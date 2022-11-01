Read full article on original website
Brilliant Rune into Paris Masters semi-finals as Alcaraz quits with side injury
Rising Dane Holger Rune produced a statement-making victory as he advanced to the semi-finals of the Paris Masters when world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz quit in the second set because of injury. The 19-year-old had been the better player for most of the match and was leading 6-3, 6-6 and...
Paris Masters: Musetti upsets Ruud to reach first Masters 1000 quarter-final
Italian Lorenzo Musetti upset third seed Casper Ruud 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to move into the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Thursday. It was Musetti’s first win against a top 5 player and means he’ll be in his first Masters 1000 quarter-final. The Italian will now play the winner of the match between Serb Novak Djokovic, the No 6 seed, and Russian Karen Khachanov.
Djokovic edges Tsitsipas in classic to reach eighth Paris Masters final
Former world No 1 Novak Djokovic edged out Stefanos Tsitsipas in a brilliant semi-final at the Paris Masters on Saturday to reach the final of the Masters 1000 for an eighth time. The six-time champion outplayed Tsitsipas in the first set but the Greek hit back superbly, only for Djokovic...
He reminds me of my younger self – Djokovic vs Rune, an ideal final between generations, and a metaphor for the 2022 ATP season
There will be no “Djokodal”. No world number 1. No Felix-Auger-Aliassime either, in the final of the Rolex Paris Masters. But this one will have the glittering hopeful aura, nevertheless, of the ideal final. This Sunday in Bercy, when Novak Djokovic, 35, and Holger Rune, 19, take the court, we’ll have ourself the type of generational battle that we crave. Even better, the two players who have made the strongest impression with their tennis throughout the week will be locking horns.
“I think he’s very good for our sport” – Djokovic believes 19-year-old Rune is the future of the sport, along with Alcaraz
With Carlos Alcaraz done for the season due to his abdominal injury suffered against Holger Rune on Friday in Paris, the white-hot “next big thing” spotlight now rests solely on the shoulders of young Holger Rune, the rising force to be reckoned with that has ripped through the Paris draw, saving three match points against Stan Wawrinka before reeling off four top-10 victories in blinding fashion.
Dow Tennis Classic: McNally books spot in semi-finals
No 7 seed Catherine McNally edged out wildcard Sofia Kenin 6-3, 0-6, 6-4 to reach the semi-finals of the Dow Tennis Classic at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Friday night. McNally, ranked No 111, will play American wildcard Peyton Stearns next. Ahead of her victory, Catherine McNally beat Alycia Parks...
World No 1 Alcaraz turns on the style with win over Dimitrov in Paris
World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz cruised to a 6-1, 6-3 win over Grigor Dimitrov as he moved ominously into the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters on Thursday. The top-seeded Spaniard, still sporting tape on his left knee, needed just 72 minutes for victory as he set up a clash with either Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev or in-form Dane Holger Rune.
November 6, 2005: The day Tomas Berdych won his first and only ATP Masters title
On this day, November 6 in 2005, unseeded Tomas Berdych, aged 20 and ranked 50th in the world, stunned the tennis world by winning the Paris Masters, his first ATP Masters 1000 crown, defeating Ivan Ljubicic in the final (6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4). In the absence of many top...
Dow Tennis Classic: Hibino makes quarter-finals
Japanese Nao Hibino won against American Robin Anderson 7-6 (2), 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Dow Tennis Classic at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Thursday evening. Hibino, ranked No 144, will face American Ann Li next. In the previous round, the Japanese beat Chinese Shuai Zhang, the top...
World No 1 Alcaraz to miss ATP Finals with abdominal injury, out for six weeks
World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz will miss this month’s season-ending ATP Finals and Davis Cup Finals because of injury. The Spaniard suffered the injury to the left side of his stomach during his quarter-final defeat by Holger Rune at the Paris Masters on Friday. In a statement on social...
Musetti uncertain if he will play Next Gen Finals
Italian Lorenzo Musetti said he will “decide in the next few days” if he will play in next week’s Next Gen Finals as he digests a long year which has included 31 events. The 20-year-old was well beaten by Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters on Friday, the final ATP Tour event of a season which has seen him rise from No 59 to No 23, with his first two ATP titles along the way.
Danish teen Rune ready for the ultimate test as he takes on world No 1 Alcaraz in Paris
When Carlos Alcaraz was making history by winning the US Open in September and becoming the youngest man ever to hold the No 1 ranking, Holger Rune was busy doing his own thing, focusing on doing things at his own pace. Compared to the incredible rise of Alcaraz, Rune’s rise...
Auger-Aliassime surprised by Rune’s rise: “He exposed my weaknesses”
It was always going to take something special to end Felix Auger-Aliassime‘s winning streak of 16 matches – including three titles in three weeks – and Holger Rune found it at the Paris Masters on Saturday. The 19-year-old Dane was aggressive throughout and never allowed the Canadian...
WTA Finals: Sakkari beats Jabeur in straight sets to top round-robin group and send Sabalenka into semi-finals
Greece’s Maria Sakkari maintained her perfect record at the WTA Finals with a straight-sets win over world No 2 Ons Jabeur on Friday evening, a victory that ensured Aryna Sabalenka of her place in the semi-finals. Sakkari needed just 69 minutes to win 6-2, 6-3 over the Wimbledon and...
Swiatek continues to dominate at WTA Finals, dispatching Garcia in straights
On Thursday in Fort Worth, the only player in the WTA Finals field to own a victory over Iga Swiatek in 2022 took a shot at a second consecutive win over the world No 1. Caroline Garcia, one of the most improved players on the tour in 2022, with revamped attacking tennis and rebuilt confidence, pressured the Pole from start to finish, but ended up on the short side of the scorecard, falling 6-3, 6-2 to Swiatek in one hour and 24 minutes.
