 27-20 overtime win over 10th-seeded Hudson Catholic in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public Group A playoffs in Toms River. Donovan Catholic will next visit second-seeded Bergen Catholic in the quarterfinal next Saturday. Bergen...
Grello leads No. 16 Delran to SJ Group 2 title win over Sterling
Andrew Grello’s selfless nature is one of the reasons why he and Delran’s soccer program has prospered during his tenure. Before this season, Grello had his role changed, from somebody who played more up on the attack for last year’s state Group 2 title team, to being moved to a defensive midfielder spot this year.
Football: Cedar Grove upsets Wood-Ridge on late touchdown to reach N2G1 final
Fourth-seeded Cedar Grove (9-2) punched its ticket to the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 sectional final with a thrilling 17-10 upset victory over top seeded Wood-Ridge (8-2) on Friday night. Senior Edmund Dakar scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 68-yard pass from sophomore Stephen Paradiso with 43...
Football: Newton rolls past Glen Rock, books spot in N2G2 title game
Running the ball and playing strong defense has long been a trademark for teams that succeed in the postseason. But for Newton, this isn’t a formula just for late-October and November. It is what the program has preached since the start of offseason workouts. It has brought more than...
Football: West Orange gets first-ever sectional title bid with overtime win (PHOTOS)
Darnell Grant gets emotional when he thinks about Ron Bligh, West Orange’s now retired athletic director who hired him as head coach in 2019. He promised Bligh four years until the Mountaineers would play for a sectional championship. On Friday, they clinched a spot on that stage for the first time in program history.
No. 15 Caldwell keeps streak going and moves to finals with N2G2 semis win over Ramsey
Harry Boland scored rushing, receiving and defensive touchdowns as top-seeded and No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20 Caldwell took a 42-7 win over fourth-seeded Ramsey in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 playoffs, in West Caldwell. The Chiefs (10-0) will be making its...
Football: Ford takes over again as No. 6 TRN rolls past Marlboro in South, Group 5 semis
Micah Ford put on another electrifying performance to score five touchdowns as top-seeded and No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20 Toms River North rolled to a 42-6 win over fourth-seeded Marlboro in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 5 playoffs, in Toms River. Thanks in...
Princeton Open wrestling results: How did Rutgers, Rider and hosts fare?
The Rutgers, Rider and Princeton wrestling teams kicked off the 2022-2023 season on Sunday at the Princeton Open with all three local schools delivering highlights. Rutgers and Princeton crowned three champions each and Rider finished with two on a day that didn’t answer many of the questions teams had coming into the tournament, while a high school senior captured a title.
Rutgers offered prolific North Jersey QB, Harvard commit Jack Grusser on Saturday | Here’s why, how
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano offered Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) senior quarterback Jack Grusser, a 6-2, 185-pound Harvard commit, a scholarship on Saturday in his office before the start of the Michigan game which Jack attended alongside his brother, Patrick, a class of 2024 passer for DePaul (Wayne, N.J.). Fired Rutgers...
Bayonne to unveil statue to the real ‘Rocky’ at city park on Nov. 12
The rough-and-tumble boxing champ from the streets of Bayonne who inspired the iconic “Rocky” film series and two other movies will never be knocked down again. City officials announced last week plans to unveil a larger-than-life, 2,500-pound statue honoring hometown legend Chuck Wepner during a ceremony at Dennis P. Collins Park at noon on Nov. 12.
