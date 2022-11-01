ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTEN Close Out Fall Campaign At Michigan State

The Marquette University women's tennis travel to East Lasing, Michigan for their second time this fall as they close out their fall schedule this weekend. The Golden Eagles are back in action this weekend after last competing at the ITA Midwest Regional Championship hosted by Michigan October 20th – 24th. MU tallied six total wins at the ITA event and senior Elisabeth Desmarais stood out as she earned two wins to qualify for the main draw.
Track & Field Announces 2022-23 Indoor Schedule

MILWAUKEE – The Marquette University men's and women's track & field teams have announced the 2022-23 indoor schedule. The 2022-23 season will mark the 100th season of Marquette track & field. The Golden Eagles will be sending representatives to 10 meets during the 2022-23 indoor campaign. "I'm excited about...
#MUBB Opens Season vs. Radford at 7:30 p.m. CT

The Marquette University men's basketball team (0-0, 0-0 BIG EAST) opens its 2022-23 campaign on Monday, Nov. 7 when the squad hosts Radford (0-0, 0-0 Big South) at 7:30 p.m. CT in Fiserv Forum. FS1 will feature the national television broadcast, with Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and Brian Butch (analyst) calling the action. Following Monday's game, the Golden Eagles continue their season-opening homestand on Thursday, Nov. 10 against Central Michigan. The matchup against CMU will be played on campus at the Al McGuire Center and the 3,500-capacity arena will feature a crowd exclusively made up of Marquette students.
WSOC ID Camp Set For December 11

Marquette University Women's Soccer Camps are held on Marquette University campus in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and led by Marquette University women's soccer coaching staff. Location: Valley Fields | 1818 W Canal St. Milwaukee WI 53233. Refund Policy: Refunds must be requested 48 hours prior to the start of camp. No refunds...
MSOC Defeats St. John's 5-1 on Senior Night

MILWAUKEE — The Marquette men's soccer team (5-9-4, 1-5-4 BIG EAST) wrapped up its 2022 campaign on a high note Wednesday evening at Valley Fields, posting a 5-1 win over St. John's. "This was fantastic, I'm so happy for our seniors," said Marquette head coach Louis Bennett. "This class...
