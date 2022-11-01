Read full article on original website
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
MacKenzie Scott Donated $16 Million to Grand Prairie ISDLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two ShowsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Iga Swiatek advances at WTA Finals while Coco Gauff loses in upset
World number one Iga Swiatek defeated Daria Kasatkina in straight sets at the WTA Finals group stage, while Coco Gauff lost to Caroline Garcia in a similarly swift match.Swiatek extended a winning streak against opponents in the top 10 to 13 in her fifth meeting with Kasatkina during their professional careers, with Swiatek winning her fourth of them 6-2 6-3.The Polish star defeated her Russian opponent with ease, saving all three break points and continuing to excel in a season that has seen her rise to the top of the game.“I think I started pretty well and that gave me...
Yardbarker
Billie Jean King doesn't agree with Swiatek's decision to miss BJK Cup Finals
Tennis icon Billie Jean King has responded to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek's decision to skip the prestigious Billie Jean King Cup (formerly Fed Cup) because of scheduling issues. The 12-time Grand Slam champion was disappointed that the dominant player in women's tennis this year will not be competing at her eponymous year-ending tournament.
Tennis-Swiatek dominates Kasatkina, Garcia beats Gauff at WTA Finals
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Iga Swiatek showed why she is world number one and the hot favorite to win this year's WTA Finals in Forth Worth with a 6-2 6-3 dismantling of Daria Kasatkina before Caroline Garcia beat Coco Gauff in straight sets on Tuesday.
ESPN
Felix Auger-Aliassime rallies in Paris; Rafael Nadal stumbles
PARIS -- Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. The eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6) to...
atptour.com
‘A Win To Remember’: Felix Takes Paris Epic For 14th Victory In A Row
Simon shocks Fritz, Rune downs Hurkacz as Felix & Rublev Reach Turin. Felix Auger-Aliassime produced a remarkable recovery to fend off Mikael Ymer and extend his winning streak to 14 matches on Wednesday at the Rolex Paris Masters. After dropping the first set against the Swede, Auger-Aliassime faced two break...
FOX Sports
Auger-Aliassime, Rublev in ATP Finals as Fritz, Nadal lose
PARIS (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. Eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6)...
Venus Williams reflects on career in post two months after Serena plays final match at US Open
Venus Williams posted to Instagram on the 28th anniversary of her professional tennis debut, sparking conversation around her future in competitive tennis.
Tennis-Djokovic starts Paris defence with win, Rublev and Hurkacz also through
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Defending champion Novak Djokovic opened his Paris Masters campaign with a routine 7-6(1) 6-4 win over Maxime Cressy on Tuesday, while Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz stayed in the hunt for a place at the ATP Finals with straight-sets victories.
Tennis-Alcaraz makes winning start in Paris, Nadal and Medvedev out
Nov 2 (Reuters) - World number one Carlos Alcaraz sailed into the Paris Masters third round with a 6-4 6-4 win over Yoshihito Nishioka but Rafa Nadal and Daniil Medvedev both slumped to surprise losses on Wednesday.
BBC
WTA Finals: Ons Jabeur earns first win as Maria Sakkari reaches last four
Tunisian second seed Ons Jabeur earned her first victory at the WTA Finals as Maria Sakkari booked her place in the last four in Fort Worth. Jabeur came back to defeat American third seed Jessica Pegula 1-6 6-3 6-3. Greek world number five Sakkari recorded a second straight-set win as...
tennismajors.com
Paris Masters: Fifth seed Tsitsipas dashes French hopes with win over Moutet
Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the No 5 seed, ended French hopes at the Paris Masters on Thursday as he beat qualifier Corentin Moutet 6-3, 7-6 (3) to advance to the quarter-finals at the Accor Arena. Tsitsipas, ranked No 5, will face the winner of the match between Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta,...
atptour.com
Granollers & Zeballos Set For Third Straight Nitto ATP Finals Appearance
Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos are the sixth team to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals, which will be played from 13-20 November at the Pala Alpitour in Turin. The Spanish-Argentine tandem will make its third consecutive appearance at the season finale. Granollers and Zeballos advanced to the semi-finals of...
