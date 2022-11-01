Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
KRQE News 13
Harris, Clinton campaign for Hochul in NY governor’s race
NEW YORK (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hit the campaign trail in New York City on Thursday night for Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat facing an unexpectedly competitive election. That Democrats are playing defense and scrambling to shore up an incumbent...
KRQE News 13
Free craft fair being hosted by UNM Continuing Education
The festival will have more than 75 vendors showcasing their art, jewelry, clothing, and New Mexico artisan foods.
Fact Check: Did the Governor early release a convicted criminal twice before a murder?
*Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify Ronchetti’s campaign’s position on the issue. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Crime is among the major campaign topics in New Mexico’s 2022 midterm election and it’s at the heart of two recent high-profile ads from Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. In the ads, the Ronchetti campaign blames incumbent […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Election poll, Details in Santa Fe murder, Quiet and mild, UNM scholarship fund, Spooky display list
Tuesday’s Top Stories Hiker rescued in foothills “extremely thankful” for volunteers who helped her Ex-Artesia employee charged with brass theft Medical workers frustrated with licensing department delays Crash leads to homicide investigation County breaks ground on new Albuquerque multi-use complex Navajo Nation official facing repercussions for Vegas photo Rapper Takeoff shot, killed in Houston: TMZ […]
New Mexico Department of Health encouraging smokers to quit with annual event
The New Mexico Department of Health will be helping those who want to quit smoking.
KRQE News 13
Another moose sighting surprises people in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Game and Fish believe the latest moose to be sighted in New Mexico is the same one that’s been spotted before. People in Mora were surprised this week to see a moose hanging around the area. The moose has also been spotted in the area between Mora and Las Vegas.
NMDOT requesting public input on highway improvements
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is looking for public input on a road project in eastern New Mexico. The department wants to take a deeper look at possible improvements along Highway 60 between Fort Sumner and Clovis. That could include upgrading the passing lanes, lighting and signals, and better drainage. There […]
Layer of meth found in shipment of green onions at California border crossing
Smugglers used plastic bags with printed images of green onions to hide meth in a shipment of … green onions.
KRQE News 13
Mother convicted in kidnapping plot gets 60 days in jail
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado woman convicted of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after her teen daughter said she started associating with supporters of the Qanon conspiracy theory was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in jail and two years of supervised probation. During her trial in...
Medical workers frustrated with licensing department delays
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Those wanting to work as a barber, a social worker, a physical therapist, or dozens of other occupations, have to be licensed by the state. However, some New Mexicans have hit a roadblock as they try to get their licenses. “I hope that it can get resolved so I can start working,” said […]
KRQE News 13
Storm system impacting New Mexico Thursday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Big changes are on the way today, and it’s pretty apparent by looking at satellite/radar this afternoon. Unsettled weather is making its way across the northwestern part of the state and into southern Colorado. Rain and thunderstorms are seen in lower elevations, with snow in the San Juan Mountains.
KRQE News 13
Most of New Mexico mild and breezy ahead of storm
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chilly and clear. Tuesday will be another mild day, with high temperatures back into the 50s, 60s and 70s. Breezes will start to pick up, with low elevations seeing winds about 10 to 15 mph, and higher gusts to 25 mph in higher terrain. Clouds will push into New Mexico from west to east throughout the day, arriving at the Rio Grande Valley by early afternoon, and to the eastern state line by this evening.
KRQE News 13
Acoma Pueblo sees seventh straight day without water
Acoma Pueblo sees seventh straight day without water.
KRQE News 13
Quiet conditions across New Mexico before next storm arrives
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will be the final day of calm, dry, and quiet conditions across the state before another storm system pushes into the state starting late tonight. Ahead of this system, you can expect a breeze to pick up into this afternoon along with a few more clouds, but temperatures will remain seasonable through today.
KRQE News 13
Rain, snow, wind, and cold arrives Thursday
A storm system will bring rain, snow, and strong winds Thursday. Temperatures will be left much colder in its wake Friday. Winds have started picking up Wednesday across New Mexico. This is ahead of a storm system that will bring rain, snow, and strong winds to the state Thursday. A mix of rain and snow will begin around the Four Corners and the San Juan Mountains overnight. A cold front will be sweeping across the state through the day Thursday, dropping temperatures behind the front as it moves through. Rain and snow will also develop along and behind the front tomorrow. Most of the moisture will stay in western and northern New Mexico, with snow above 9,000′. Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect for parts of the northern mountains in New Mexico with a Winter Storm Warning for the San Juan Mountains in southern Colorado. In addition to the rain and snow Thursday, strong winds will impact the entire state. Widespread wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph are possible.
KRQE News 13
Quiet weather until a storm arrives Thursday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another quiet day across New Mexico, but another storm will arrive late this week. This storm will bring strong winds, much colder temperatures, and rain and snow. Clouds began streaming into New Mexico from the west today. It’s a sign of upper-level moisture beginning to...
Retired New Mexico State Police K-9 killed after escaping yard, family says
Duuk worked as a criminal apprehension and explosive detection canine for the NMSP.
KRQE News 13
Calm today, next storm system on the way
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The calm and quiet conditions that we saw this weekend across the state will continue through this afternoon. A southwesterly breeze may begin to pick up, but nothing to impact your Tuesday. A few clouds will push across the western parts of the state, with an isolated Gila shower possible, but most locations will remain dry. Virga may create some gusty winds this afternoon in those areas.
KRQE News 13
Rain, snow, strong winds, and cooler temperatures Thursday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Light, scattered rain showers are moving into the Four Corners this morning, with heavy snow in the San Juan Mountains, and some light snow building in around the highest peaks of the western mountains. The rest of the state is dry and partly cloudy, with some low clouds in southeast New Mexico. Temperatures are above freezing for almost all of the state.
