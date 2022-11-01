Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Firefighters Assist At Le Mars House Fire
Le Mars, Iowa — The Orange City Fire Department helped the Le Mars Fire Department extinguish a fire in a Le mars home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. According to Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief David Schipper, the Le Mars Fire-Rescue Department was called to a house on fire at 24 Fourth Street NW in Le Mars in the 1:00 p.m. hour.
kiwaradio.com
Area Fire Departments Extinguish Field Fires
Hawarden, Iowa– Three fire departments were called out for a fire on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, near Hawarden. According to Hawarden Fire Chief Duane Schiefen, at about 6:05 p.m., the Hawarden Fire Department was called to the report of a manure pile fire in the field near 400th Street and Chestnut Avenue, five and a half miles northeast of Hawarden.
kiwaradio.com
Trail In The Works Between Sandy Hollow And Orange City
Sioux County, Iowa — For many years, there’s been a recreational trail between Sioux Center and the Sioux County Conservation Board Park, Sandy Hollow, east of Sioux Center. (The park used to be owned by the City.) But now, a trail between Orange City and the park is being planned.
kiwaradio.com
Two Taken To Hospital After Accident Near Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Sioux Center man and his passenger were taken to a hospital after an accident near Rock Valley on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:40 p.m. 15-year-old Gary Taylor of Rock Valley was driving a 2000 Ford F-150 pickup southbound on Dogwood Avenue, five miles south of Rock Valley. They tell us 57-year-old Wendell Van Beek of Sioux Center was driving a 2021 GMC Sierra K1500 eastbound on 360th Street, and the two met and struck in the intersection.
wnax.com
Name Released in Sioux Falls Fatal Crash
A 57-year-old Sioux Falls, S.D., woman has died as a result of injuries sustained in an Oct. 25, 2022 crash that involved nine vehicles. Preliminary crash information indicates that traffic was backed up and at a standstill on Interstate 29, mile marker 76 near the 26th Street northbound off ramp. A 2007 Toyota Camry was in the middle lane when the vehicle hit a 2022 Chevy Malibu in front of it. The driver of the Toyota then drove to the right and rear ended a stopped vehicle. That led to a chain reaction crash involving six other vehicles.
siouxlandnews.com
PepperJax Grill coming to Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An Omaha-based restaurant chain is coming to Sioux City. PepperJax Grill which specializes in Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and other steak-based dishes is building a new restaurant on Gordon Drive next to IHOP. The franchise owner says the current plan is for the new dining option...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center couple transform a schoolhouse
SIOUX CENTER—A place for reading, writing and ’rithmetic has been remodeled into a site for rest and relaxation. Just west of 360th Street two miles north of Sioux Center sits a structure offering overnight guests some peace and quiet — and connection to a piece of Iowa history.
nwestiowa.com
One hurt in rear-end crash by Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK—One person received minor injuries about 4:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, when a pickup rear-ended a Jeep on Highway 9 south of Little Rock. Eighty-year-old Rocky Burdet Schlichter of George was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado when it struck the rear of a 2021 Jeep Wrangler being driven by a female juvenile who was waiting to turn at the Marsh Avenue intersection, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Council OK’s Police Department Joining HEAT Team
Sheldon, Iowa — At their regular meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Sheldon City Council heard from Estherville Chief of Police Brent Shatto about the regional HEAT team, making the case for the Sheldon Police Department to join that team. HEAT stands for “High-risk Entry And Arrest Team,” and following the...
kiwaradio.com
Three Taken To Hospital After Accident Thursday Near Ashton
Ashton, Iowa– A Moville man and two passengers in his vehicle were taken to the hospital after an accident near Ashton on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 35-year-old Donald Hobbs of Moville was driving a 2002 Chevy pickup eastbound on 230th Street, a mile and a half east of Ashton. They tell us that Hobbs failed to realize there was a curve at the intersection of Olive Avenue and 230th Street, and was going too fast to make the curve and over-corrected and lost control of the vehicle, which started sliding sideways, then entered the east ditch of Olive Avenue and rolled onto its side after hitting the east bank of the ditch.
siouxcountyradio.com
Two Injured in Crash Near Rock Valley
Two people were injured in a crash near Rock Valley Wednesday afternoon. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated the accident at 3:41 pm at the intersection of 360th St. and Dogwood Ave., five miles west of Rock Valley. 15-year-old Gary Taylor of Rock Valley, was travelling south on Dogwood...
nwestiowa.com
No one hurt; $100,000 damage to trailer
ROCK VALLEY—No one was injured, but a semi and trailer received an estimated $100,000 damage in a crash about 8:05 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, about five miles northeast of Rock Valley. Twenty-one-year-old Levi Gilon Lang of Tappen, ND, was driving a 2022 International semitruck pulling a Wilson cattle trailer...
more1049.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Two Dickinson County Crashes
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Serious injuries were reported in two separate crashes in recent days in Dickinson County. The first incident happened early Saturday morning when 27-year-old Joseph Hilsabeck of Milford was ejected from his vehicle as it rolled multiple times just west of Wahpeton on 190th Street. Hilsabeck was originally taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake and later airlifted to Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls woman killed in crash identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 57-year-old Sioux Falls woman has died from injuries sustained in a nine-vehicle crash that happened on October 25. The Department of Public Safety says that traffic was backed up and at a standstill on I-29, mile marker 76 near the 26th Street northbound off-ramp.
kiwaradio.com
Winter Parking Ordinances Take Affect
Northwest Iowa — While it has been unseasonably warm recently, winter is not far away, so we reached out to area communities and asked what is allowed in regard to their street parking. Several cities in the KIWA listening area have ordinances regarding overnight parking, especially during the snow...
Body pulled from Missouri River near Dakota City
A body has been pulled from the Missouri River Tuesday, according to officials.
kiwaradio.com
Project In NW IA To Restore Damaged Shoreline Of State Owned Lake
Emmet County, Iowa — Crews will soon begin shoring up the shoreline at a state-owned lake in northwest Iowa. Ingham Lake in Emmet County is east of Wallingford. Iowa Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Rob Patterson says the project is focused on about a quarter mile of shoreline on the north side of the lake.
siouxlandnews.com
Body recovered from Missouri River
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police have identified a man whose body was found in rural Dakota County Tuesday. They say 25-year-old Kyle Bottorff's remains were found around 2:30 p.m. He was reported missing on September 28th, the same day rescue crews searched the Missouri River for a...
kiwaradio.com
SCAT To Deliver Pizza Ranch Orders Wednesday & Thursday Evenings In Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — How would you or your kids like your pizza delivered to your house in an ambulance with all the lights flashing? That opportunity is yours if you live in Sheldon. It’s part of a fundraiser this Wednesday and Thursday nights, November 2nd and 3rd, 2022.
Sioux County man arrested after jumping from moving pickup
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says it started on Highway 75 southwest of town on October 24th. A Deputy met a pickup losing its cargo and tried to stop it. The driver, 19-year-old Camdyn Wilson, then drove on the wrong side of the road. As he traveled into Hull, he turned off his headlights.
