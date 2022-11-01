Read full article on original website
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
NASDAQ
Uber Earnings Pop on Increased Ridership
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. Uber just posted a five-star quarter. As other tech titans take a beating this earnings season, the perpetually stalled-out rideshare leader on Tuesday...
CNBC
Economic slowdown will force automakers to end price hikes, predicts fmr. Ford CEO
Former Ford CEO Mark Fields give his October auto sales reaction and the impact of rising interest rates and chip shortages on the industry. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Bonawyn Eison and Courtney Garcia.
CNBC
Salesforce, Kinder Morgan and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your stock questions
Stocks are being punished more harshly for missing Wall Street’s expectations. What the numbers show.
‘The economy will crumble’: Another billionaire investor calls on the Fed to pull back its interest rate hikes
Barry Sternlicht is the latest billionaire to criticize the Federal Reserve over its string of interest rate hikes, saying “the economy will crumble” if rates aren’t lowered. The CEO of investment firm Starwood Capital Group said Tuesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that the Fed should pause after...
Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham warns market conditions are among the worst he's ever seen - and suggests holding cash to ride out the coming storm
Jeremy Grantham rang the alarm on the current market backdrop and said stocks are still overvalued. He said holding cash was a good idea, and confirmed he's betting against the Nasdaq and junk bonds. Grantham was among 6 financial experts sharing their market outlooks with the Wall Street Journal. Jeremy...
Investors need to be prepared for the Fed to keep rates at 5% for up to a year, and that will hurt stocks, Wells Fargo chief macro strategist says
Stocks will be hurt by the Fed leaving interest rates higher for a longer period, Wells Fargo's Mike Schumacher says. The key rate could stay at 5% for up to a year, Mike Schumacher told Bloomberg TV. "Ultimately, the destination matters," for the fed funds rate, he said. The Federal...
Business Insider
Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says the Fed will pivot from interest rate hikes 'sooner rather than later' to help stocks rally by his predicted 6%
Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson expects the Federal Reserve to end its tightening campaign soon. That could lift the S&P 500 by 6% to 4,150 points, according to Wilson. The next Fed meeting is "critical for the rally to continue, pause or even end completely," he said. Several market indicators including...
NASDAQ
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
Amazon Shares Plummet As Muted Q3 Results, Austere Holiday Outlook Fail To Quell Wall Street Wariness Of Tech Stocks
Amazon shares plunged more than 20% after hours after shedding 4% during the regular trading day after the company became the latest tech giant to stumble in the third quarter. In the period ending September 30, revenue rose 15% to $127.1 billion, while earnings came in at 28 cents per...
Amazon and Meta stocks have lost roughly $160 billion in market cap after a Big Tech earnings ‘horror show’
The Dow Jones just wrapped its fourth positive week in a row, but don’t let that fool you. Big Tech leaders like Amazon and Meta underperformed in their third-quarter earnings reports this week in a trend that Wedbush’s tech analyst Dan Ives called a Big Tech “horror show.”
Uber To Rally Around 82%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Needham raised Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER price target from $52 to $54. Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained the stock with a Buy rating. Uber shares fell 0.3% to $29.65 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler cut the price target on Bandwidth Inc. BAND from $28 to $18. Piper Sandler analyst James...
Yahoo!
Uber stock surges after earnings report shows 72% revenue jump
Uber (UBER) announced its Q3 earnings before the opening bell on Tuesday, missing on expectations for gross bookings and reporting greater losses per share than Wall Street had anticipated. Revenue, however, rose 72% year-over-year. Shares were up nearly 13% when the market opened. Here are the most important numbers from...
PepsiCo, Walmart And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq Composite gained by over 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Yahoo!
Etsy stock pops after it beats analysts' revenue expectations
Etsy (ETSY) stock popped 9% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the e-commerce company reported third-quarter revenue that beat analysts' expectations. Here are the key figures compared to Wall Street's expectations, compiled from Bloomberg:. Revenue: $594.5 million actual versus $563.6 million expected. Gross Merchandise Sales: $3 billion actual versus $2.92...
NASDAQ
Ford vs. GM: Which Stock Is the Better Buy?
When General Motors (NYSE: GM) reported its huge earnings beat last week -- sales up 56% year over year, profits rising 39%, and a tremendous $4.6 billion in free cash flow (FCF) -- it seemed to set the stage for a similarly good news day from Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), which would report earnings one day later.
TechCrunch
Amplitude’s earnings show what you need to report to survive in today’s market
While shares of many U.S. companies fell in the wake of the news, tech stocks took a particular whacking. Then a few tech companies reported earnings. You have to feel for them to some degree — reporting earnings during a down cycle for your sector right after market conditions just became more difficult is not the stuff of CEO dreams. The opposite, really.
CNBC
Retiring into a recession? What soon-to-be retirees should know about retiring during a market downturn
If you've been watching your retirement portfolio for the past few months, you've probably noticed the value of your nest egg taking a dramatic dip. From the beginning of 2022 through Nov. 2, the value of the S&P 500 slipped more than 21%, the Dow Jones fell over 12% and Nasdaq dropped by almost 33%.
Chevron, Uber Technologies, And A Way To 'Bet Against The Big Guys' Are CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said that each name is around 3% in the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF XPH. The pharma sector is a defensive strategy that also offers growth opportunities, she added. Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management...
