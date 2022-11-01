ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

NJ.com

No. 3 Watchung Hills girls soccer tops No. 1 Westfield, wins title in PKs (PHOTOS)

This was the chance of a lifetime for keeper Isabella DeGiovanni, and she wasn’t going to waste it. The Iona commit sat on the sidelines for two years and split time in net a season ago, but this fall, DeGiovanni had the starting job all to herself. It was a long-waited moment for the senior and she went to work from the first game of the season to prove she deserved that spot.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

HS Football Top 20 for Nov. 6: Rankings reshaped following state tournament upsets

What more could Randolph or even Aidan Flowers himself possibly want from the senior after he already orchestrated his Mike Groh moment so splendidly?. One supposes that won’t be fully answered until the newest member of the NJ.com Top 20 squares off against top-seeded and 12th-ranked North Hunterdon Friday in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament North 2, Group 4 final.
NJ.com

Grello leads No. 16 Delran to SJ Group 2 title win over Sterling

Andrew Grello’s selfless nature is one of the reasons why he and Delran’s soccer program has prospered during his tenure. Before this season, Grello had his role changed, from somebody who played more up on the attack for last year’s state Group 2 title team, to being moved to a defensive midfielder spot this year.
DELRAN, NJ
NJ.com

Princeton Open wrestling results: How did Rutgers, Rider and hosts fare?

The Rutgers, Rider and Princeton wrestling teams kicked off the 2022-2023 season on Sunday at the Princeton Open with all three local schools delivering highlights. Rutgers and Princeton crowned three champions each and Rider finished with two on a day that didn’t answer many of the questions teams had coming into the tournament, while a high school senior captured a title.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Bayonne to unveil statue to the real ‘Rocky’ at city park on Nov. 12

The rough-and-tumble boxing champ from the streets of Bayonne who inspired the iconic “Rocky” film series and two other movies will never be knocked down again. City officials announced last week plans to unveil a larger-than-life, 2,500-pound statue honoring hometown legend Chuck Wepner during a ceremony at Dennis P. Collins Park at noon on Nov. 12.
BAYONNE, NJ
