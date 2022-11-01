ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
NASDAQ

Uber Earnings Pop on Increased Ridership

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. Uber just posted a five-star quarter. As other tech titans take a beating this earnings season, the perpetually stalled-out rideshare leader on Tuesday...
NASDAQ

Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
Yahoo!

Uber stock surges after earnings report shows 72% revenue jump

Uber (UBER) announced its Q3 earnings before the opening bell on Tuesday, missing on expectations for gross bookings and reporting greater losses per share than Wall Street had anticipated. Revenue, however, rose 72% year-over-year. Shares were up nearly 13% when the market opened. Here are the most important numbers from...
Benzinga

PepsiCo, Walmart And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq Composite gained by over 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Yahoo!

Etsy stock pops after it beats analysts' revenue expectations

Etsy (ETSY) stock popped 9% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the e-commerce company reported third-quarter revenue that beat analysts' expectations. Here are the key figures compared to Wall Street's expectations, compiled from Bloomberg:. Revenue: $594.5 million actual versus $563.6 million expected. Gross Merchandise Sales: $3 billion actual versus $2.92...
NASDAQ

Ford vs. GM: Which Stock Is the Better Buy?

When General Motors (NYSE: GM) reported its huge earnings beat last week -- sales up 56% year over year, profits rising 39%, and a tremendous $4.6 billion in free cash flow (FCF) -- it seemed to set the stage for a similarly good news day from Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), which would report earnings one day later.
TechCrunch

Amplitude’s earnings show what you need to report to survive in today’s market

While shares of many U.S. companies fell in the wake of the news, tech stocks took a particular whacking. Then a few tech companies reported earnings. You have to feel for them to some degree — reporting earnings during a down cycle for your sector right after market conditions just became more difficult is not the stuff of CEO dreams. The opposite, really.

Comments / 0

Community Policy