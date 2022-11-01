The Marquette University women's tennis travel to East Lasing, Michigan for their second time this fall as they close out their fall schedule this weekend. The Golden Eagles are back in action this weekend after last competing at the ITA Midwest Regional Championship hosted by Michigan October 20th – 24th. MU tallied six total wins at the ITA event and senior Elisabeth Desmarais stood out as she earned two wins to qualify for the main draw.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO