Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Easy Fry Bread Tacos
My niece gave me this hearty fry bread tacos recipe. It came from a Native American friend of hers in Eufaula, Oklahoma. —Robin Wells, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Prep: 10 min. + rising Cook: 45 min. Makes. 12 servings. Ingredients. 1 loaf frozen white bread dough, thawed. TOPPING:. 1 pound ground...
Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad: Recipes Worth Making
This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad is an easy recipe that is fresh, light, and very healthy. A delicious side that is ideal to accompany most mains. This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad only takes 10 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Country-style hash brown casserole with drop biscuits
Country-style hash brown casserole with drop biscuits/Gin Lee. Country-style hash brown casserole with drop biscuits. This recipe can be put together ahead of time, then baked for forty to forty-five minutes and served for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or even for dinner.
The Daily South
French Onion Chicken Casserole
Rich, cheesy, and loaded with onion flavor, this delicious French Onion Chicken Casserole is perfect for chilly nights. Here, we're sharing what makes this stick-to-your-bones casserole so special, plus what you need to make it and how to freeze it so you can make it ahead of time. What Is...
princesspinkygirl.com
Crack Chicken Chili
This slow cooker Crack Chicken Chili recipe is quick and easy to prepare and is packed with lean protein, fiber, and plenty of spice; it’s filled with addictively delicious flavors that make a hearty homemade dinner. Made with chicken, broth, corn, diced tomatoes and green chilies, Ranch seasoning, onion...
How To Make The Perfect Roasted Cauliflower
This Roasted Cauliflower recipe gives this diverse vegetable a quick and easy way to become super-flavorful and rich in texture. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
WGNtv.com
Dean cooks French onion soup and French onion grilled cheese sandwiches
Dean Richards shares his recipe for Dean cooks French onion soup and French onion grilled cheese sandwiches. 6 large red or yellow onions (about 3 pounds) 8 cups beef stock, chicken stock, or a combination of the two. 1/2 cup dry vermouth or dry white wine. 2 bay leaves. 1...
Real Simple
Creamed Spinach Casserole
Look no further for an easy creamed spinach recipe that everyone will love. A supermarket shortcut is the secret to this Thanksgiving side dish that is ready in just 30 minutes. Herb and garlic soft cheese, such as Boursin, imparts lots of flavor with minimal effort. It melts beautifully into an onion and garlic mixture before thawed frozen spinach and a handful of parmesan are stirred in. Be sure to really squeeze the spinach dry after thawing to avoid a watery casserole. The sprinkling of buttery cracker crumbs on top is just the cherry on top.
12tomatoes.com
Slow Cooker Mississippi Beef Noodles
Mississippi Pot Roast is maybe the best pot roast out there. I can’t say for sure because I haven’t had all of the pot roasts in existence, but suffice it to say it’s really really good. So good, in fact, that we’ve also turned it into Mississippi Chicken and Mississippi Chicken Pot Pie. So I thought, let’s give it one more twist — let’s take that oh-so-flavorful pepperoncini-kissed pot roast and make a full meal out of it… with noodles! So here you have it — Mississippi Beef Noodles — a full and hearty comfort food meal made in the magic of your crockpot.
Allrecipes.com
Sheet Pan Chicken Fajita Quesadillas
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and bell peppers and cook until they are just beginning to soften, about 3 minutes. Remove from skillet with a slotted spoon and set aside. Add chicken to...
iheart.com
Rita's Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup
Pumpkin can be substituted for the squash. 1 yellow or golden delicious apple, peeled and chopped. Cook onion, apple, butter and a teaspoon salt over low heat until onion softens. Or cook in the microwave. Put mixture in slow cooker and add squash and broth. Cover and cook on low...
Beer-Braised Boneless Short Ribs Recipe
You've heard of luxuriously braised bone-in short rib recipes, but did you know that boneless short ribs are just as delicious, cheaper, and easy to make? While we miss out on the flavor of the stewed bones in the full ribs, there's an advantage to using boneless. Boneless short ribs offer the same deep, rich flavor of bone-in short ribs but can be used for saucy dishes like beef bourguignon, chili, and ragù. In this recipe from developer Michelle McGlinn, we are braising the boneless ribs into a hearty stew using rich, chocolatey porter at the base. Any porter will do, but we would recommend a deep, velvety, peppery porter for savory dishes.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pork Tenderloin and Sausage Flatbread
12 oz. pork tenderloin (about 3/4 of one tenderloin) 7 oz. sweet Italian sausage (two links) 16 oz. pizza dough (prepared) 1/2 C. Parmesan cheese (shaved) 1/4 C. red onion (thinly sliced) 12 pitted kalamata olives (halved) 2 T. fresh basil (chopped) Heat oven to 425°. Arrange pork tenderloin on...
Skillet Mushroom Chicken Recipe
Chicken is usually the main component in many budget-friendly meals, and in this day and age, it's important to pinch those pennies wherever you can. One way to save a few bucks is to switch from expensive chicken breasts to cheaper thighs. We couldn't pinpoint why thighs typically cost less than breasts, but there's no shortage of conspiracy theories as to why on the internet.
EatingWell
Balsamic-Roasted Chicken Thighs with Portobellos & Shallots
Stir 2 tablespoons oil, 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper together in a large bowl. Add mushrooms and shallots and toss to coat. Place in one layer on one side of a large rimmed baking sheet. Stir the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, remaining 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper together in the same bowl. Add chicken and toss to coat. Place chicken on the empty side of the baking sheet. Roast until chicken is just cooked through and vegetables are tender, 18 to 20 minutes.
Comments / 0